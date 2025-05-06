In a significant development from Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, several tribal families who had earlier converted to Christianity under the influence of missionaries are now returning to their ancestral Sanatan Dharma. On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, ten families from Pitichua village in Baderajpur block, Keshkal Assembly constituency, renounced Christianity and embraced their native faith in a “Ghar Wapsi” ceremony. Among them were three children.

These families revealed that they were lured into conversion with false promises of healing. The missionaries claimed that “holy water” and prayer could cure diseases. One of the returning members, Gaindlal Markam, shared his experience: his young son was suffering from a respiratory illness, and after several failed visits to doctors, someone directed them to Christian missionaries.

“They prayed over us, gave us water to drink, and for a while, my son seemed better,” Gaindlal recounted. “But the illness soon returned. That’s when we realized we had been misled.”

The missionaries handed them Bibles and instructed them to follow Christian practices, but Gaindlal says these changes brought no lasting improvement in their lives.

Shankar Markam, block president of the tribal society, strongly criticized the missionaries, stating, “They exploit the innocence of tribal people, offering false hope of healing, financial aid, and problem-solving—all as a pretext to convert. It’s a well-planned trap.”

He welcomed both the caste census by the central government and the Chhattisgarh government’s proposed anti-conversion law, saying such measures will curb the unchecked activities of missionaries and help preserve tribal roots and identity.

Another returning individual shared how converting to Christianity led to social isolation. “We faced exclusion from community events and traditional rituals like weddings. It caused us immense stress,” he said. After nearly 18 months, his family chose to return to Sanatan Dharma, a decision that brought them peace and was warmly welcomed by their community.

Senior tribal leader Rangeelal Markam leveled serious allegations against the missionaries, saying, “They prey on the uneducated and poor. They fool people in the name of holy water and prayer. But the truth is, neither their prayers heal nor do they change lives.” He emphasized that the tribal community is now waking up and actively working to bring their people back to their original faith.

It is worth noting that the Chhattisgarh government, under CM Vishnu Deo Sai, is taking a tough stance against forced religious conversions and is preparing to introduce a strict new law to curb illegal conversions. Tribal leaders believe this step will play a key role in protecting their culture and identity.