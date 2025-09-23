Tuesday, September 23, 2025
From Rome to Genoa, Italy under siege: Leftist–Islamist mobs unleash deadly pro-Palestine violence over Gaza war

The largest crowds were in Milan and Rome and tensions erupted near the former's central station where over 60 police officers were reportedly injured and 10 accused were arrested. Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, called the events "shameful."

In Italy, rioters cause chaos in the guise of anti-Israel demonstrations.
Rioters wreak havoc in Italy in the name of anti-Israel protest. (Source: Outlook)

Tens of thousands of leftist and Islamist protesters took to streets in dozens of Italian cities, blocking roads, ports and schools to agitate against Israel. This is one of the biggest nationwide demonstrations in Europe. 22nd September saw clashes after thousands participated in a day of solidarity with Palestinians organised by trade unions in towns and cities throughout the nation.

The largest crowds were in Milan and Rome and tensions erupted near the former’s central station where over 60 police officers were reportedly injured and 10 accused were arrested. Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, called the events “shameful.” She has criticized Israel but has not gone as far as France in publicly recognising a Palestinian state termed as a “necessity” by President Emmanuel Macron.

France has officially accepted Palestine as an independent nation as announced by Macron, at a United Nations meeting on the Middle East peace process on 22nd September. Almost 80% of the UN General Assembly’s member states have recognised the Palestinian statehood including Portugal, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Monaco among many others.

However, the government of Giorgia Meloni has stated that acknowledging a nonexistent state could be “counter-productive.” Meanwhile, public transit was severely disrupted, major ports in Livorno and Genoa were closed, a vital metro line in Milan was shut down and university students in Turin and Bologna barred entrance to lecture halls.

The USB union called for the government to sever ties with Israel in support of the Palestinian people by organising a 24-hour nationwide “Let’s Block Everything” strike. The people carrying playcards with multiple slogans including “Free Palestine” and “Let’s Block Everything” joined additional demonstrations in Florence, Bari, Naples, Campania and Palermo, Sicily.

At least 20,000 protesters gathered at the capital’s Termini station, one of the largest gatherings ever recorded near major rail hubs in Rome and Milan. Violence broke out outside Milan Central Station after demonstrators demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and set fire to a United States flag.

According to organisers, 50,000 people showed up in Milan whereas Bologna police estimated that number to be around 10,000. The main entrance of the train station was attempted to be smashed by dozens of agitators with batons which caused tensions to rise throughout the city. The riotets started hurling metal girders, smoke bombs, bottles and stones at police as they attempted to enter the station. Police used pepper spray in response to the attack.

The main ring road in Bologna was cut off and protesters were dispersed by police using tear gas and water cannon. According to Italian media, dock workers blocked port entrances in Genoa and Livorno. Rome’s metro system and local buses were interrupted, and national rail companies issued cancellation and delay alerts.

The attacks on cops sparked fury from senior ministers. According to Meloni it was “violence and destruction that have nothing to do with solidarity and that will not change a single thing in the lives of people in Gaza, but will have concrete consequences for Italian citizens.” Matteo Salvini, the minister of transport, praised those who had gone to work and referred to the protests as the “political mobilisation of far-left unionists.”

The recent developments transpired as the United States backed Israel continues to expand its settlements in the West Bank and wage war against Hamas in Gaza.

