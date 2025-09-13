Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to the north-east India. He first arrived in Mizoram, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth more than ₹9,000 crore. He also flagged off three new express trains.

Addressing a public gathering in Mizoram, PM Modi said: “Greetings to the wonderful people of Mizoram. I bow to the supreme deity, Pathian, who watches over this beautiful land of the Blue Mountains. I have reached Mizoram Airport. Unfortunately, due to bad weather, I am unable to meet you in Aizawl. Yet, I can truly feel your affection from here.”

“For the past eleven years, we have been working for the development of the Northeast. This region is becoming the growth engine of India. In recent years, many northeastern states have found a place on India’s railway map. For the first time, rural roads and highways, mobile connectivity, internet connectivity, electricity, tap water, and LPG connections have been expanded,” he said.

PM Modi said the Government of India has worked hard to strengthen all forms of connectivity. Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme for air travel. Very soon, helicopter services will begin here, improving access to Mizoram’s remote areas.

PM Modi further said that today Mizoram is playing an important role in India’s development journey. It is a historic day for the nation, and especially for the people of Mizoram. From today (13 September 2025), Aizawl will be on India’s railway map.

He added: “A few years ago, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of the Aizawl railway line, and today, we feel proud to dedicate it to the nation. Overcoming many challenges, including difficult terrain, the Bairabi–Sairang railway line has become a reality. The skill of our engineers and the dedication of our workers made this possible.”