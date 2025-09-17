On September 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday, receiving an outpouring of warm wishes from world leaders. One of the first world leaders to wish Narendra Modi was U.S. president Donald Trump, who called Modi on phone last night, marking the first direct conversation between the two leaders after Trump launched tariff assault on India. Trump praised Modi’s initiatives in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

After that, leaders of several nations started a new trend, by issuing video messages to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, underscoring Modi’s global stature and the strengthening of India’s diplomatic ties.

Here are some of such messages issued by heads of states and governments across the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a heartfelt video message wishing Prime Minister Modi a happy birthday, addressing him as “my good friend Narendra.” He praised Modi’s accomplishments for India and emphasized the growing friendship and partnership between the two nations in defense and technology sectors. Netanyahu’s message reflects the deep strategic ties established since full diplomatic relations in 1992.

#WATCH | On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the…

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended warm wishes in a video, praising Modi’s leadership in fostering QUAD cooperation and economic ties between Australia and India. He called Modi “a true friend to Australia,” underscoring the collaborative efforts on regional security and trade.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised Modi’s commitment to climate action and bilateral trade in a concise video. He said, “A moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership—happy birthday, Prime Minister!” focusing on sustainable development partnerships.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay highlighted the “unbreakable bond” between India and Bhutan in his video tribute, thanking Modi for unwavering support in Bhutan’s development projects. He said, “Your vision inspires us all—happy 75th!” reflecting the close neighborly relations.

#WATCH | On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay says, "Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life."

Myanmar’s military leader and acting president Aung Hlaing launded PM Modi for elevating India to unprecedented height of global stature, and for building a more united India.

On the special occasion of Prime Minister @narendramodi 's 75th birthday, Acting President of Myanmar H. E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing extends his warm wishes to him. He praised India's growing global stature under PM Modi's visionary leadership, paving the way for India's…

He also appreciated PM Modi and the people of India’s support during Myanmar’s political transitions and the relief efforts during natural disasters.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali focused on energy cooperation and solidarity in the Global South through his video greeting. He noted, “Your global vision strengthens us all—happy 75th birthday!” underscoring oil and gas collaborations and shared development goals.

President of Guyana, @presidentaligy extends warm wishes to PM @narendramodi on his 75th birthday, recognizing his extraordinary service to people worldwide and his transformative leadership as a resolute voice for the Global South.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a video recalling their shared moments, including the 2023 G20 summit, and wished Modi on his 75th birthday. He said, “You’ve always been a good friend to me and to Britain,” celebrating the robust UK-India ties in trade and innovation.

#WATCH | On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak says, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and…

Microsoft founder Bill Gates also released a video with a birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi. He said, “Together, we are supporting progress towards Viksit Bharat and sharing lessons and innovations for the countries in the Global South. Once again, my warmest wishes to you on this milestone occasion.”

#WATCH | On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & former CEO of Microsoft, says, "Prime Minister Modi, my best wishes to you on your 75th birthday. I wish you good health and continued strength as you lead India's fantastic…

Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani also issued a video message wishing PM Modi on his birthday, calling it a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. He said, “It is not a coincidence that Modi ji’s Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat’s Amrit Kal.”

#WATCH | "It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100…", says Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, on PM Modi's 75th birthday

He says, "Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion…



He says, "Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion… pic.twitter.com/u2NJSTMV3R — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Similarly, several celebrities also issued similar video messages, including Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and many others.

In addition to videos, several prominent leaders extended greetings via official statements, letters, or phone calls.

Russian Preident Vladimir Putin Sent a heartfelt message saying, “Through your leadership at the head of government, you have earned the high respect of your compatriots and enormous prestige on the global stage. Under your leadership, India has achieved impressive achievements in the social, economic, scientific, and technical fields. You are making a significant personal contribution to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a happy 75th birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Putin further added, “I cherish our good and friendly relations. And we will, of course, continue our constructive dialogue and joint work on pressing issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agendas. I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, and continued success.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on X, “Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations”

Buon 75° compleanno al Primo Ministro indiano @narendramodi.

La sua forza, la sua determinazione e la sua capacità di guidare milioni di persone sono fonte di ispirazione.

Con amicizia e stima gli auguro salute ed energia per continuare a guidare l’India verso un futuro luminoso… pic.twitter.com/OqXr1GFlc0 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2025

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka wished Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, hailing his leadership and the growing India–Sri Lanka partnership.

Domestically, President Draupadi Murmu and prominent BJP leaders extended birthday wishes to PM Modi. The BJP launched “Sewa Pakhwada” with community service initiatives like blood donation camps in his honour.