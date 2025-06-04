On 4th June, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel confirmed that a Chinese national, Yunqing Jian, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling a hazardous biological pathogen into the United States. The case is being investigated by FBI Detroit in collaboration with Customs and Border Protection. The recent arrest has sparked concerns over agroterrorism and Chinese infiltration in US research institutions. Notably, US President Donald Trump recently announced that visas of those Chinese students who support the CCP government would be terminated.

Fungus capable of devastating crops and harming humans

In a post on X, Patel said that Jian was an employee at the University of Michigan. She reportedly brought Fusarium graminearum into the country. It is a highly dangerous fungus that causes head blight, a disease affecting vital crops including wheat, maize, rice and barley. The fungus is classified as an agroterrorism agent due to its capacity to trigger widespread agricultural destruction and inflict health issues in both humans and livestock. The fungus is linked to billions in annual economic losses globally.

In a statement, United States Attorney Gorgon stated, “The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals, including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party, are of the gravest national security concerns. These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”

US Custom and Border Protection, Director of Field Operations Marty C Raybon stated, “Today’s criminal charges levied upon Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu are indicative of CBP’s critical role in protecting the American people from biological threats that could devastate our agricultural economy and cause harm to humans; especially when it involves a researcher from a major university attempting to clandestinely bring potentially harmful biological materials into the United States. This was a complex investigation involving CBP offices from across the country, alongside our federal partners. I’m grateful for their tireless efforts, ensuring our borders remain secure from all types of threats while safeguarding America’s national security interests.”

What is Fusarium graminearum and how does it damage crops?

Fusarium graminearum is one of the most destructive fungal pathogens in global agriculture. It causes head blight, a floral disease in cereal crops like wheat, barley, oats, maize and rice. Head blight leads to shrivelled, discoloured grains, reduced yields, and contamination with toxic compounds called trichothecenes. These toxins are harmful to both humans and livestock. The fungus spreads rapidly under humid conditions, posing a major threat to food security, agricultural economies and ecosystem stability worldwide.

Source: Seed World

Allegations of CCP links and smuggling conspiracy

According to the FBI, Jian had previously received Chinese government funding for similar research and had expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, works at a university in China and also studies the same pathogen. He was found to have smuggled the same fungus via Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He initially lied to the authorities but later confessed.

Director Patel warned, “This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply.”

Both Jian and Liu face charges of conspiracy, smuggling, making false statements, and visa fraud.