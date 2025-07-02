On 30th June 2025, the Guildford Crown Court in the United Kingdom sentenced two men to 24 and 4 years’ jail terms respectively after they were found guilty of multiple child sex offences earlier this year. The convicted duo are identified as Stephan Ireland (40) and David Sutton (27). Stephan Ireland was convicted last year for raping a 12-year-old boy while Sutton helped him.

Taking to X, renowned author and women’s rights activist JK Rowling slammed Stephan Ireland, a former LGBTQ+ activist, who led an online mob against the Harry Potter author and labelled her a ‘TERF'(trans-exclusionary radical feminist) after she questioned gender-neutral terms such as “people who menstruate.”

Ireland, who co-founded ‘Pride in Surrey’ and projected himself a voice of LGBTQ+ youths, led an online mob that, for years, harassed JK Rowling for expressing views about biological sex and women’s rights.

“Stephen Ireland, who targeted me with endless abuse on here because I oppose the chemical castration of children and the removal of protected spaces for women and girls, has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape,” Rowling wrote.

Notably, Stephan Ireland was found guilty in April 2024 of sexually abusing a youngster he had cultivated on the gay dating app Grindr. With the help of 27-year-old David Sutton, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, Ireland drugged and raped the child, after luring him to a flat.

Ireland had a troubling private life that included grooming children, arranging the commission of child sex offences with young boys, and possessing child pornography, even though he claimed to be an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He and Sutton were convicted of voyeurism, aiding and abetting child sex abuse, and possessing obscene pictures of children.

“Stephen Ireland, 40, (DOB: 8/3/1984) from Addlestone, was sentenced to 24 years in prison, with a further six on extended licence, after being found guilty of the rape of a child under 13, three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and the sexual assault of a child under 13, as well as: Conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child; Arranging commission of a child sex offence; Six counts of making indecent photographs of children; Four counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child; Possession of prohibited images of children; Possession of an extreme pornographic image,” a press release by the Surrey Police states.

Notably, JK Rowling has always been unabashed in her criticism of gender identity politics, which is quickly becoming the popular and dominant political narrative in the Western world. In certain nations, biological male sex offenders are sent to women’s prisons based solely on self-identification, which requires a man to simply ‘claim’ to be a woman, and he then gets ‘identified’ as a woman. Such male sex offenders who ‘identify’ or simply lie that they are women are then sent to women’s prisons. In many cases, these male offenders have been accused of sexually abusing women prisoners.

In March 2024, JK Rowling had complained about trans persons being allowed in women’s changing/locker rooms. “When men – all men, however they identify–are banned from women’s spaces, those who disregard the ban can be challenged, inside the space and out.”

Back in 2022, Rowling drew the ire of ‘gender-identity’ fanatics for wishing “merry terfmas”. Notably, TERF is an acronym that stands for a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”, a term she has been labelled with by Trans activists online.

In 2021, Rowling received online hatred and abuse for questioning Scotland Police’s stand that they would be recording rapes committed by offenders with male genitalia as being “committed by a woman” if the rapist just says he is a woman.

In July 2021, JK Rowling received death threats from LGBTQ activists for flagging the dangers women face in public toilets from men identifying themselves as women. Rowling shared a screenshot of a tweet posted by one of the nasty internet trolls, who apparently wished her “a very nice pipebomb in the mailbox”.

In 2020, Rowling published an X post with the hashtag “StandWithMaya” expressing solidarity with researcher Maya Forstater. The British woman had stated online that there are only two biological sexes, for which she was fired by the U.K. poverty think tank that employed her for questioning government plans to allow people to self-identify as another gender.

Rowling’s women’s rights activism and criticism of trans activists hijacking women’s rights have won her significant support as well as backlash over the years. However, the noted author remains undeterred from her stance on gender issues.