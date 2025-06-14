Vowing to continue to strike hard at Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Israel will strike every site and target in Iran. “In the near future, you will see Israeli Air Force planes over the skies of Tehran. We will strike every site and every target of the Ayatollahs’ regime,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu started his message by wishing a happy birthday to Donald Trump, saying, “You’ve been an extraordinary leader: decisive, courageous, clear vision, clear action. You have done great things for Israel. You’ve been an extraordinary friend to the Jewish state and to me personally.”

Talking about the need to strike Iranian military sites, he said, “Today, Israel is defending freedom in the Middle East and beyond. We’re doing so against a tyrannical and radical Iranian regime that wants to build atomic bombs to destroy us and wants to build ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, to be able to threaten anyone and everywhere in the world.”

He said, “By defending ourselves, we’re also defending others. We’re defending our Arab neighbors, our Arab friends in peace, we’re defending Europe, we’re helping defend also the United States, which helps us all the time in our defence. This is an important mission. Right now, the Iranian regime is bombing our civilian neighborhoods while we are targeting the terrorists. Now, this is not new. They’ve tried to assassinate President Trump twice. They bombed American Embassies. They killed 241 Marines in Beirut. They killed and injured thousands of Americans with their IEDs in Iraq and Afghanistan. They burn the American flag, they chant endlessly “death to America”.”

The Israeli PM said that they have already taken out senior Iranian military leadership and their senior technologists involved in developing nuclear weapon. He said, “So, we’re preparing. We paved the way to Tehran and our pilots over the skies of Tehran will deal blows to the Ayatollah regime that they cannot even imagine.”

Netanyahu also claimed to have information that senior Iranian leaders are preparing to flee from the country. He said, “we have indications that senior leaders in Iran are already packing their bags. They sense what’s coming.”

Saying why the strike on Iran was necessary, he added, “I’ll tell you what would have come if we hadn’t acted. We had information that this unscrupulous regime was planning to give the nuclear weapons that they would develop to their terrorist proxies. That’s nuclear terrorism on steroids. That would threaten the entire world.”

He further said, “This is what Israel is doing with the support, the clear support of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the American people and many others in the world. So, with God’s help and with the goodwill and resolution of all free societies, we shall win.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz has also warned that “Tehran will burn” if Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not stop the deadly missile attacks targeting Israel.

Earlier the IDF had said that they have established aerial superiority from Western Iran to Tehran. The Israel Defense Forces said it was aiming to operate freely over Tehran after taking out air defences overnight. Notably, during the strikes on Iran, this was the first time that Israeli fighter jets flew over Tehran and targeted Iran’s air defenses.

Israeli military aims to continue hitting targets from fighter jets over Iranian airspace. As per Israeli sources, 70 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in the overnight operation, during which the military “established aerial superiority from western Iran to Tehran.” Around 40 sites were targeted, including air defense systems and related assets.

IAF fighter jets and drones flew over Tehran for some two and a half hours during the operation. Apart from hitting several military sites, Israeli strikes also took out several top military leaders and nuclear experts.