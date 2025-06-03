In Ramganj Mandi of Kota district in Rajasthan, Education Minister Madan Dilawar himself has exposed a major crime of electricity theft where a man named Jalaluddin alias Kallu has been supplying power to over 750 houses through unauthorised connections and extorting money for it. As per reports, Minister Dilawar was conducting a Mohalla Meeting in the Suket area of his assembly constituency Ramganjmandi on Sunday, June 1 , when he received complaints of an illegal electricity supply network running in the area.

आज सुकेत कस्बे की सुरलीवाल की गली में आयोजित मोहल्ला बैठक के दौरान स्थानीय नागरिकों द्वारा अवैध बिजली कनेक्शनों की शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई।



इस संदर्भ में बैठक में उपस्थित संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया गया कि वे पुलिस दल के साथ तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित… pic.twitter.com/wCJl1DdxcN — Madan Dilawar (@madandilawar) June 1, 2025

Minister Dilawar launched an immediate investigation and examined the area. He was informed by locals that Jalaluddin has been supplying stolen electricity along parallel pipelines hidden beside the underground pipeline meant to supply water to the local houses. The minister summoned the concerned officials of the electricity department and asked them to verify the complaints immediately.

While Executive Engineer Vishnu Dutt Lodha and his associates were examining the hidden ‘network’, Minister Dilawar also arrived at the spot. A police team was also ordered to accompany the power supply officials and get the illegal connections cut. The team dug out the pipes, cut the illegal wirings and seized all the cables. The Minister examined the illegal connections. He also ordered the local police station in charge and asked him to book accused Jalaluddin alias Kallu and his associates who have been involved in the power theft and illegal supply of electricity.

The Minister also asked the power supply officials to recover the lost revenues over unpaid bills in the area. He has instructed the officials to ensure that the accused are made to pay the full electricity bills for the power theft, along with the penalty and interest over the period since electricity supply was started in the area.

Accused Jalaluddin and his associates had figured out a way to hide their illegal supply lines besides the underground water supply pipes to evade detection. The accused persons were even operating their own distribution panel (DP). The officials dug out the hidden cables and seized the entire network.

Jalaluddin and his associates booked, Minister asks to recover all lost revenue with interest and penalty

Executive Engineer Vishnu Dutt Lodha has stated to the media that the accused Jalaluddin and his associates have been booked for the crimes of illegal power supply and electricity theft. A penalty of Rs 8,50,000 has been imposed on the accused for damaging the local transformer and stealing electricity. Additionally, 22 complaint reports have been filed against Jalaluddin and others with a cumulative fine of over Rs 18 lakhs.

Accused have earned over 12 crores so far, monthly loss to govt over Rs 42 lakhs

Minister Dilawar held a press conference where he stated that the crime of illegal electricity supplying was going on for years. He added that Jalaluddin and his associates were collecting Rs 500 per house in exchange of the electricity. More than 750 households were provided with the illegal supply by Jalaluddin and his team. This crime has been going on almost since electricity first came to the locality, almost 30 years ago, the minister added, saying that Jalaluddin must have earned over 12 crores over the years. This illegal network has been causing the Ramganj Mandi electricity department a loss of over Rs 42 lakhs in electricity bill amounts every single month.