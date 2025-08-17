Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNext-generation GST reforms set to bring double benefits for citizens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
News Reports
Updated:

Next-generation GST reforms set to bring double benefits for citizens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"As part of this effort, a next-generation reform in GST is being planned. This Diwali, citizens will receive a double bonus through the GST reform," stated PM Modi.

ANI
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said next-generation GST reforms, expected before this Diwali, are set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country.

“For us, reform means the expansion of good governance,” said the Prime Minister, emphasising that continuous focus is being placed on reforms. He made the marks during the inauguration ceremony of two major National Highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly Rs.11,000 crore in the national capital.

He announced that in the coming days, several major reforms will be introduced to make both life and business easier.

“As part of this effort, a next-generation reform in GST is being planned. This Diwali, citizens will receive a double bonus through the GST reform,” stated PM Modi.

Informing that the complete framework has been shared with all states, PM Modi expressed hope that all states will cooperate with this initiative of the Government of India.

He urged for the swift completion of the process so that this Diwali can be made even more special.

Adding that the government aims to simplify GST further and revise tax rates, the Prime Minister highlighted that the benefits of this reform will reach every household, especially the poor and middle class.

He added that entrepreneurs of all scales, as well as traders and businesspersons, will gain from these changes.

Sources said that the Central government has proposed to scrap the current slab of 12 per cent and 28 per cent of GST rates and keep only 5 per cent and 18 per cent GST rates.

Government sources said as part of the initiative, 99 per cent of 12 per cent slab are proposed to move in 5 per cent slab and 90 per cent of items in 28 per cent slab are proposed to move in the 18 per cent slab.

The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during his Independence Day Speech on Friday that people are going to get a very big gift on Diwali and the government has embarked on “big reform of GST”.

The sources said that the proposal will be studied by the GoM and a meeting of the GST Council is likely to be held in September-October to consider the proposal.

PM Modi made a major announcement in the Independence Day address relating to GST.

“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. This Diwali, you fellow countrymen are going to get a very big gift. In the last 8 years, we have done a big reform of GST, reduced the tax burden across the country, simplified the tax regime and after 8 years, the need of the hour is that we should review it once. We started the review by setting up a high-power committee and also held discussions with the states,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“We are coming with the next generation of GST reforms, this will be a gift for you this Diwali, taxes needed by the common man will be reduced substantially, a lot of facilities will be increased. Our MSMEs, our small entrepreneurs, will get a huge benefit. Everyday items will become very cheap and that will also give a new boost to the economy,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

ECI counters Opposition on voter fraud claims, says correct time to raise concerns about electoral rolls is during the ‘Claims and Objections’ period

OpIndia Staff -

‘Those who dance with the Constitution on their heads had trampled it’: PM Modi lashes out at Congress for betraying Ambedkar, says they treated...

ANI -

After a failed meeting with Russian President Putin over Ukraine war, Donald Trump once again says he ended India-Pakistan war in a bid to...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand cabinet approves bill to give minority status to non-Muslim educational institutions, Madrasa Act to be repealed

ANI -

The Wire ropes in Bangladeshi writer to distort Partition of India as ‘social justice’ for Muslims: Read how Islamic bigots justify 1921 Moplah genocide...

Shriti Sagar -

Putin asks for entire Donetsk region in meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy refuses the demand: Read why both Russia and Ukraine stake claim to it...

OpIndia Staff -

Massive cloudburst in Kathua claims the lives of 4 people, rescue operations underway: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Dharmasthala ‘Mass Burial’ allegations turn out to be a big hoax as nothing found after digging 17 places, politics heats up on the issue...

OpIndia Staff -

American hypocrisy exposed: Putin reveals US-Russia bilateral trade expanded by 20 per cent even as Trump imposes tariffs on India for Russian oil imports

Jinit Jain -

The role of political Islam, use of violence by Muslim League, responsibility of the Congress and more: NCERT releases special module on Partition Horrors

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com