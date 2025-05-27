In April this year, a ‘Muslim gang’ that preyed on Hindu girls was busted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Obscene videos of 64 girls were found on the phone of Farhan, the leader of the gang, 58 of these videos were of girls from the same educational institution. It has also come to light that his sister, Zoya, assisted him in luring Hindu girls.

Zoya would intimidate Hindu girls by threatening to make their explicit videos public. Meanwhile, Farman forced Hindu girls to recite the Kalma and told them about Roza. All these findings have emerged from the SIT (Special Investigation Team) investigation.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Farhan specifically targeted female students from TIT College in Bhopal. Most of the girls trapped were from there. The report revealed that Zoya was involved in trapping Hindu girls for him. She also did this for his other friends. Zoya would call a girl even if she stopped speaking to Farhan.

Zoya often informed them that her brother was distressed because they stopped talking to him and urged them to start communicating again. She would then issue the blackmail threat of releasing their graphic videos to the public. Zoya told a girl that Farhan would eventually make the video viral but Zoya would do it even before him. At the same time, Farhan and his friends were making every effort to convert the girls to Islam.

The report indicated that Farhan and his associates would inform the girls about the significant power of their prayers. Additionally, they would provoke them against Hinduism. They even attempted to indoctrinate the girls regarding Roza and taught them Kalma. An SIT investigation is currently underway in the matter. Farhan and four others have been arrested in the case while one accused is still absconding. Efforts are ongoing to locate him. New information is being uncovered each day during the interrogation.

The SIT investigation is currently in progress. The authorities have uncovered that Farhan even engaged in share trading using the accounts of two girls. The police have discovered that he conducted transactions amounting to lakhs from these accounts. He has executed transactions ₹15 lakh from these two accounts in total.

Moreover, transactions amounting to ₹50 lakh have also been found in Farhan’s accounts. Farhan is currently under further questioning and attempts are being made to identify the parties with whom he transacted.

The Muslim gang that assaulted and raped Hindu girls in Bhopal did so for the purpose of gaining rewards. They viewed their actions as virtuous. They aimed to target as many Hindu girls as they could. These disclosures were made by Farhan.

During police interrogation, Farhan stated that he feels no remorse for trapping, raping and threatening the girls via their objectionable videos. He informed the police that this is considered a virtuous deed for them in accordance with Islamic beliefs. The police are diligently working to apprehend the other suspects in this case.