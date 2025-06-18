Govt of India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, first batch of 110 students evacuated via Armenia to arrive soon

Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war, the govt has launched an operation to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. A press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said that Operation Sindhu has been launched in view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

The MEA said that as a first step, the Indian Embassy has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on 17th June 2025. The students travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of Indian Missions in Iran and Armenia. These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 14:55 hours on 18th June 2025 and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025, as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu.

The statement said that the Government of India is grateful to the Governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process.

“India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options,” the statement added.

MEA said Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24×7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The emergency helpline numbers are: