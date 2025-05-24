Investigation into Elias Rodriguez, the leftist Islamist terrorist who killed two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington DC on Wednesday (21st May), has revealed that he is linked with radical leftist groups funded by Chinese propagandist Neville Singham, who also funded NewsClick in India. Notably, Rodriguez is linked with multiple China-linked communist groups funded by Neville Roy Singham.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were about to get engaged soon, was shot dead by Elias Rodriguez outside a Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. Lischinsky had bought a ring and was planning to propose marriage to Milgrim next week during a planned trip to Jerusalem, Israel. Rodriguez raised ‘free Palestine’ slogan before shooting that the two Israeli embassy staff members.

Elias Rodriguez is reported to be linked to Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a Communist group in the USA. A report by New York Post states that the Party for Socialism and Liberation is funded by millionaire Neville Singham and his activist wife Jodie Evans.

Rodriguez is also the member of another leftist group ANSWER coalition, and have raised funds for the group in the past. As per the report, both PSL and ANSWER coalition are connected to People’s Forum – a Manhattan-based non-profit group with ties to the Chinese Communist Party through Neville Singham.

As per the NY Post report, People’s Forum has received over $20 million in grants from Singham, most of these through the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund. Another group that hailed the killing of the Israeli couple, Bronx Antiwar Coalition, also received funding from Singham.

As per Influencewatch, The People’s Forum has reportedly been primarily funded by Neville Roy Singham and his wife Jodie Evans. It also states Marxist-Leninist journalist Vijay Prashad, nephew of CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, is also associated with People’s Forum, and have praised the Chinese Communist Party in the past. United Community Fund, another entity funded by Neville Roy Singham, also funded The People’s Forum.

Notably, Neville funded NewsClick is not the only India link to Party for Socialism and Liberation member Elias Rodriguez. The leftist party has been an opponent of Modi government in India, and had objected PM Narendra Modi’s US visit in 2023.

Today Biden is hosting Indian PM Narendra Modi at the White House. Once banned from visiting the U.S., Modi is now being courted by the Biden administration as a key ally in its Cold War on China and Russia.



Here are 6 reasons to oppose Modi’s visit: — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) June 22, 2023

The group had accused Modi govt of the Gujarat riots, Persecution of Muslims, Mass neoliberalization, anti-labour policies, anti-farmer laws and unemployment as its six reasons to the opposition.

Party for Socialism and Liberation also strongly objected to Indian government’s action against NewsClick for spreading Chinese propaganda. Now it is clear why, because both PSL and NewsClick are funded by same Neville Singham. PSL also had protested outside the office of News York Times for exposing the link of NewsClick and its editor Prabir Purkayastha with China.

PSL had alleged that “the Modi government has been turning to increasingly repressive methods and accusing left-wing critics of being “anti-national”.” They claimed that NewsClick was targeted by Indian govt for raising ‘their voice against the anti-China narrative.’