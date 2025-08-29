The following is the joint statement issued by Japan after the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit held during PM Narendra Modi’s ongoing Japan visit, as published by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Press Information Bureau.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi paid an Official Working Visit to Japan on 29-30 August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Prime Minister Modi was received by Prime Minister Ishiba at the Prime Minister’s Office (Kantei) on the evening of 29 August 2025 where he received a ceremonial guard of honour. The two Prime Ministers held the delegation-level talks during which they recalled the longstanding friendship between India and Japan that is rooted in civilizational ties, shared values and interests, common strategic outlook and mutual respect for each other. The two Prime Ministers appreciated the significant strides made by the India-Japan partnership over the last decade and held constructive discussion on ways to strengthen the strategic and forward-looking partnership for achieving mutual security and prosperity in the coming decades.

The two Prime Ministers welcomed the sustained high-level exchanges, and ministerial and parliamentary engagements between both sides which reflect mutual trust and depth of relationship. The partnership has significantly expanded over the past decade into wide-ranging areas such as security, defence, trade, investment, commerce, science and technology, skills and mobility, and cultural and people-to-people links. The two Prime Ministers appreciated that India and Japan have more than seventy dialogue mechanisms and working groups across sectors which lead to intense engagement and collaboration between myriad ministries, agencies and departments.

The two Prime Ministers came to a common understanding that the India-Japan partnership stands at an important juncture and that it is imperative to develop a mutually complementary relationship by building upon our accomplishments and to leverage our respective strengths as well as excellent ties to pursue security and prosperity for the next generations. They resolved to continue working closely with each other to realize shared objectives and further advance the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Towards this end, the two Prime Ministers made a series of announcements focusing on three priority areas: bolstering our defence and security cooperation, reinforcing our economic partnership and deepening our people-to-people exchanges. They welcomed the signing of important documents in key sectors, including clean energy, critical minerals, digital partnership, space, science and technology, cultural exchanges and diplomatic training. The leaders adopted:

(i) A Joint Vision for the Next Decade, which lays out whole-of-nation lines of efforts to steer the partnership in eight pillars such as economy, economic security, mobility, environment, technology and innovation, health, people-to-people ties and state-prefecture engagement;

(ii) A Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, which elevates our defense and security ties to the next level, taking into account the contemporary geopolitical realities and security configurations in the region; and

(iii) An Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation, which lays out a roadmap for talent mobility and deepening people-to-people ties through exchanges of more than 500,000 personnel in five years, including 50,000 skilled personnel and potential talents from India to Japan.

The two Prime Ministers also announced India-Japan Economic Security Initiative to provide momentum for bilateral cooperation in the field of economic security including securing and strengthening supply chains in critical goods and sectors and accelerating cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, with heightened priority on telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, semiconductors and clean energy. They appreciated the launch of the Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology in November 2024.

The two Prime Ministers tasked their Foreign Ministries to accelerate policy level exchanges on economic security with a view to identifying concrete outcomes and projects in strategic sectors, in tandem with industry and academia. In this context, both sides consent to work towards further protecting high technology trade while mutually easing export control challenges. Both sides issued an Economic Security Factsheet outlining certain ongoing collaboration in strategic sectors. The two Prime Ministers welcomed initiatives to promote business-to-business cooperation in the field of economic security to encourage Indian and Japanese companies towards supply chain diversification and resilience. They welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Mineral Resources between the two sides to promote cooperation in the area of critical minerals with the intention of expansion of business opportunities.

The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress made under the India-Japan Digital Partnership, which promotes joint collaboration in emerging technologies through digital talent exchange, research and development, startups, and corporate partnerships. They welcomed the India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0, which will elevate cooperation to the next stage of the digital revolution. The two Prime Ministers also announced the launch of a Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative, which is aimed at deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation on artificial intelligence including Large Language Models (LLMs), establishing platforms for exchange between industry and academia, supporting joint research projects, and facilitating the development and operations of data centers in India. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Prime Minister Ishiba to attend the AI Impact Summit, which will be hosted by India on 19-20 February 2026. Furthermore, the two Prime Ministers emphasized the importance of support for startups and concurred in promoting activities of startups of both countries in India including through the Japan-India Startup Support Initiative (JISSI).

The two Prime Ministers expressed deep satisfaction that defense and maritime security cooperation between India and Japan is on an upward trajectory. They welcomed the holding of the third 2+2 meeting of their Foreign and Defence Ministers in August 2024 in New Delhi and instructed their Ministers to hold the fourth round in Tokyo at an early date. They expressed their satisfaction at the exchanges between the services since the last Summit in March 2022. They welcomed Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s (JMSDF) participation in MILAN exercise, a multi-lateral exercise hosted by India, as well as the participation of the Japanese team in exercise Tarang Shakti, the first multilateral exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force. They also welcomed the conduct of the inaugural edition of the bilateral fighter exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2023’ between the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) and conduct of the bilateral exercises of all the three services in one calendar year for the first time in 2023. They acknowledged ongoing collaboration in the area of Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation and directed the relevant authorities of the two sides to expedite efforts to materialize the concrete outcomes through the ongoing collaboration at the earliest while also identifying specific areas for the future to effectively support both sides’ operational approaches.

Acknowledging the significance of economic cooperation as a key pillar of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the progress made towards the target of 5 trillion Yen in public and private investment and financing in five years from Japan to India since 2022. Noting the steps taken by India to improve the business environment for Japanese investors in India, as well as other measures to boost economic growth and improve ease of doing business, the two Prime Ministers set a new target of 10 trillion Yen in private investment in India from Japan. Prime Minister Ishiba recognized the immense potential for Japanese companies to deepen their supply chains in India, and requested the Indian side to continue with its regulatory and other reforms to meet this objective. Prime Minister Modi recognized the contribution of Japanese companies and institutions in creating employment opportunities and fostering growth and innovation in India. He recalled his intent to carry out additional regulatory and other reforms to facilitate investment into India and invited more Japanese businesses to avail of these. They endorsed bilateral efforts to support Japan Industrial Townships (JITs) and strengthen cooperation in logistics, textiles, food processing, agriculture, automotives, industrial capital goods and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP). The two Prime Ministers recognised the need to enhance and diversify bilateral trade including by accelerating further review of the implementation of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to make it more forward-looking.

The two Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction Japan’s development cooperation support to India over the past decades, which has significantly contributed to India’s economic and social development as well as peace and stability in the region. They reaffirmed their continued commitment to the development of India’s North Eastern Region, which has led and will lead to economic prosperity of the region at large. They renewed their intention to further strengthen their endeavours to enhance hard, soft and people-to-people connectivity and thus, unleash the great potential of this region through the Act East Forum (AEF) in close cooperation with regional partners.

The Prime Ministers noted the importance of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail as a flagship project between India and Japan. They concurred to work towards the commencement of operations at the earliest and cooperate on the introduction of the latest Japanese Shinkansen technology in India. The Indian side appreciates Japan’s offer to introduce, in the early 2030s, the E10 series of the Shinkansen that runs on the Japanese signalling system. To this end, it was concurred to immediately commence work necessary for early installation of the signalling, including the Japanese system, as well as for the introduction of the General Inspection Train (GIT) and one set of E5 series Shinkansen rolling stock.

Acknowledging the importance of simultaneously ensuring energy security, promoting sustainable economic growth, and addressing climate change, the two Prime Ministers, based on the Clean Energy Partnership launched in 2022 and with the aim of further strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, reaffirmed their shared recognition that there is no single pathway to achieving a net-zero economy, but rather various pathways that reflect each country’s national circumstances. In this regard, they welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) and the Joint Declaration of Intent on Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia.

In the field of people-to-people connections, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their resolve to tap into economically beneficial complementarities in their endowment of human resource towards a new wave of people-to-people exchanges. They welcomed the opening of the Indian Consulate in Fukuoka that will deepen the links between the Kyushu region of Japan with India. They appreciated the progress made in Japanese language education in India through the Nihongo Partners programme and the 360-hour Teachers’ Training Course. The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their shared resolve to build upon the achievements of the Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing and Japanese Endowed Courses, that, since their inception in 2016, have created a talent pipeline of 30,000 people adept at Japanese manufacturing and managerial skills. The two Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the growing interest among the people of India and Japan to discover each others’ country and culture, as reflected through the increasing tourist flows between the two countries. They appreciated the successful celebrations of the India-Japan Tourism Exchange Year (April 2023-March 2025) under the theme of “Connecting Himalayas with Mount Fuji”. Drawing on centuries-old civilizational linkages between the two countries, the leaders concurred to promote tourism exchanges in this field.

The two Prime Ministers noted with pleasure that the year 2025 is being celebrated as the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology and Innovation Exchange, marking the 40th anniversary of the first MoU on science and technology signed between the two countries. They welcomed the joint research collaborations between academic institutions, exchange visits of scientists and researchers of the two countries, and the newly launched industry-academia collaborations through the provision of internship opportunities in Japanese companies, in collaboration with the LOTUS Programme, and Sakura Science Exchange Program. The two Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the progress made in the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) Mission between the Indian Space Research Organization and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. They welcomed the recent extension of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Indian Beamline at KEK, Tsukuba for another six years. The two Prime Ministers appreciated the progress in the 11th Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation held on 5 June 2025- particularly in the fields of new and emerging areas such as quantum technology, clean technology, disaster management, biotechnology and geospatial technologies.

Recognising that regional linkages play an important role in deepening economic and people-to-people connections between the two countries, the Prime Ministers welcomed the State-Prefecture partnerships established recently between Andhra Pradesh and Toyama, Tamil Nadu and Ehime, Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi, Gujarat and Shizuoka, as well as the Kansai Coordination Meeting for Promotion of Business Exchange with India, the regional partnership in Kansai area. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Ishiba on the ongoing Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan and appreciated Japan’s support for India’s active participation in the Expo, which has also given tremendous momentum to state-prefecture partnerships in recent months. Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed India’s participation in the GREEN x EXPO 2027 to be held in Yokohama.

The two Prime Ministers, taking into account the prevailing global situation, resolved to uphold the international order based on the rule of law and reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, prosperous and resilient. They reiterated their strong support for the region’s economic development and prosperity by delivering tangible benefits through practical projects. They also reiterated their commitment to advancing cooperation among like-minded countries through multilateral frameworks such as Quad between Australia, India, Japan and the United States, to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. In this regard, they welcomed the evolution of the Quad into a vital and enduring regional grouping, and looked forward to the next Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by India later this year.

The two Prime Ministers expressed serious concern over the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. They reiterated their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that endanger the safety as well as freedom of navigation and overflight, and attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion. They shared their serious concern over the militarization of disputed features. They reaffirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two Prime Ministers condemned North Korea’s destabilizing launches using ballistic missile technology and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with relevant UNSCRs, and urged North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the United Nations Charter and the UNSCRs. They called on North Korea to return to dialogue to promote peace and stability in the Korean peninsula. They stressed the importance of addressing continued concern regarding proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies to and from North Korea in the region and beyond. They urged all UN Member States to abide by their international obligations under the UNSCRs to implement sanctions, including the prohibition on the transfer to North Korea or procurement from North Korea of all arms and related materiel. They reconfirmed the necessity of immediate resolution of the abductions issue.

The two Prime Ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, and took note of the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team Report of 29 July mentioning The Resistance Front (TRF). Prime Minister Modi further explained that the TRF had claimed responsibility for the attack. Prime Minister Ishiba noted this with concern. They called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay. They also called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies, and to take resolute actions to root out terrorists’ safe havens, eliminate terrorist financing channels and its nexus with transnational crime, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists.

The two Prime Ministers welcomed the close cooperation between a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) and Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI). They reiterated their strong support for ASEAN’s unity and centrality and their unwavering support for the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)”.

The two Prime Ministers remain deeply concerned by the worsening crisis in Myanmar and its impact on the regional security, displacement of people and the increase in transnational crimes. They called on all parties to immediately cease all acts of violence. The two Prime Ministers noted the recent announcement of ending the state of emergency and plans for holding an election. The two Prime Ministers strongly urged a return to the path of democracy that allows for inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders and free and fair elections, and urged the release of those who are detained. They reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN’s efforts, including calling for the full and effective implementation of the Five Point Consensus in seeking an inclusive, durable, and peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed the importance of collaborative projects between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region including Africa. They welcomed the launch of the Japan-India Cooperation Initiative for Sustainable Economic Development in Africa aimed at promoting industrial concentration in India to establish an industrial hub for trade and investment with Africa. They also welcomed the successful convening of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) and shared views on the significant potential for strengthening connectivity and value chains in the Indian Ocean Region and Africa. In this context, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the Economic Region Initiative of Indian Ocean-Africa which was announced by Prime Minister Ishiba at TICAD 9. They concurred that collaboration among Japan, India and other countries in the region could bring prosperity to all stakeholders.

The two Prime Ministers expressed support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. They also welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts by various countries to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The two Prime Ministers reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, calling on all parties concerned to show restraint, protect civilians, comply with international law, and refrain from taking actions that could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability. They welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire as well as resolving Iran’s nuclear issue through dialogue. The two Prime Ministers expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. They strongly stressed the importance of reaching an agreement among the parties concerned regarding the release of all hostages and the immediate and sustainable ceasefire, as well as addressing the deteriorating humanitarian situation. In this regard, they welcomed ongoing efforts being made by various countries desirous of bringing peace to the region.

The two Prime Ministers resolved to continue to work closely together for an urgent reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) including through the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent categories to better reflect the current geopolitical realities. They expressed their determination to accelerate UNSC reforms, particularly through the commencement of text-based negotiations under the Inter-Governmental Negotiations framework with an overall objective to achieve concrete outcomes in a fixed time-frame. They expressed their mutual support for each other’s candidature for a permanent seat in a reformed UNSC. They also underscored the need for UN reform to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the UN that contributes to global governance in a changing world.

The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the Annual Summit mechanism to progress India-Japan cooperation across a range of sectors. The 15th Annual Summit helped take stock of the progress made in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership since 2014 and create a framework for continued cooperation benefiting our next generation and beyond. The two Prime Ministers noted that the two nations are advancing together towards the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relationship in 2027 which would be celebrated in a befitting manner. In this context, both leaders welcome a vibrant exchange of views, substantive inputs of ideas and policy recommendations, as well as active mutual collaborations among all the stakeholders of both nations in various fields of business, intellectual, science and culture. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Ishiba for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and members of his delegation during the visit to Japan and extended an invitation to Prime Minister Ishiba to visit India on the occasion of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, to be hosted later this year. Prime Minister Ishiba accepted the invitation with pleasure. The visit reaffirmed the deep-rooted civilizational ties, vibrant people-to-people linkages, and shared democratic values that form the bedrock of the longstanding friendship between India and Japan.