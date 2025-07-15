Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Fake news derailed: PIB busts viral reports claiming bullet train won’t run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, confirms project on track

Several media reports falsely claimed that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project had been scrapped. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed these claims as misleading, clarifying that the Ministry of Railways has made no such decision. The project is progressing as planned, with Japan continuing its commitment to supply Shinkansen trains and significant construction already completed along the corridor.

OpIndia Staff
The Press Information Bureau has debunked recent viral claims that the Japanese bullet train will not operate between Ahmedabad and Mumbai has been proven false. Several media outlets had reported that the Vande Bharat train would replace the proposed Japanese bullet train. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked the claims, calling them ‘misleading’.

In its fact-check, PIB clarified that the Ministry of Railways has not made any such decision. On the contrary, the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is actively progressing. The PIB also highlighted the ongoing strategic partnership between India and Japan.

What did the media claim?

A report by Hindustan News suggested that the Japanese bullet train project was being dropped due to cost issues. The report claimed that Japan had tripled the originally agreed price, prompting the Indian government to withdraw. It stated that the initial quote was ₹16 crore per train, but this later rose to ₹50 crore at the time of supply.

However, PIB’s recent press release provided comprehensive details about the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor. It not only shared updates on the pace of construction but also reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supply the bullet trains, countering the cost-related claims.

What is the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed corridor?

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Corridor spans 508 km and is being developed using Japan’s Shinkansen (bullet train) technology. As part of a bilateral agreement, the Japanese government has committed to providing next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for the project. So far, 310 km of construction along the corridor has been completed. Additionally, a 21 km tunnel section between BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) and Thane in Maharashtra—part of the first phase—has been successfully opened.

OpIndia Staff
