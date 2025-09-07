Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar has ended. This yatra was more in the news because of the controversies caused by Rahul Gandhi rather than the issues raised by him. At one point during his yatra, PM Modi’s mother was abused, and as the yatra reached its end, it got further embroiled in controversies, leading to the cancellation of the concluding meeting. As soon as the yatra ended, Rahul Gandhi, as usual, left for a vacation. Gandhi’s pictures from Malaysia surfaced on the internet, attracting criticism from the BJP and people on social media.

Gandhi’s pictures have once again sparked the old allegations of Gandhi being a ‘part-time politician’. The pictures raise questions as to whether Gandhi’s trip to Bihar or other political trips are a mere ‘assignment’ for him, which he mechanically gets done with, so that he can enjoy a vacation abroad. His Malaysia trip seems to fit this pattern.

Some people are describing Rahul Gandhi’s Malaysia trip as a display of irresponsible attitude, while others suspect a deep-rooted conspiracy. Notably, this is not the first time that a foreign trip by Rahul Gandhi has stirred controversy. His trips to the US, Italy and Bangkok had attracted similar suspicions.

Commenting on Gandhi’s Malaysia trip, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X, “Rahul Gandhi has once again secretly gone abroad. This time he is holidaying in Langkawi, Malaysia. Seems like he is not able to bear the heat and dust of Bihar politics. Or is this part of some secret meeting which the public should not know about? Well, while people are grappling with real issues, Rahul Gandhi has mastered the art of disappearing and holidaying.”

Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again—this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia.



Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is… pic.twitter.com/NdiA4TP2bT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 6, 2025

Similarly, people on social media are also raising questions about Rahul Gandhi. People pointed out that while North India is submerged in floods, Rahul Gandhi has left people to fend for themselves and gone to Malaysia for vacation. People are questioning whether it is appropriate for a public leader to go on a vacation at a time when he needs to be on the ground among people.

Congress has put Rahul's pic on relief materials to show Rahul cares for flood victims.



But Rahul Gandhi is enjoying Vacation in Langkawi Island, Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/xndjQYyLEf — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 6, 2025

Besides, Gandhi’s Malaysia trip is surrounded by controversy because Islamic fundamentalist Zakir Naik took Malaysian citizenship after leaving India. This had led to speculations that Gandhi might have gone to Malaysia for a ‘special meeting’. An X user wrote, “He has gone to Malaysia to meet his guru, Zakir Naik”.

The Congress prince has a history of going abroad during elections

Rahul Gandhi has a track record of going on holidays without informing the public, either during election season or at a time when his party needs him the most. Gandhi is famous for his foreign travels during a crisis in his party, and also for promoting foreign interference in India’s internal affairs.

His Bangkok trip in 2019 was equally controversial. At that time, too, he left in the middle of the elections and went on a trip. The questions raised on his foreign trips are not without ground, as many times during his foreign trips, he has met anti-India elements. For example, in 2023, during his visit to the US, he met Sunita Vishwanath, co-founder of Hindu for Human Rights (HfHR). HfHR is an Islamist advocacy group which accuses Hindus of indulging in discrimination in India.

Prominent Indian politician Shri Rahul Gandhi, during his proposed #RahulInUSA tour,would attend several public events. He may not know, but some ‘coordinators’ who are claiming to be associated with events are Pak Jamaat-e-Islami & Muslim Brotherhood-linked fronts



A Thread pic.twitter.com/pqaHO6n31L — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) May 30, 2023

In April 2022, when the Congress party needed leadership and there were rumours of including Prashant Kishor in the Congress, Gandhi went abroad, showing a lack of concern. And, soon after Prashant Kishor refused to join the party, Rahul Gandhi again suddenly disappeared for about 10 days, without giving any information. During that time, despite being in a deep crisis, the Congress party had to work without any leadership.

Earlier, in December 2021, when the Congress party suffered a crushing defeat in the assembly elections in five states, Rahul Gandhi was on a personal visit to Italy. Because of his visit, election preparations in Punjab suffered a major setback as many rallies were postponed till his return. This visit of his became the reason behind the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party and the defeat of his own party.

In September 2021, when the Congress was in crisis due to the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab, the Gandhi family was holidaying in Shimla. In December 2020, when the 136th foundation day of the Congress Party was being celebrated, Rahul Gandhi again went to Italy. Similarly, in October 2019, just 15 days before the elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, he went to Bangkok.

Similarly, immediately after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he left for London and started vacationing, without waiting for the results. He did not even attend an important meeting called by his mother, Sonia Gandhi. Apart from this, Rahul Gandhi often did not take SPG security (Special Protection Group) during his foreign trips and kept violating security rules. Due to this, the government withdrew his SPG security. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also raised questions on this in Parliament.