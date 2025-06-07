What began as a disagreement over a NASA nominee has exploded into a high-stakes political and personal feud between United States President Donald Trump and his once-loyal backer, Elon Musk. According to The New York Post’s sources close to the White House, the real culprit may be a man most Americans have never heard of, Sergio Gor, who is Trump’s Director of Presidential Personnel.

The New York Post talked to at least five well-placed sources who claimed Gor not only influenced Trump’s decision to yank the nomination of Musk ally Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator, but also harboured a long-standing grudge against Musk. Gor has been accused of boasting about wanting “payback”. When Tesla’s stock price fell, he mocked Musk in front of his colleagues, painting a picture of obsession more than professionalism.

A clash long in the making

As per reports, Musk and Gor disliked each other even before Trump returned to office. Musk is said to have referred to Gor as “sleazy” during the transition and criticised his hiring delays. On 6th March, during a cabinet meeting, the tensions between Musk and Gor reportedly reached boiling point where Musk allegedly humiliated Gor in front of Trump by publicly questioning his effectiveness in hiring staff for the administration.

According to an unnamed source quoted by The New York Post, “He was bragging that he would get Elon back. He (Musk) made him look bad in front of Trump and the Cabinet, and that is not something Sergio forgives.”

Just a few days after the March incident, Gor is said to have encouraged Trump to drop Isaacman, who is a known Democrat donor, from the NASA role. Though the decision was justified based on Isaacman’s ideological grounds, sources claimed this was the opening shot in a full-blown feud that now threatens both Musk and Trump politically. In fact, Musk has said in a post on X he might float a new political party.

Mockery and manipulation

Sources described Gor as obsessively tracking and sharing Tesla’s falling stock prices, often with glee. He allegedly texted colleagues screenshots of the prices dropping with mocking emojis and negative articles about Musk. According to one source quoted by NYP, who is also a Tesla shareholder, “He would send me a story trashing Elon, then a screenshot of the stock in red with a laughing face.”

Furthermore, Gor reportedly mocked Musk’s presence at the White House during the symbolic purchase of Tesla by Trump. He allegedly sent colleagues unflattering images with captions suggesting Musk was desperate for a presidential endorsement to boost stock prices.

A nomination that broke the peace

Despite long-standing friction, Trump and Musk were still exchanging pleasantries as recently as 30th May, when Musk received a ceremonial key to the White House. However, the decision to pull Isaacman’s nomination, allegedly pushed by Gor, triggered Musk’s ire. By Tuesday, Musk had slammed Trump’s flagship tax bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination”. Within two days, the fight turned personal, with Trump claiming he did not need Musk’s support to win and Musk responding with Epstein-related jabs.

Insiders told NYP that Isaacman episode “was the modern-day equivalent of the assassination of Franz Ferdinand”, small in act, but catastrophic in consequence.

Collateral damage and political fallout

On the other hand, a Gor ally, Steve Bannon, dismissed the idea that he was responsible for the meltdown. He blamed Musk’s “drugs”, “incompetence” and opposition to tariffs instead. However, others see a pattern, with Gor allegedly influencing decisions that led to the ousting of other billionaires and even orchestrating Oval Office meetings for controversial figures like Laura Loomer.

One insider told NYP, “Sergio’s in the middle of every drama, leak and chaos. He is costing Trump allies and creating political liabilities.” However, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended Gor and called him “vital” to the administration’s mission.

Some insiders believe that exposing Gor’s role could help mend ties with Musk before lasting damage is done. One of them said, “If Elon realises it was not Trump who was gunning for him, maybe the door is not shut.”

As of now, the feud continues, but if insiders are to be believed, the root cause was not policy, ego or ideology, it was revenge.