MP: Muslim man demands conversion and son’s circumcision as precondition for marriage to divorced Hindu woman; threatens to leak obscene videos

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a divorced Hindu woman has accused her Muslim boyfriend, Nadeem, of forcing her to convert to Islam. On the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act.

As per an AajTak report, the accused had put a condition before the victim that he would marry her only if she and her son from her first marriage would convert to Islam and her son would undergo circumcision.

The matter pertains to the Kamala Nagar Police Station precinct. On 26th May, a 35-year-old divorced woman reached the police station and told the police that after the divorce, she had become close to Nadeem who resided in her neighbourhood. The victim got divorced around 12 years ago and was residing with her son since then. She became acquainted Nadeem about 3 years ago, who was trying to talk to her for a long time.

As per the complainant, in June 2022, the accused Nadeem established sexual relations with her by promising to marry her. However, whenever she asked about marriage, the accused youth used to prevaricate.

When she again talked about marriage, the accused said that he is a Muslim and for marriage the victim and her son will have to convert to Islam. Nadeem also allegedly threatened the victim to make her obscene videos and pictures viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the victim also learnt that Nadeem is already married. The accused, however, told the victim that his family members had got him forcibly married and he does not stay with his wife now. He claimed that he wants to marry the victim. However, on 13th May, in the absence of the victim’s son, Nadeem came home and is alleged to have forcibly removed her clothes, raped the victim and clicked pictures and videos. After this, Nadeem said that he is a Muslim and for marriage, the victim and her son will have to accept Islam. He also put a condition of getting the son circumcised, which the victim refused.

Nadeem refused to marry without converting to Islam and threatened that if pressure was put on him for marriage, he would make the photos and videos viral.

The victim also alleged that the accused used to pressure her to wear burqa, not apply tilak and not observe fast on Thursdays. He used to forbid her from going anywhere without informing him and if the victim stepped out of her house without informing him, Nadeem used to beat and abuse her.

Tired of the perpetual harassment, the victim lodged a complaint against Nadeem. The police have registered a case against the accused Nadeem under sections 69, 352 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) and sections 3 and 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act.