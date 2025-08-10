The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging he generated and laundered ₹58 crore in illicit proceeds from a fraudulent land transaction in Shikohpur, Gurugram.

According to the ED’s investigation, the proceeds of crime were routed through two companies linked to Vadra, ₹5 crore via Blue Breeze Trading Private Limited (BBTPL) and ₹53 crore via Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (SLHPL). These funds, derived from alleged criminal activities, were reportedly used by Vadra to acquire immovable properties, make investments, provide loans, and settle liabilities for his group companies.

The case stems from a 2018 First Information Report (FIR) filed by Haryana Police, which accused former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF Ltd., and others of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and corruption. The ED registered its money laundering probe in December 2018.

Details from the chargesheet reveal that Sky Light Hospitality purchased 3.5 acres of land from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. for ₹7.5 crore as per the sale deed, though the actual agreed amount was Rs ₹crore. The cheque mentioned in the deed was never encashed.

As per the chargesheet, this deal led to an alleged stamp duty evasion of ₹45 lakh. The ED says this was part of a quid pro quo arrangement, where the land transfer occurred without genuine payment in exchange for Vadra’s influence to secure a commercial license for Onkareshwar Properties in the same area.

Vadra’s associates, Satyanand Yajee and Kewal Singh Virk, along with companies such as Sky Light Realty and Onkareshwar Properties (now SGY Properties), are also named in the chare sheet.

The charges highlight misrepresentation in the transaction, which the ED says facilitated the laundering of funds into various assets.

ED has already attached 43 immovable properties worth ₹38.69 crore, including land in Bikaner, commercial units in Gurugram, Mohali, Noida, and residential flats in Ahmedabad. Some of these assets are held directly by Robert Vadra, while others are in the names of his companies like Sky Light Realty, Real Earth Estates, and Artex etc.