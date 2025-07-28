In a shocking accident in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, two individuals lost their lives, and several were injured early Monday (28th July).

The incident occurred during the ‘jalabhishek’ ritual at the Awsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area, when a live wire collapsed onto a tin shed outside the Temple. The surprise electric shock created panic among people and resulted in a stampede.

Lakhs of devotees had visited the temple for darshan on the third Monday of the sacred Sawan month. As per individuals present on the spot, the accident occurred around 3 am, when a monkey climbed onto an overhead electric line.

The wire broke and came crashing down onto the tin roof adjacent to the temple gateway. As the shed was of metal, the electric current travelled fast, and chaos ensued.

One of the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Prashant from Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area. The other person, whose identity is still not known, also died during treatment at the nearby Trivediganj Community Health Centre.

A total of 19 people were injured in the incident, and 5 of them are in critical condition. They are currently being treated, news agency PTI reported.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi also confirmed that the electric current was sourced from an aged wire, which was weakened, presumably by monkeys jumping on it. He added, “Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead wires, which fell on the tin shed. About 19 people received electric shocks, but the situation is now under control.”

Police personnel were already on the temple site and are now probing how the wire was destroyed and what the safety failures were. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has meanwhile condoled the tragedy and ordered officials to ensure the injured receive proper medical assistance.

This is the second temple stampede within two days. On Sunday, 27th July, eight people died and more than 30 were injured at the renowned Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. That stampede was initiated after people panicked and fled following reports of an electric shock on the stairs.

Because the Sawan month has an abundance of pilgrims visiting temples, the two incidents have raised grave issues regarding crowd control and tighter safety measures at religious places.