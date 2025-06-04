Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Tehran Police rescues 3 Indian men who went missing in Iran, youth from Punjab lured with Australia immigration were abducted for ransom

On May 29, the Iranian embassy in India said that it was investigating the case. The men were reportedly rescued from their abductors in a police operation in Varamin in south Tehran.

Aditi
Indians who were rescued

The Tehran Police on Tuesday (3rd June) traced and rescued three Indian men went missing in Iran on 1st May. The three Indians identified as Husanpreet Singh from Sangrur, Jaspal Singh from SBS Nagar, and Amritpal Singh from Hoshiarpur disappeared shortly after reaching Tehran.

The Iranian embassy in India posted on X on Tuesday informing about the three men being found by the Tehran Police.

On 28th May, the families of the three victims informed the Indian embassy after losing contact with them post their arrival in Tehran. Relatives of the Indians have alleged that an agent from Hoshiarpur had promised to route them to Australia for employment opportunities via Dubai and Iran, assuring temporary shelter in Tehran. However, the family members said that the men were kidnapped on arrival, with abductors demanding Rs 1 crore ransom and sharing a disturbing video showing the captives tied with yellow ropes and bleeding. Last contact with the missing Indians was made on 11th May.

On May 29, the Iranian embassy in India said that it was investigating the case. The men were reportedly rescued from their abductors in a police operation in Varamin in south Tehran.

