In a significant decision, Assam government has decided to grant arms licences to indigenous people living in remote and border areas. The decision was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, CM Sarma said, “Today government of Assam has taken a very important decision in our cabinet. Assam is a very difficult and sensitive state. Today we have decided that we will give arms licence to the eligible persons who are residing in remote areas, vulnerable areas and border areas.”

The #AssamCabinet has today taken a very important decision to protect the interests of our Jati, Mati, Bheti.



Arms Licenses will be granted to Original Inhabitants and indigenous Indian people living in vulnerable areas to tackle unlawful threats from hostile quarters.

Himanta Biswa Sarma added, “we will encourage our original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply and take arms licence as per the eligibility criteria provided in the Indian Arms Act.”

In a post on X, the CM said that arms licences will be granted to to tackle unlawful threats from hostile quarters.

Explaining the move, he said that indigenous people in border areas live in constant fear due to influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and in some villages, share of indigenous people is very less. He clarified that people who want weapons will have to buy them, and govt will only grant the licence for the same. He added that govt will consider such applications liberally.

He added that this has been a long-standing demand from people in border areas, and if this demand was met earlier, many people would not have to relocate from border regions. The Chief Minister did not specify the exact criteria for vulnerability or the process for granting these licenses, but assured that the move would be carefully monitored to ensure it serves its intended purpose without escalating tensions.

CM Sarma emphasized the importance of this measure in safeguarding the “Jati, Mati, Bheti” (community, land, and house) of Assam’s indigenous people.