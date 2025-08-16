A 21-year-old woman from Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, Ritika Kushwaha, has complained against her older brother of forcing her to convert her religion to Islam after being influenced by a Muslim woman living with them. According to Ritika, her younger sister Radhika was unable to bear the pressure and harassment and passed away last year.

According to media reports, on 29th July, Ritika fled from her house and went straight to senior police officials seeking protection. She was accompanied by her elder sister, Kanchan, who had come from Jaipur. The sisters claimed that their brother Rahul Kushwaha’s behaviour and the atmosphere at home completely changed after he brought a woman named Rubia into the family home.

Family turmoil after father’s death

The Kushwaha family lives in Rajapur Uchwaghadi locality under Cantt police station in Prayagraj. Ritika is now the youngest of five siblings. Their father, Ramesh Kushwaha, died due to illness, after which their mother also suffered from mental health issues. Responsibility of the household fell on the eldest brother, Rahul.

However, in May 2023, Rahul brought home Rubia, the wife of his jailed friend Ejaz. Since then, according to Ritika, the entire household changed.

“My brother now wears a cap, offers namaz, and goes to dargahs. He forces us to follow the same. My younger sister Radhika opposed it, but he took her to maulvis, calling her ill. After one year of harassment, she died on 29th May, 2024,” Ritika told police officials.

Allegations of harassment

Ritika claims that after Radhika’s death, she too was pressured by Rahul and Rubia to perform Islamic rituals. She says maulvis frequently visit their home, and she is forced to sit with them, take tabeez, and accept their blessings.

“When I resist, my brother and Rubia beat me up. They are determined to convert me. But I’m a Hindu, I don’t want to become Muslim,” Ritika said.

Her elder sister Kanchan also backed her claims, saying their brother has become violent and abusive. “He has made our mother’s condition worse, and he uses force against us if we don’t listen to him. He is no longer the brother we knew,” Kanchan said.

Criminal history of Rahul Kushwaha

Police records verify that Rahul Kushwaha is a criminal. In 2021, Rahul was arrested in a bomb case in the Daraganj area and remained incarcerated for more than a year. Rahul was released on bail with the assistance of Ejaz, a resident who was also behind bars then.

According to Kanchan, Rahul felt indebted to Ejaz and began supporting his family. When Ejaz could not come out of jail, his wife, Rubia, entered Rahul’s life. Since then, she has been living with him at the Kushwaha family house, behaving like his partner.

Rubia allegedly follows Hindu traditions in her appearance to avoid suspicion, while persuading Rahul to adopt Islamic practices. Neighbours say the family home now looks more like a dargah than a residence.

Rising tensions within the family

The forced changes inside the house led to serious clashes within the family. Ritika’s brother Rajat, upset with Rahul’s treatment of his sisters, once fired a shot at Rahul with a locally-made gun about six months ago. Rajat was arrested and is currently in jail.

Another brother, Kunal, also revealed that Rahul had earlier tried to force him into conversion and even took him to a dargah. Kunal left the house and lived in Delhi for a year, but returned when his sister Radhika died.

Now, according to Kunal, Rahul is determined to send Ritika away to a maulvi in Kolkata after forcing her conversion. “He beats the entire family and even keeps a pistol in the house. He moves around with a group of goons, and the local police don’t act against him,” Kunal alleged.

Neighbours confirm his criminal image

When residents were asked about Rahul, most avoided speaking on record but admitted that he is known as a criminal-minded person. They said the old mother still lives in the house, and the sisters had recently run away due to harassment.

One neighbour said, “It is a family matter, but everyone here knows Rahul’s reputation. His mother and sisters are suffering.”

Police response

Cantt Police Inspector confirmed to the media that Rahul Kushwaha is indeed a history-sheeter with multiple cases registered against him, including theft, bombing, robbery, and under the Gangster Act.

“On 29th July, his sister submitted a complaint alleging harassment and indecency. Preliminary investigation found substance in her claims, and efforts are underway to arrest him,” the officer said.

DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti also stated, “A young woman approached us with a petition regarding harassment by her brother. We sought a detailed report from the local police. Strong legal action will be taken against the accused soon.”

For Ritika, who says her younger sister lost her life due to the same pressure, the demand is simple: protection and justice. “Please save me. Don’t let what happened to my younger sister happen to me,” she pleaded before the police.