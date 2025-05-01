After facing huge backlash for organising an event with Pakistani government officials including Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh days after the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in J&K, Harvard University’s South Asia Institute (SAI) has distanced itself from the controversy by removing the online details of the event. The event titled ‘Pakistan Conference, 2025’ was held on 27th April, 2025, despite protests by the Indian students.

In a statement released in the aftermath of the controversy regarding the conference, the Institute, which is funded by Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, said that its role in the event was restricted to providing logistical support and the decision regarding the topic and the speakers was taken by Pakistani students and their faculty advisors. “Following our principles of operation, we did not consult any benefactor of the Institute about this conference. The students, along with their faculty advisor, independently determined the topics and speakers presenting,” the statement said. “Please know that we share the grief and anguish with our friends, colleagues, and loved ones in India who have been affected by the attack in Pahalgam, and we offer our heartfelt condolences,” the statement added.

Harvard did not reconsider the event despite protests by Indian students

Prior to the event, two Indian students, Surabhi Tomar and Abhishek Chaudhari, wrote to the university administration requesting it to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and reconsider the participation of Pakistan government representatives in the conference. “Welcoming representatives of a government that not only denies accountability for but also ideologically supports such religion-based terrorism, risks Harvard being complicit in legitimising those who enable or justify these crimes,” the students wrote in the letter dated April 25, 2025. However, ignoring the Indian students’ reservations, the university went ahead with the conference.

Letter to Harvard University (via X/AdityaRajKaul)

The students also addressed a letter to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking for the revocation of visas of Pakistani delegates supporting terrorism. “Senator Rubio, we respectfully urge you to recommend that the US State Department revoke the visa of all Pakistani officials travelling to the United States for this conference. The United States must not host representative of a state that provides and promotes organsations targeting civilians based on faith,” the letter read.

Letter to US SoS Marco Rubio (via X/AdityaRajKaul)

Mittal family claims they were not informed about the event

Following the massive outrage over the Pakistan Conference 2025 organised by SAI, the Mittal family reportedly clarified on Wednesday (30th April) that the event was scheduled “without consulting its benefactors”. According to the Times of India, a spokesperson of the Mittal family referred to the university’s statement wherein the SAI mentioned that it “did not consult any benefactor of the Institute about this conference”. SAI was set up in 2017 after receiving $25 million from the foundation of the Mittal family.