Wednesday, July 9, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Convert to Islam if you want to keep your job': Lucknow's Lulu Mall supervisor...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Convert to Islam if you want to keep your job’: Lucknow’s Lulu Mall supervisor Faraz arrested for drugging, raping Hindu woman and blackmailing her with obscene video

A Hindu female employee at Lulu Mall in Lucknow has accused her manager, Farhaz alias Faraz, of rape, blackmail, and forced religious conversion. She alleges he drugged her, sexually assaulted her, filmed the act, and used the video to extort money and jewellery. The victim was also subjected to physical abuse, death threats, and repeated pressure to convert to Islam, with threats of job loss and insults to Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi

A female Hindu employee at Lulu Mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow charged her manager, Farhaz also known as Faraz, with rape and blackmail. He also forced her to convert to Islam, leading to his arrest. She disclosed that he gave her a cold beverage that was spiked with drugs and then sexually violated her.

He recorded the disturbing act on video, which he later used to blackmail her and extort money and jewellery. The victim endured cigarette burns, verbal abuse and physical assaults when she resisted. He also issued death threats to her. The complaint additionally indicated that the accused persistently pressured her to embrace Islam.

He claimed that she need to comply in order to keep her job at the mall. Moreover, he repeatedly disparaged Hinduism and its deities, which deeply hurt the woman’s religious beliefs. An initial investigation revealed that the perpetrator might have links with suspicious social media accounts and conversion networks.

The police are currently carrying out a cyber forensic inquiry to determine whether he is involved in a broader network. Additionally, the police are interrogating other employees of the mall. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) informed that a case has been filed against the offender under multiple charges, including rape, threats to murder and attempts at forced conversion.

He has been presented in court and placed under remand. As of now, there has been no official statement from the management of Lulu Mall regarding the incident.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com