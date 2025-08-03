Sunday, August 3, 2025
Harvard University maintained formal partnerships with Chinese Communist Party controlled entities for over a decade, finds US congressional investigation

Of particular concern is the Harvard Kennedy School's long-standing cooperation with the Chinese Executive Leadership Academy Pudong, an institution controlled by the CCP.

Harvard University, once revered as a bastion of academic excellence and intellectual freedom, is now facing a growing scandal that threatens its reputation and integrity. A congressional investigation has revealed that the Ivy League institution maintained formal partnerships with Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-controlled entities for over a decade, relationships that critics say directly assisted in the training of future CCP leadership.

According to a letter obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, Reps. John Moolenaar (R-MI), Tim Walberg (R-MI), and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) accused Harvard of actively collaborating with organisations under the control of the CCP’s Central Organisation Department. This department is responsible for indoctrinating officials with “Xi Jinping Thought” and selecting leaders for key positions within China’s authoritarian regime.

Of particular concern is the Harvard Kennedy School’s long-standing cooperation with the Chinese Executive Leadership Academy Pudong, an institution controlled by the CCP. Whistleblower testimony indicates that cadres from China’s party and government institutions were sent to Harvard as part of their official training, raising alarms about foreign influence on American soil.

“Harvard’s formal partnership with a CCP-controlled school to train their future leaders raises serious concerns about the CCP’s influence in American institutions,” said Rep. Moolenaar. “We are committed to uncovering the full extent of these relationships to ensure transparency and protect national interests.”

The revelations come at a time when Harvard is already under scrutiny. The university is reportedly considering a USD 500 million payout to resolve a standoff with the Biden administration over campus anti-Semitism complaints and controversial DEI policies. But lawmakers argue that financial settlements cannot undo the damage caused by Harvard’s entanglement with entities implicated in human rights abuses.

In April, The Free Beacon exposed Harvard’s past training of members from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a CCP paramilitary group sanctioned by the U.S. for its role in the genocide of Uyghur Muslims. That report prompted congressional leaders to threaten Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

Now, Harvard faces a deadline of August 7 to provide Congress with all records relating to its interactions with CCP-affiliated bodies, including any financial or material exchanges.

As pressure mounts, the question isn’t just whether Harvard broke federal laws or ethical boundaries, but whether one of America’s most prestigious universities has willingly served the interests of a foreign authoritarian power.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

