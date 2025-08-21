The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, one of its ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,’ from India. She was wanted in the United States for the murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

According to a report by Fox News, Cindy Rodriguez Singh was facing two active warrants, a federal one for ‘unlawful flight to avoid prosecution’ and a Texas state warrant for ‘capital murder of a person under 10 years of age.’

Cindy Rodriguez Singh had fled the U.S. to avoid trial in the case. On 3rd October, 2024, INTERPOL issued a Red Notice against her, alerting all member countries, including India. Soon after, an extradition request was sent. Acting on this, the FBI, along with Indian authorities and INTERPOL, managed to capture her.

She has now been taken back to the U.S. and handed over to Texas authorities, where she will face the murder charges.

FBI’s statement on the arrest

FBI Director Kash Patel called this arrest a major success. “The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list exists for cases just like this, where a dangerous fugitive thought she could run, hide overseas, and escape justice. Thanks to relentless FBI work and our international partnerships, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is back on American soil to face accountability for the horrific murder of her child,” Patel told the media.

BREAKING: @FBI has arrested another Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: Cindy Rodriguez Singh.



Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.



— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 20, 2025

He added: “Justice has no borders, and today the American people can see that we will never stop pursuing those who prey on the most innocent among us.”

The disappearance of Noel

The case dates to March 2023. On 20th March, the Texas Everman Police Department was requested to make a welfare check on Noel, who had not been sighted since October 2022. The boy had multiple life-threatening health conditions including chronic lung disease, bone complications, and developmental disorders.

When police visited, officials say Cindy Rodriguez Singh lied about his whereabouts. She told investigators that Noel had been in Mexico with his biological father since November 2022.

Just two days later, on 22nd March, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and six other children boarded a flight to India. Investigators confirmed that Noel was not with them and had never boarded the plane.

Murder charges and extradition

By 23rd October, 2023, Rodriguez Singh was formally charged with capital murder in Tarrant County, Texas. Soon after, on 2nd November 2023, a federal warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of fleeing prosecution.

In July 2024, she was added to the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list. Now, after nearly two years on the run, she has been caught.

This makes her the fourth fugitive to be arrested under the leadership of FBI Director Patel.