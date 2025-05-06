Delhi Police have successfully recovered a 15-year-old minor girl, who had been kidnapped and was found to be two months pregnant, from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Anees Khan, was arrested following an intense investigation that included tracking leads through social media platforms like Instagram.

The ordeal began on 18th February, when a complaint was lodged at PS Geeta Colony regarding the kidnapping and disappearance of a 15-year-old girl. Delhi Police immediately registered a case under Section 137(2) BNS and began a search for the missing minor. Despite extensive efforts by the local police team, there was no initial breakthrough in locating the girl.

As the investigation progressed, Delhi Police officers spoke to the victim’s family and friends, while also leveraging secret sources for information. During their inquiry, the team discovered that the missing girl had been in contact with one Anees Khan, a local patty vendor. Family members of Khan were also contacted, and it was revealed that he had also gone missing on the same day as the girl.

Further probing revealed that Anees Khan, a married man with one child, had fled with the 15-year-old girl while his pregnant wife, was left behind. Despite conducting a raid in the village of Allahpur, District Joura, Morena, Madhya Pradesh, the police could not locate either the minor or the accused. Khan’s mobile phone, which had been switched off since the day of the disappearance, remained untraceable.

In March 2025, new information emerged from the family, leading the police to three Instagram accounts linked to the case. After careful analysis, one account was found to have been created on February 23, 2025, using a mobile number that had been switched off. Through further digital investigation, it was revealed that this mobile number was connected to a mobile hotspot linked to the name Ramlakhan Singh from Morena, MP. Singh had unknowingly shared his hotspot with an unidentified individual while traveling from MP to Gujarat. The police also discovered that another mobile number associated with the case had been used to access the Instagram account from Gwalior, MP.

With this lead, Delhi Police intensified their search and on May 3, 2025, a raid was conducted in Malghada Chowk, PS Hazari Bagh, Gwalior. The missing girl was safely recovered, and the accused, Anees Khan, was apprehended.

During questioning, it was found that the girl was two months pregnant, and the accused had kept her isolated, not allowing her to communicate with anyone. The minor girl’s mobile phone had also been deprived of a SIM card after she left her home. The girl was subsequently reunited with her family after all necessary legal formalities were completed.

Delhi Police’s swift action and diligent investigation highlight the crucial role of technology and teamwork in solving complex cases and ensuring the safe recovery of victims.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)