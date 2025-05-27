Like the villagers of Ekachakra in the epic Mahabharata, liberals are now feeding Hindu women to the demon of Islamism instead of confronting it. And there is no Bhimsen on the horizon.

Shocking news has emerged in recent days. A woman shared in her anonymous Instagram post that a journalist with ‘The Wire’, Omar Rashid abused, assaulted, raped her multiple times and force fed her beef.

Naturally there has been complete omerta or the usual hand-washing boilerplate tweets by the ‘fearless independent media’ that would scream to high heavens if it were a Hindu that was the perpetrator. God forbid if the victim happened to be a non-Hindu, it will be worthy of a NYT op-ed or UN discussion. Ravish Pandeyji would have posted a long video.

You can try inserting this saga in the Wikipedia profile of ‘The Wire’ and see how many seconds it lasts before it is taken down. Such is the control the Stalinist Indian left and the woke Nazis exercises over global media, not to speak of the Left Indian media.

But that is NOT the shocking part – after all, many women have been abused and it is, to be fair to liberals, all cases of abuse are not a religious issue. But what is shocking is the mindset of the liberals in communalising it – by giving a free pass to the criminals.

The lady in question, stated that she kept quiet “for the longest time” because she didn’t want to give a handle to the “Hindutva” people.

Now she is not alone. There was at least one earlier case – of one Ms. Shivangi Choubey. She had said that she “let go of a molester” – again for the same reason.

Dil maange more? Dr. Ruchika Sharma who is supposed to be a historian, also posted similar stuff – that she had been abused by a guy who she did not expose because of exact similar concerns. She proudly states that she did not call out her tormentor.

Reading the allegations levelled against Omar Rashid was deeply triggering and very relatable as someone who has now (for the past 3.5 years) been successfully clean of a 10 year long mentally and physically abusive relationship.



The part where she says he would beat her up and… pic.twitter.com/8QFaigTqx0 — Dr. Ruchika Sharma (@tishasaroyan) May 22, 2025

If you wanted even more evidence to shock and disgust you, one Ms. Poonam, stated she knows of “at least three other women who went through this kind of abuse but kept quiet” – again for similar reasons.

This. I know atleast 3 women here who have been through this kind of abuse but have kept quiet because they did not want their trauma to be used to fan Islamophobia. It’s sad when men knowingly weaponise it though… https://t.co/mnGMr8cEqa — poonam (@poonamkachanddd) May 22, 2025

The common thread running through all of this is this – these women, mostly if not all upper caste Hindu women, were abused, raped or molested by men and they kept quiet or came out much later. And the reasons were political.

We know leftist upper caste Hindu men and women are filled with a “guilt complex”. It seems they have concluded that the only way to erase that multi-generation guilt is to offer themselves to jihadists and Islamist fanatics. Like a test by fire.

This is where the example of Ekachakra comes in – the villagers decided to send one male member to the demon every month, along with a cart load of food and drinks, taking turns so that the demon is placated and doesn’t harm the rest. They were powerless to confront the massively powerful rakshasa.

But our liberal, progressive, far left women were not powerless – they are some of the most articulate, educated, often wealthy or at least middle class, English speaking, connected, politically aware, active on social media types. They simply decided it is a price they have to pay to remain a member of the left-liberal-Islamist continuum. And to them, “right wing” allegations of “love jihad” and grooming gangs, which are global issues, and which they dismiss as fiction of a bigoted mind, should not be proved by their own lived experiences, which would be ironic indeed.

One aspect that needs investigation is, if the liberal ecosystem they live in forced them to keep the news suppressed. Was it peer pressure? “Don’t talk about it, and give a handle to ‘sanghis’, Just forget it. We will see to it you are taken care of”. If yes, these liberals must be tried for the crimes as enablers and accessories.

If they came out, it was when it was way too late, both for themselves and for other women they helped victimise.

Yes, the last part is very relevant. By their deliberate silence and delay, they directly enabled horrendous crimes against other women – something even the powerless villagers of Ekachakra didn’t do. And this is exactly what the liberal ecosystem did in the UK, victimising thousands of children instead of nipping it in the bud with clear, forceful action. In fact, reports say some parents who complained were told to forget about it, one of them even threatened or charged, instead of the Islamist perpetrators!

And the irony is, with all their best intentions, liberals delivered a severe blow to the image of the very same community they were ‘protecting’! Truth has an inconvenient way of escaping and now even liberals would concede the image of the minority community has suffered. Though the overwhelming majority among them would have happily personally punished the molesters and groomers – we know how strict Shariah is on such crimes.

This is exactly what Indian Stalinist left’s women have ended up doing – spoiled the image of tens of millions of law abiding Muslim men, in addition to enabling the rapes and molest of God knows how many women.

One important aspect we must keep in mind – their so-called concern for their suffering becoming a weapon for “Islamophobia” is a fake concern – because they engage in exactly the same behaviour – paint everyone with dark paintbrush. Is it because the heroes of the Indian left – Stalin, Mao, Kim and Castro etc., were all mass rapists and womanisers? We don’t know. But we do know, horrible crimes against women have been part of the left’s toolkit right from its early years.

Take the instagram post of that Wire journalist victim lady. She addresses every Hindu male – as if they are all already abusers or potential rapists – “Dear Hindu brothers: your fetish for Muslim blood is costing…”. She didn’t even restrict her sermon to “sanghis” or “Hindutva-wadis” a favorite euphemism that Islamists and Polpotist leftists use, and take shelter under, when they want to abuse Hindus or Hinduism with plausible deniability – she wants every Hindu to be seen as a rapist.

If you think this is an innocuous semantic choice, imagine if a Hindu posts a message that says “Dear Muslims: your fetish for jihad…” and see how that is received by the beautiful people. Of course, we don’t wish every minority to be targeted for the crimes of a few – that is very wrong. I am just offering an analogy.

But fringe left “liberals” do not offer these basic humane concessions to the Hindus – to them each one must carry an “ashamed to be Hindu” placard all the time, take ownership of every train seat quarrel they choose to communalise and be ready to apologise for it. If not they will post videos about our “upbringing” and post “appeals” that target ALL Hindus.

Left doesn’t even mind sacrificing their own women to Islamists and stay silent as long as their main agenda is progressing well. As to what that main agenda is, you can guess – hint: Polpotist pogrom on Sanatana Dharma, which can be encashed at so many counters!