The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) recently invited Kamaltai Gavai, mother of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), B R Gavai, to an event organised to mark Vijayadashmi and centenary of the organisation in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. The program is scheduled for 5th October 2025. Kamaltai Gavai, however, has not only rejected the invite but also expressed her Hinduphobic opinions while asserting that she is an ‘Ambedkarite’.

Dismissing the media reports claiming that she would be attending the RSS Vijayadashami program, Kamaltai Gavai stated in a letter written in Marathi, that she is deeply rooted in Ambedkarite ideology, and is committed to the Indian Constitution. Thus, she would not attend the RSS-organised event “under any circumstances”. She further suggested that attending an event celebrating a Hindu festival would “harm social consciousness”.

“The news recently published about the RSS Vijayadashami program scheduled for October 5 at 6:30 PM at the Shrimati Narsamma Mahavidyalaya Ground in Amravati, Maharashtra, is utterly false. As the founding president of the Dada Saheb Gavai Charitable Trust, deeply rooted in Ambedkarite ideology, and with my family’s unwavering commitment to the Constitution of India, I will never attend or support the upcoming RSS program in Amravati under any circumstances. I assure you that I will not cause any harm to social consciousness in any way,” Gavai’s letter reads.

Kamaltai Gavai further stressed that while Vijayadashami holds significance in Hindu culture, for Buddhists like her, ‘Ashok Vijadashami’ or the commemoration of Maurya emperor Ashoka’s embrace of Buddhism and renunciation of violence following the Kalinga War. It, however, is crucial to mention that a section of historians and even archaeological evidence indicate that Ashoka’s conversion to Buddhism predates the Kalinga War.

Kamaltai Gavai went to ‘condemn’ the media reports, calling them “RSS’s propaganda” even as most of the reports were simply about RSS inviting the CJI’s mother and not essentially about her agreeing to attend the event.

“I urge the people of Maharashtra and all of India to take note of this. While Vijayadashami holds significance in Hindu culture, for us, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, also known as Ashok Vijayadashami, is of utmost importance. I strongly condemn the recently published news as misinformation and urge the public not to fall prey to such propaganda from a social perspective. I call upon my fellow Ambedkarites to take note of this and place their trust in me. Spreading this news without my consent or written approval is a conspiracy by the RSS. I do not accept this invitation,” the letter adds.

Kamaltai’s other son, Rajendra Gavai, claims he and his mother would attend RSS event

However, soon after Kamaltai’s response sparked a fresh controversy, her other came forward to insist she would attend the RSS event. Republican Party leader and Kamaltai’s son, Dr. Rajendra Gavai, released a video stating that Kamaltai will indeed attend the RSS event and that he himself had also accepted the invitation.

Late former Governor R.S. Gavai had been the President of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Committee at Deekshabhoomi and had played a key role in its development. His son, Dr. Rajendra Gavai, is currently a member of the Memorial Committee.

Interestingly, Kamaltai Gavai’s initial response that she would never attend an RSS organised event or any such event celebrating the Hindu festival of Vijayadashami — was rationalised on the basis of her unwavering commitment to ‘Ambedkarite ideology’ and the Constitution of India — as if the Indian constitution prohibits Buddhists or ‘Ambedkarites’ from attending RSS events or celebrating Hindu festivals.

RS Gavai at an RSS event in 1981, alongside Bhayyaji Sahasrabuddhe, Balasaheb Deoras, and Babasaheb Pathade.

However, her late husband Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai also known as Dadasaheb Gavai, a senior leader of the Republican Party of India (RPI), attended the valedictory ceremony of the Sangh Shiksha Varg in Nagpur as the chief guest in the year 1981.

Notably, R S Gavai worked as a close associate of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and chairman of the Deekshabhoomi Smarak Samiti in Nagpur. In 1998, R S Gavai was elected to Lok Sabha from Amravati constituency as a Republican Party candidate. Later, Governor of Bihar, Sikkim, and Kerala between 2006 and 2011, when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

As the Governor of Kerala back in 2009, R S Gavai defied the recommendation of the Chief Minister Achuthanandan-led state cabinet and granted permission to the CBI to initiate prosecution proceedings against communist leader and now CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case. The Congress-UDF was in opposition in Kerala at that time. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UPA government in Centre welcomed Governor Gavai’s decision.

In his own admission, CJI Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai said that his father Dadasaheb Gavai was associated with the Congress party for more than 40 years. He had been a Member of Parliament, Member of Legislature, with support of the Congress. CJI Gavai’s brother, Rajendra Gavai, a Republican Party leader, is also associated with Congress.

While Kamltai Gavai’s letter has sparked a row, a few days back, CJI B R Gavai stirred national outrage with his remarks mocking the Hindu deity, Lord Vishnu, while hearing a plea. On 16th September 2025, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih heard the matter.

The petitioner, a devotee named Rakesh Dalal, argued that restoring the idol was not merely about archaeology but about faith, dignity, and the fundamental right of Hindus to worship their deities in wholeness. While dismissing the plea, CJI Gavai made unnecessary oral remarks against the Hindu faith by blending sarcasm and mockery.

“This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now,” the CJI told the petitioner.