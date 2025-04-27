The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by India as retaliation against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack seems to have rattled YouTuber Ravish Kumar.

Visibly disturbed by India’s decision to stop the water of rivers flowing into Pakistan, Kumar posted a video on YouTube questioning the BJP for taking the decision.

In the video, Kumar questioned the capability of the Indian government to stop the water flowing into Pakistan. He alleged that the BJP was using water as a weapon against Pakistan.

Accusing the government of playing to the gallery and fooling people, Kumar mockingly remarked, “You can stop the water of six rivers, who gets to decide that? Nature or Modi’s ministers.”

In his more than half an hour long rant video, Kumar claimed that it was not at all possible for India to stop the flow of rivers into Pakistan. He alleged that the Modi government is misleading people by announcing to suspend the Indus Water Treaty.

Notably, after announcing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, India stopped the water of the river Chenab into Pakistan.

#WATCH | Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir: India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in the wake of #PahalgamTerroristAttack



Visuals from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River pic.twitter.com/A9hFUAZlCA — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

India halted the water of the river at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Plant and the Salal Hydroelectric Power Station.

#WATCH | India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack



Visuals from the Salal Hydroelectric Project constructed on the river Chenab in district Reasi of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/p8ckV6xOhK — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

India suspends the Indus Water Treaty (IWT)

As a retaliatory measure against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Hindu tourists were gunned down in cold blood by Islamic terrorists, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty on 23rd April 2025.

The IWT, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, allowed Pakistan to use around 80% water of the rivers of the Indus River System. The Indus River System has six rivers categorised as Eastern rivers and Western rivers.

Under the Treaty, India was allowed to use the water of Eastern rivers, namely, Ravi (originating in Himachal Pradesh), Beas (flows through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and Sutlej (originates in Tibet, flows through India into Pakistan), and Pakistan was allowed to use the water of Indus, Jhelum and Chenab which amounts to about 80% water of the system. Being an agrarian economy, Pakistan counts on the water of western rivers for irrigation.

Currently, India does not have the required infrastructure to entirely control the flow of the Western rivers. However, after the suspension of the IWT, India is no longer required to inform Pakistan about building any projects on the western rivers.