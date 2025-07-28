Monday, July 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Monkey pulls down live wire at Awsaneshwar temple, 2 dead and 19...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Monkey pulls down live wire at Awsaneshwar temple, 2 dead and 19 injured after electric shock results in stampede

The incident occurred during the ‘jalabhishek’ ritual at the Awsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area, when a live wire collapsed onto a tin shed outside the Temple. The electric shock created panic among people and resulted in a stampede.

OpIndia Staff
Image via NDTV

In a shocking accident in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, two individuals lost their lives, and several were injured early Monday (28th July).

The incident occurred during the ‘jalabhishek’ ritual at the Awsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area, when a live wire collapsed onto a tin shed outside the Temple. The surprise electric shock created panic among people and resulted in a stampede.

Lakhs of devotees had visited the temple for darshan on the third Monday of the sacred Sawan month. As per individuals present on the spot, the accident occurred around 3 am, when a monkey climbed onto an overhead electric line.

The wire broke and came crashing down onto the tin roof adjacent to the temple gateway. As the shed was of metal, the electric current travelled fast, and chaos ensued.

One of the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Prashant from Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area. The other person, whose identity is still not known, also died during treatment at the nearby Trivediganj Community Health Centre.

A total of 19 people were injured in the incident, and 5 of them are in critical condition. They are currently being treated, news agency PTI reported. 

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi also confirmed that the electric current was sourced from an aged wire, which was weakened, presumably by monkeys jumping on it. He added, “Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead wires, which fell on the tin shed. About 19 people received electric shocks, but the situation is now under control.”

Police personnel were already on the temple site and are now probing how the wire was destroyed and what the safety failures were. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has meanwhile condoled the tragedy and ordered officials to ensure the injured receive proper medical assistance.

This is the second temple stampede within two days. On Sunday, 27th July, eight people died and more than 30 were injured at the renowned Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. That stampede was initiated after people panicked and fled following reports of an electric shock on the stairs.

Because the Sawan month has an abundance of pilgrims visiting temples, the two incidents have raised grave issues regarding crowd control and tighter safety measures at religious places.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: Fraud exposed in ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, more than 14000 men received money meant for poor women for 10 months, over 26 lakh ineligible...

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare informed that data from the Information Technology Department showed that approximately 26.34 lakh beneficiaries who were ineligible have been receiving benefits under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.
News Reports

Machete attack on Indian man in Melbourne and 5 similar recent cases reveal rising hate crimes against Indians worldwide

Shriti Sagar -
A recent machete attack on an Indian man in Melbourne is the latest in a string of violent assaults on Indians abroad. From Australia to Canada and Ireland, racial hatred and targeted violence against Indians are becoming alarmingly frequent.

In 14 years of Mamata’s rule, over 6600 companies left West Bengal, made their bases in states like UP and Delhi: How ‘Sonar Bangla’...

Baghpat: Relatives kill young Muslim girl in front of her parents for loving Hindu Dalit boy, family buries body saying she died of TB,...

From mobilisation of forces to delivering equipment, seamless logistics management was a deciding factor in success of Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Shabbir Ahmed forces Hindu man to convert to Islam, forges documents in the name of victim, Congress and Bhim Army extend...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Maharashtra: Fraud exposed in ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, more than 14000 men received money meant for poor women for 10 months, over 26 lakh ineligible...

OpIndia Staff -

6-year-old girl dies of rabies after stray dog attack in Delhi, was mauled while going to relative’s house nearby

OpIndia Staff -

“One mission to watch Earth”: ISRO-NASA’s joint satellite Earth observation satellite NISAR set for July 30 launch from Sriharikota

ANI -

Machete attack on Indian man in Melbourne and 5 similar recent cases reveal rising hate crimes against Indians worldwide

Shriti Sagar -

Maulanas continue attacking Dimple Yadav for entering Delhi mosque without Burqa, Imam Association Chairman Sajid Rashidi claims she was naked because her back was...

OpIndia Staff -

In 14 years of Mamata’s rule, over 6600 companies left West Bengal, made their bases in states like UP and Delhi: How ‘Sonar Bangla’...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Baghpat: Relatives kill young Muslim girl in front of her parents for loving Hindu Dalit boy, family buries body saying she died of TB,...

OpIndia Staff -

From mobilisation of forces to delivering equipment, seamless logistics management was a deciding factor in success of Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

OpIndia Staff -

Israeli navy intercepts Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s vessel Handala before reaching Gaza, 21 people detained for breaching blockade

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Two Hindu men who filed complaint against Love Jihad stripped, thrashed and forced to drink urine by Shahabuddin, Anas and Zeeshan

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com