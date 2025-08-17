Sunday, August 17, 2025
Updated:

‘Those who dance with the Constitution on their heads had trampled it’: PM Modi lashes out at Congress for betraying Ambedkar, says they treated sanitation workers like slaves

Addressing a government event to inaugurate two national highway projects in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that previous governments had treated safai karamcharis like slaves

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that “those who dance with the Constitution on their heads” had “trampled” the Constitution and “betraying” the sentiments of BR Ambedkar by retaining oppressive laws for decades before he came and started repealing them.

Addressing a government event to inaugurate two national highway projects in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that previous governments had treated safai karamcharis like slaves. “I am telling you the truth of how those who dance with the Constitution on their heads trampled the Constitution and betrayed Babasaheb Ambedkar. You will be shocked,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister raised questions on the Opposition’s claims of working for social justice and alleged that Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, had a provision of sending sanitation workers to jail for a month if they did not show up for work without prior information.

“Today I am going to tell you that truth. In Delhi, there was a dangerous law in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. There was a clause that if a safai mitra (sanitation worker) skipped work without informing beforehand, he or she could be jailed for a month. Think about it, what did they think of safai karmacharis? You will put them in jail for a small mistake? They now talk big about social justice. They made and kept such laws. It is Modi who is removing these laws and repealing them,” the Prime Minister said.

“It is Modi who is tirelessly finding and abolishing such unjust laws and this campaign continues relentlessly,” he added.

Lashing out at the previous Congress government in Haryana, PM Modi alleged that every job appointment was influenced from corruption in the state.

“There was a time in Haryana, during the Congress governments, when it was difficult to get even a single appointment without spending money or using influence. But in Haryana, the BJP government has given lakhs of youth government jobs with complete transparency. Under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini ji, this process is continuing…”

Additionally, PM Modi said that to make India stronger we must take inspiration from Lord Krishna and to make India self-reliant, we must follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi. The country celebrated the festival of Janmashtami yesterday.

“To make India stronger, we must take inspiration from Chakradhari Mohan (Shri Krishna). To make India self-reliant, we must follow the path of Charkhadhari Mohan (Mahatma Gandhi). We need to make Vocal for Local mantra of our life, and it’s not difficult for us to achieve this. We must make Vocal for Local our life’s mantra. This task is not difficult for us; whenever we have made a resolution, we have always achieved it,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi inaugurated two major National Highway projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). The projects are worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka cluster Bus Depot. Prime Minister inaugurated the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crore. It will ease traffic on Delhi’s Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the National Capital Region.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

