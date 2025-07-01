Himachal Congress minister Anirudh Singh allegedly assaults NHAI officer months after HPPCL engineer death row

Barely three months have elapsed since the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh faced criticism following the demise of the General Manager and Chief Engineer at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation (HPPCL). Nevertheless, the state government has again drawn attention after Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh reportedly abused and assaulted an engineer from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) who has been posted in Shimla.

Achal Jindal stated that on 30th June while doing a site inspection, he and another officer were attacked by the minister after which they were taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla. A case has also been registered at the Dhalli police station.

The engineer revealed that Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shimla convened a meeting in his office at 11:30 am and Project Director PIU (Project Implementation Unit) Shimla authorized him to attend it. He arrived at the office along with his site engineer, Yogesh. However, the SDM was not present at that moment and asked them to proceed to Bhattakufer when they contacted him. The two went to the area where the four-lane construction work is underway.

They reached at the spot and discovered that the minister was also present there with the official and several locals. Singh was informed about the building collapse in Bhattakufer (Chamiana) in the wee hours of 30th June. When Jindal inquired with the contractor, he told him that the residents of this building were already evacuated in the evening of 29th June to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

The Congress leaders was also made aware that the structure situated 30 metres away from the NH (National Highway) ROW (Right of Way). According to the agreement, any damage occurring outside the area has to be compensated in accordance with the notification issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The minister asked the engineer about the same and he replied politely, however, the former used abusive language.

Singh then called Jindal and Yogesh to a room owned by a resident, where he began to assault the former in front of the people. He struck the engineer’s head with force using a water pot, causing blood to flow from his wound. The site engineer attempted to intervene but he was also attacked. Both of them received serious injuries at the hands of the minister and had to run away from there to save their lives. They then reached the hospital via their car where they were admitted and are currently undergoing treatment.

BJP slams Himachal’s Congress government

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack on the ruling party and charged that officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were beaten at Bhattakufer before a minister. According to him, Singh should be removed from the cabinet by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, according to a report in “The Tribune.”

He stressed, “This type of anarchy will not be tolerated in the state under any circumstances.” The act was deemed shameful and unacceptable by Thakur, who added that two NHAI staff were beaten in a private room after being summoned to the location in presence of the minister, police and administration officials.

The most embarrassing feature of the assault, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader asserted, was that it took place in attendance of a senior administrative officer and police personnel but the victims were not even transported to a hospital. He declared, “The attack on the NHAI officers is an example of declining law and order in the state.”

Additionally, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has been requested by the Central Engineering Services Officers Association “to take up this matter with the highest authorities in the country.” They have urged for an “immediate and exemplary action against all those responsible for this heinous act.” On the other hand, authorities have also begun a probe into the instance.

HPPCL engineer dies under mysterious circumstances

Vimal Negi, the General Manager and Chief Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation (HPPCL), recently passed away inexplicably, sparking a huge row in Himachal Pradesh. His body was found ten days in a lake after he vanished on 10th March. His coworkers and family had previously expressed concerns about the pressure at work.

They asserted that senior officials who were shielded by the state administration were involved and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation because they suspected foul play. The deceased’s wife, Kiran Negi also wrote a letter to the chief minister demanding the same, but the state government rejected their plea.

However, the high court granted the family’s appeal. After taking over the inquiry, the agency submitted a First Information Report (FIR) against the managing director and HPPCL’s suspended director (electrical), Desh Raj.

Meanwhile, the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) was unable to shed any light on Negi’s whereabouts between 10th and 14th March. Omkar Chand Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), sent the state government a 66-page fact-finding investigation report on 8th April.

When the Secretary (Power) suggested that the report include the response of the three officers who were accused, he declined to consider it. The SIT probe also developed mistrust due to the contradictory affidavits provided by Director general of police Atul Verma and the Shimla Superintendent of Police.

Afterward, the Congress government undertook a significant bureaucratic reshuffle as the backlash grew and it tried to protect its falling reputation.