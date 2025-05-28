Durg police in Chhattisgarh have arrested 28-year-old Badshah Khan following a complaint by a 26-year-old Hindu woman from Bhilai. The woman has accused him of raping her over a period of 10 years. In her complaint, she alleged that Khan coerced her to convert to Islam, forced her to eat cow meat, and subjected her to repeated physical assault and humiliation. He has been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway.

Assault began when she was a minor

According to the complaint filed at Bhilai Nagar police station, the woman met khan in January 2016 when she was just 17. She said that Khan called her to his house and raped her. He continued to sexually exploit the victim till February 2024 on the pretext of marriage.

During that period, the victim became pregnant three times. The first two pregnancies were forcibly terminated. When she refused to abord the child during third pregnancy, Khan allegedly made her sign a paper written in Urdu claiming they were husband and wife. The victim said that despite the so-called signatures done, no formal marriage or nikah took place.

Forced to convert and consume beef

The woman further said that Khan and his family began forcing her to convert to Islam. She was made to eat cow meat and was stopped from performing Hindu rituals and going to temples. She was also pressured to read the Kalma and offer namaz. Whenever she resisted, she was beaten up. She further added that Khan and his family regularly beat her, and sometimes it was so severe that she was confined to bed for several days. When her son turned five, his circumcision was done without her consent.

Exploitation under the pretext of stardom

The victim accused Khan of running a studio from where he lured girls with false promises of making them heroines. She also accused Khan of taking her photographs and posting them on social media with the caption “Enjoy Full Night. Book Now” along with her phone number, which resulted in obscene phone calls. She accused Khan of forcing her into physical relationships with other men as well.

Silence broken after betrayal

Despite years of abuse, the victim said she remained silent, believing the accused would marry her. However, she discovered that he was having an affair with another girl. When she confronted him, she was again assaulted. She then decided to report the matter and approached the police seeking justice. The victim has demanded the death penalty for Badshah, stating it would deter such crimes.

Immediate police action

Following her complaint, police immediately swung into action and registered an FIR against Badshah Khan under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, as the abuse began when she was a minor. Inspector Prashant Mishra confirmed the arrest and stated that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

CSP Satya Prakash Tiwari confirmed that the survivor was sexually and physically exploited for a period ranging between eight to ten years. He assured that strict legal action is being pursued. Durg police spokesperson Padmashree Tanwar added that investigations are ongoing to verify additional allegations made by the complainant, including the exploitation of other girls under the guise of acting opportunities at the Chhattisgarh Studio.