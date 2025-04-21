Monday, April 21, 2025
Waqf property misused in Ahmedabad for 20 years: Salim and 4 others arrested for illegal rent collection after whistleblower Mohammad files complaint

In Ahmedabad's Jamalpur area, five individuals illegally occupied Waqf land, constructed shops, and collected rent for 20 years, while posing as trustees. Despite the Waqf Board being aware of the scam, no action was taken until whistleblower Mohammad Rafiq Ansari exposed the fraud. The new Waqf Act is expected to prevent such exploitation and ensure that Waqf land benefits the poor, rather than those illegally profiting from it.

Rajyaguru Bhargav
Waqf property Ahmedabad misused
Waqf property (L) was encroached by Salim Khan and others to rent out shops

In a shocking case from Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur area, five individuals illegally occupied prime Waqf Board land worth crores, constructed shops, and collected rent for over two decades—all while falsely claiming to be Waqf trustees. Instead of the rent going to the Waqf Board as it legally should have, the money went straight into their own pockets.

What’s even more alarming? The Waqf Board knew about the scam but took no action, even after formal complaints were filed.

The land in question originally belonged to the Waqf Board and had been handed over to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which built Urdu schools there. However, after the 2001 earthquake, the schools became unsafe and were demolished. That’s when a man named Salimkhan Pathan swooped in and, instead of rebuilding schools, constructed ten shops and began renting them out.

But that’s not all. Around 150 residential units on nearby Waqf land were also part of the illegal rent racket. Salimkhan Pathan, along with Mohammad Yasir Shaikh, Mehmoodkhan Pathan, Faiz Mohammad Pir Mohammad, and Sahid Ahmed Shaikh, posed as trustees and collected rent for years without depositing a single rupee into the official Waqf accounts.

It took a rickshaw driver named Mohammad Rafiq Ansari to blow the whistle. After realising that these men were not actual trustees, he filed a complaint, first with the Waqf Board and later with the police. Surprisingly, the FIR revealed that the accused were never legally associated with the board, yet operated unchecked for 20 years.

Rafiq Ansari expressed frustration that despite notifying the Waqf Board and even meeting with the Gujarat Waqf Board President Mohsin Lokhandwala in Gandhinagar, no action was taken. He suspects internal collusion, claiming that such a long-running scam could only be possible if insiders were involved.

In a conversation with OpIndia, Mohammad Rafiq Ansari, the man who filed the police complaint, revealed that once he discovered Salim Khan and his group were not legitimate trustees, he immediately contacted the Waqf Board and even travelled to Gandhinagar to file an official complaint. According to him, he reported the matter directly to Mohsin Lokhandwala, the Chairman of the Gujarat Waqf Board, but no action was taken. Even after alerting the Board about the illegal occupation of Waqf land, there was complete inaction.

Rafiq further stated that such a scam could only happen if there were insiders involved. His suspicion seems justified, given the circumstances. He emphasised that the police should also investigate why the Waqf Board failed to act despite being aware of the situation. Additionally, he called for an inquiry into the role of responsible Waqf officials, so that justice can be served to the poor Muslims who were denied their rightful benefits. It is a serious matter that for 20 years, revenue from valuable properties was illegally collected by individuals while the Waqf Board knowingly turned a blind eye. A thorough investigation is essential to uncover the full truth and ensure accountability.

The case has raised serious questions about governance and accountability. How could unauthorised shops and houses exist for decades on protected Waqf land? Why did the Waqf Board remain silent despite knowing the truth?

Thanks to the new amendments in the Waqf Act, Rafiq believes that such frauds will now be harder to pull off. “These changes ensure people like Salimkhan can no longer illegally grab land and claim ownership without repercussions,” he said, expressing his appreciation for the reforms brought by the BJP government. He also lauded the efforts of the Ahmedabad Police, especially officer Gosai, for finally initiating action where the Waqf Board failed.

“I appreciate the BJP government”: Complainant

Speaking to OpIndia, the complainant expressed his support for the new Waqf law, stating that it will prevent individuals like Salimkhan Pathan from illegally occupying Waqf land and hold the Waqf Board accountable. He revealed that despite filing a complaint in Gandhinagar with the Gujarat Waqf Board chairman, no action was taken. However, he praised the BJP government for introducing a law that makes such illegal takeovers difficult.

He also suspects that some insiders within the Waqf Board were involved in the scam, which is why no action was taken earlier. Later, he approached the Ahmedabad police and commended Officer Gosai and the police team for taking action against the culprits.

Ironically, the same corrupt elements who benefited from the broken system are now leading protests against the new Waqf laws. Their real fear? Losing control over illegally claimed properties and the steady flow of income that came with them.

If the updated Waqf Act had been in place earlier, this scam—and many like it—could’ve been prevented. The reforms not only aim to protect Waqf land but also ensure that the wealth is used for the benefit of poor and marginalised Muslims, rather than enriching a handful of self-declared power brokers.

In conclusion, the Jamalpur case is likely just the tip of the iceberg. Across India, there may be many more instances where a few individuals have hijacked public religious assets for personal gain. The new Waqf law seeks to put an end to this exploitation—and naturally, those who profited from the old system are now crying foul.

