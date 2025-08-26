Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Updated:

Eggs thrown at Ganesha idol in Vadodara, three including Sufyan-Shahnawaz arrested, pre-planned conspiracy suspected

In a conversation with OpIndia, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vadodara Metropolitan Minister Vishnu Prajapati said that this incident has taken place as part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
Ruckus during Gujarat Ganesh Puja
Image Source: OpIndia Gujarati

On the one hand, preparations are underway for the Ganeshotsav in Gujarat, and on the other hand, miscreants are throwing eggs at the statue of Ganesha to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus in Vadodara.

On Tuesday (August 26), when Hindu youth were bringing the statue of Ganesha to their home in Vadodara, eggs were thrown at the statue in a Muslim-majority area. As soon as the incident was reported, Hindu organizations reached the spot demanding justice and the police also took up the matter. After investigation, the police have arrested three accused, including a minor, within a few hours.

The accused have been identified as Sufyan Salim Mansuri and Shahnawaz Mohammad Irshad Qureshi. The third accused, a minor, has also been detained. Vadodara Joint Commissioner of Police Leena Patil confirmed the arrest of the accused in a conversation with OpIndia. He further said that the police are conducting further investigation and action in this matter. Whether more accused are involved in this act is also being investigated. If other accused are involved, they will also be arrested and further action will be taken.

Vadodara Police also held a press conference in this matter, in which it was informed that the police had registered a case against unknown persons in this matter at night itself and started the investigation. After that, with the help of CCTV footage, human intelligence and technical surveillance etc., the accused were caught within a few hours. Currently, further investigation is underway in this matter and detailed interrogation of the accused will also be conducted.

‘Pre-planned conspiracy, severe punishment should be awarded’ – Hindu organisation

In a conversation with OpIndia, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vadodara Metropolitan Minister Vishnu Prajapati said that this incident has taken place as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. He said that the area where the incident took place has a Muslim majority and the Madar Market building from which the eggs were thrown is also mostly inhabited by people of the Muslim community. He said regarding the incident that the eggs were thrown in the presence of the police. He demanded strict action in this matter.

Prajapati alleged that this was part of a pre-planned conspiracy as eggs were being thrown simultaneously from both sides of the road. He said that eggs were also thrown at Hindu activists. Demanding immediate arrest and appropriate punishment of all those involved in this incident, he added, “Anti-social elements should be given exemplary punishment, otherwise this will continue to happen again and again.”

The original ground report can be read here.

