June 28 marked three years since the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan who was killed inside his shop in broad daylight. The murder was allegedly carried out by two Muslim men after Kanhaiya Lal reportedly expressed support for controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Despite the passage of time, the case remains pending in court, with no final verdict yet delivered. The delay in proceedings has caused growing frustration among the victim’s family, who continue to await justice. The case remains under the scrutiny of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has filed charge sheets against 11 accused in connection with the murder.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was residing in Udaipur, Rajasthan, when he was stabbed to death on the afternoon of June 28, 2022. The prime accused, Mohammad Riaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, had entered his shop under the pretext of getting clothes stitched. It was then that they attacked him with a sharp knife and subsequently slit his throat. Following the incident, the accused recorded a video claiming responsibility for the murder and circulated it on social media.

“No fast-track action has been taken,” says Yash Teli

Yash Teli, the eldest son of Kanhaiya Lal, expressed his disappointment over the delay in court proceedings. He stated that despite three years having passed since the murder, the case has not been moved to a fast-track court. There has been no court appearance in the past six months, and the hearing dates continue to be scheduled at intervals of a month. Yash emphasized that such a sensitive case should be handled with urgency.

He further mentioned that two of the accused, Farhad and Javed, have already been granted bail. According to him, the judiciary must take strict and swift action to ensure that the accused are given capital punishment. “Many politicians had promised that justice would be delivered within six to seven months. However, it has now been three years, and nothing has changed. My father’s soul will not be at peace until all the accused are punished,” Yash said.

Court proceedings so far

Following the murder, nine key accused—Mohammad Ghaus, Riaz Attari, Farhad Sheikh, Asif, Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Javed, Muslim Khan, and Mohammad Mohsin—were produced before the special court in Jaipur under tight security. Two other accused, Salman and Abu Ibrahim, were traced to Karachi, Pakistan, and are currently absconding. A police application was submitted to obtain photographs, CCTV footage, and pen drives from the accused.

A chargesheet was filed by the NIA on December 22, 2022, before the Jaipur court, naming nine accused, including the prime suspects Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riaz Attari. The charges include murder under Section 302 (34) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and additional charges under Sections 452, 153, and 295 of the IPC. Provisions under Sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were also invoked for involvement in terrorist activities.

On February 9, 2023, charges were formally filed against the nine accused, as per the NIA report. Farhad was granted bail on September 1, 2023, as no weapons were found in his possession. Javed was released on September 5, 2024, due to lack of evidence linking him to the crime scene or to other accused individuals. Although Yash has filed a petition challenging Javed’s release, a formal notice is still pending. The NIA continues its investigation, but no punishment has been awarded to the main accused so far.

“Udaipur Files”: film based on Kanhaiya Lal murder case set to release

A film titled Udaipur Files, based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, is scheduled for release on July 11. According to Yash Teli, he is actively promoting the movie across various cities. Besides Jaipur, Jodhpur, and other parts of Rajasthan, promotional events are also being held in Noida, Delhi, and several locations across Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammed Zubair’s dog whistling led to Kanhaiya Lal’s murder

Mohammed Zubair played a central role in triggering the chain of events that ultimately led to the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. By selectively amplifying Nupur Sharma’s remarks on a television debate and branding them as an attack on Prophet Muhammad, Zubair deliberately stoked religious tensions across the country. His so-called “fact-checking” was, in reality, a calculated act of provocation that painted a target on the backs of not only Nupur Sharma but also ordinary citizens like Kanhaiya Lal who expressed solidarity with her. Zubair’s actions ignited a frenzy among Islamist extremists, many of whom openly called for violence, including beheadings, under the slogan “Sar Tan Se Juda.”

It is no coincidence that Kanhaiya Lal became a marked man immediately after posting in support of Nupur Sharma, at a time when Zubair’s dog-whistling had unleashed widespread Islamist outrage. The tailor, despite receiving death threats, was left vulnerable by the authorities, and the radicalized elements emboldened by Zubair’s campaign acted on their threats. The murder was not an isolated incident; it was the inevitable consequence of the hysteria fueled by Zubair’s calculated amplification of religious sensitivities. His so-called journalism provided the spark that emboldened radical groups to carry out what they saw as religious retribution.

While the actual killers physically carried out the heinous act, the responsibility cannot stop at their doorstep alone. Mohammed Zubair’s reckless incitement and weaponization of selective outrage created the fertile ground for Islamist mobs to operate with impunity. His role fits the very definition of stochastic terrorism, using mass communication to demonize an individual or group, knowing full well that unhinged followers may act violently as a result. Kanhaiya Lal’s death is not just a case of extremist violence; it is a direct consequence of Zubair’s dangerous, irresponsible activism masquerading as journalism.