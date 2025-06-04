The Tehran Police on Tuesday (3rd June) traced and rescued three Indian men went missing in Iran on 1st May. The three Indians identified as Husanpreet Singh from Sangrur, Jaspal Singh from SBS Nagar, and Amritpal Singh from Hoshiarpur disappeared shortly after reaching Tehran.

The Iranian embassy in India posted on X on Tuesday informing about the three men being found by the Tehran Police.

Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police

Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran.https://t.co/YAkirkKRHg — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 3, 2025

On 28th May, the families of the three victims informed the Indian embassy after losing contact with them post their arrival in Tehran. Relatives of the Indians have alleged that an agent from Hoshiarpur had promised to route them to Australia for employment opportunities via Dubai and Iran, assuring temporary shelter in Tehran. However, the family members said that the men were kidnapped on arrival, with abductors demanding Rs 1 crore ransom and sharing a disturbing video showing the captives tied with yellow ropes and bleeding. Last contact with the missing Indians was made on 11th May.

On May 29, the Iranian embassy in India said that it was investigating the case. The men were reportedly rescued from their abductors in a police operation in Varamin in south Tehran.