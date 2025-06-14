India distances itself from SCO statement on Iran-Israel conflict; urges dialogue, diplomacy for de-escalation

India said on Saturday that it did not participate in the discussions on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran and that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation.

In its statement, Ministry of External Affairs said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events.

The statement referred to India’s stance articulated on Friday in which New Delhi had expressed deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel.

“The SCO has issued a statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran. India’s own position on the matter had been articulated by us on June 13, 2025, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction,” MEA’s statement said on Saturday.

“The External Affairs Minister too discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy,” it added.

MEA said that the overall position of India was communicated to other SCO members.

“Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement,” MEA said.

SCO issued a strong statement on Saturday condemning military strikes “carried out by Israel against Iran on June 13”.

In its statement, SCO expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability,” the statement said.

Iran is a member of SCO. “The SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means. SCO member states, strictly adhering to the principles and norms of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, consider any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to strengthening international peace and security,” the statement added.

India had on Friday expressed its deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,” MEA had said.

It said India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.

“Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the statement said.

