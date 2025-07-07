In a startling revelation that underscores the intensity of global geopolitical rivalry. French intelligence agencies have uncovered a coordinated Chinese campaign, using its embassies and diplomatic channels, to undermine the global reputation and sales of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets following India’s high profile Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The revelations come as France’s flagship fighter faces a barrage of disinformation, much of it traced to Chinese diplomatic efforts and amplified by Pakistani narratives.

China’s disinformation offensive

According to French intelligence reports, Chinese defence attachés stationed in embassies worldwide spearheaded a targeted effort to dissuade countries especially those in Asia and Africa from purchasing or expanding orders of the Rafale. Countries like Indonesia, which had already signed contracts for the French jet, were specifically lobbied to reconsider their procurement plans in favor of Chinese-made aircraft. This campaign includes:

•Dissemination of manipulated images, AI-generated videos, and even video-game footage purporting to show downed Rafale jets.

•Social media operations designed to amplify doubts about the Rafale’s combat performance during the India-Pakistan conflict.

•Direct diplomatic pressure on countries considering Rafale purchases, promoting Chinese alternatives as superior.

Operation Sindoor and the Pakistani narrative

French intelligence sources also noted that Pakistan played a key role in reinforcing false narratives about the Rafale’s performance during Operation Sindoor. In the days following the operation, multiple Pakistani media outlets and social media influencers began circulating unverified claims that the Indian Air Force had lost at least two Rafales during the cross-border strikes despite no visual evidence, official acknowledgment, or satellite confirmation.

However, these claims have been robustly dismissed by both Indian officials and Dassault Aviation, the Rafale’s manufacturer. No independent evidence has emerged to substantiate Pakistan’s assertions, and Indian defence sources have labelled the narrative as baseless propaganda.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, speaking after Operation Sindoor, declined to confirm any Rafale losses, while Dassault CEO Eric Trappier categorically called the claims “inaccurate,” reaffirming the fighter’s reliability and effectiveness. Defence analysts in India and France have similarly pointed to the absence of verifiable proof supporting Pakistan’s statements.

A coordinated China-Pakistan strategy?

French officials believe Pakistan’s rapid push to publicise unverified claims of Rafale losses may have been an extension of China’s broader strategy to erode confidence in the French jet and promote Chinese military exports. The timing and scale of the information campaign combining diplomatic, media, and online tactics suggest a coordinated effort to shift the regional arms balance and diminish France’s growing defence ties in Asia.

French responce

Paris has strongly rejected the disinformation, emphasising the Rafale’s proven combat record and strategic value. French authorities see the campaign as a direct challenge to France’s defence industry and its role as a security partner in the Indo-Pacific. China, for its part, has denied the allegations, calling them “groundless rumours and slander”.

The episode highlights the growing use of information warfare and diplomatic influence in the global arms market, as major powers vie for both commercial and strategic advantage.

Conclusion

As India and France deepen their military partnership in the Indo-Pacific, the fallout from Operation Sindoor continues to echo. With Beijing accused of turning diplomacy into a tool of disinformation and Islamabad amplifying those narratives, the battle over the Rafale has moved from the skies to the shadows where perception is power, and the truth must fly faster than the lies.