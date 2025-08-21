Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCindy Rodriguez Singh, on the 'ten most wanted fugitives' list of FBI, arrested from...
News Reports
Updated:

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, on the ‘ten most wanted fugitives’ list of FBI, arrested from India, had killed her 6-year-old son

In July 2024, she was added to the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list. Now, after nearly two years on the run, she has been caught.

OpIndia Staff
Image via CNN and Fox News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, one of its ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,’ from India. She was wanted in the United States for the murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

According to a report by Fox News, Cindy Rodriguez Singh was facing two active warrants, a federal one for ‘unlawful flight to avoid prosecution’ and a Texas state warrant for ‘capital murder of a person under 10 years of age.’

Cindy Rodriguez Singh had fled the U.S. to avoid trial in the case. On 3rd October, 2024, INTERPOL issued a Red Notice against her, alerting all member countries, including India. Soon after, an extradition request was sent. Acting on this, the FBI, along with Indian authorities and INTERPOL, managed to capture her.

She has now been taken back to the U.S. and handed over to Texas authorities, where she will face the murder charges.

FBI’s statement on the arrest

FBI Director Kash Patel called this arrest a major success. “The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list exists for cases just like this, where a dangerous fugitive thought she could run, hide overseas, and escape justice. Thanks to relentless FBI work and our international partnerships, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is back on American soil to face accountability for the horrific murder of her child,” Patel told the media. 

He added: “Justice has no borders, and today the American people can see that we will never stop pursuing those who prey on the most innocent among us.”

The disappearance of Noel

The case dates to March 2023. On 20th March, the Texas Everman Police Department was requested to make a welfare check on Noel, who had not been sighted since October 2022. The boy had multiple life-threatening health conditions including chronic lung disease, bone complications, and developmental disorders.

When police visited, officials say Cindy Rodriguez Singh lied about his whereabouts. She told investigators that Noel had been in Mexico with his biological father since November 2022.

Just two days later, on 22nd March, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and six other children boarded a flight to India. Investigators confirmed that Noel was not with them and had never boarded the plane.

Murder charges and extradition

By 23rd October, 2023, Rodriguez Singh was formally charged with capital murder in Tarrant County, Texas. Soon after, on 2nd November 2023, a federal warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of fleeing prosecution.

In July 2024, she was added to the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list. Now, after nearly two years on the run, she has been caught.

This makes her the fourth fugitive to be arrested under the leadership of FBI Director Patel.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ahead of Vidhan Sabha election, infiltration-prone West Bengal witnesses spike in new voter registration in bordering districts: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Trump claimed he brought peace between Congo and Rwanda, but over 300 people have been killed by militias since then; Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Media reports claimed that Dalits couldn’t get their hair cut in a Gujarat village, OpIndia found a completely different story when it reached the...

મેઘલસિંહ પરમાર -

Rahul Gandhi’s Adani-Ambani jibe imported from the US? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent charges ‘India’s richest families’ are profiteering from Russian oil

Rukma Rathore -

BEST credit society poll: Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS lose all 21 seats, BJP highlights how ‘Thackeray brand’ has failed

OpIndia Staff -

Constitution (130th) Amendment Bill sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee, HM Shah says leaders cannot ‘run governments from jail’

OpIndia Staff -

The unholy convergence: How the US Treasury Secretary, Asim Munir, and Rahul Gandhi aligned to target Mukesh Ambani and undermine India’s growth story

Amit Kelkar -

No change in oil imports by India, Russia offering additional 5% discountas BPCL, Indian Oil continue to buy Russian crude despite Trump’s petulance

Shraddha Pandey -

Land acquisition delays stall Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in West Bengal, Government tells Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu student killed by Muslim students in Ahmedabad school, parents protest, say not the first incident of attacking Hindus

Lincoln Sokhadia -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com