Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsChinese nationals arrested in the US for smuggling agroterrorism pathogen, FBI confirms
News Reports
Updated:

Chinese nationals arrested in the US for smuggling agroterrorism pathogen, FBI confirms

Jian was an employee at the University of Michigan. She reportedly brought Fusarium graminearum into the country. It is a highly dangerous fungus that causes head blight, a disease affecting vital crops including wheat, maize, rice and barley.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese researchers arrested for smuggling dangerous agroterrorism fungus into the US
Chinese nationals smuggled agroterrorism fungus into US for research at Michigan lab (Image: Dall-E/msnbc)

On 4th June, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel confirmed that a Chinese national, Yunqing Jian, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling a hazardous biological pathogen into the United States. The case is being investigated by FBI Detroit in collaboration with Customs and Border Protection. The recent arrest has sparked concerns over agroterrorism and Chinese infiltration in US research institutions. Notably, US President Donald Trump recently announced that visas of those Chinese students who support the CCP government would be terminated.

Fungus capable of devastating crops and harming humans

In a post on X, Patel said that Jian was an employee at the University of Michigan. She reportedly brought Fusarium graminearum into the country. It is a highly dangerous fungus that causes head blight, a disease affecting vital crops including wheat, maize, rice and barley. The fungus is classified as an agroterrorism agent due to its capacity to trigger widespread agricultural destruction and inflict health issues in both humans and livestock. The fungus is linked to billions in annual economic losses globally.

In a statement, United States Attorney Gorgon stated, “The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals, including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party, are of the gravest national security concerns. These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”

US Custom and Border Protection, Director of Field Operations Marty C Raybon stated, “Today’s criminal charges levied upon Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu are indicative of CBP’s critical role in protecting the American people from biological threats that could devastate our agricultural economy and cause harm to humans; especially when it involves a researcher from a major university attempting to clandestinely bring potentially harmful biological materials into the United States. This was a complex investigation involving CBP offices from across the country, alongside our federal partners. I’m grateful for their tireless efforts, ensuring our borders remain secure from all types of threats while safeguarding America’s national security interests.”

What is Fusarium graminearum and how does it damage crops?

Fusarium graminearum is one of the most destructive fungal pathogens in global agriculture. It causes head blight, a floral disease in cereal crops like wheat, barley, oats, maize and rice. Head blight leads to shrivelled, discoloured grains, reduced yields, and contamination with toxic compounds called trichothecenes. These toxins are harmful to both humans and livestock. The fungus spreads rapidly under humid conditions, posing a major threat to food security, agricultural economies and ecosystem stability worldwide.

Source: Seed World

Allegations of CCP links and smuggling conspiracy

According to the FBI, Jian had previously received Chinese government funding for similar research and had expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, works at a university in China and also studies the same pathogen. He was found to have smuggled the same fungus via Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He initially lied to the authorities but later confessed.

Director Patel warned, “This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply.”

Both Jian and Liu face charges of conspiracy, smuggling, making false statements, and visa fraud.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsagroterrorism, Yunqing Jian, kash patel, Zunyong Liu, pathogen, Fusarium graminearum
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi’s “Narender Surrender” jibe is a gift to Pakistani propaganda machines: How his rhetorics risk undermining India’s diplomatic edge

Amit Kelkar -

‘Loose tongue’ to ‘sentiments were hurt’: From Nupur Sharma to Sharmishta Panoli, how courts are emboldening Islamists and curbing space for free speech

Shraddha Pandey -

Raja Bhabhut Singh: Know about the tribal hero and freedom fighter who sheltered Tatya Tope, honored by MP cabinet in Pachmarhi

Rukma Rathore -

The soldier who never died: 63 years on, India’s immortal guardian Jaswant Singh Rawat still watches over border with China ‘in spirit’

Anurag -

Kapil Sibal reaches SC against Assam govt’s pushback of illegal immigrants, argues for petitioner’s mother who was declared a foreigner by tribunal and Gauhati...

Shraddha Pandey -

Rajasthan minister catches illegal electricity supply network of Jalaluddin alias Kallu, accused has earned over 12 crores so far

OpIndia Staff -

“Spy” Jyoti Malhotra regularly visited Varanasi after her frequent trips to Pakistan, NIA to take her there for questioning

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 17-year-old Tiktoker Sana Yousuf murdered by her relative, ‘honour killing’ suspected

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: A deep-dive into its history and politics, multiple bans, involvement in atrocities against Hindus and war crimes during the 1971 genocide

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan admits in its dossier that scale of Operation Sindoor was much bigger than what India revealed, lists 8 additional targets hit by Indian...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com