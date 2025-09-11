The state of Uttar Pradesh has experienced a boost in investments marked by a remarkable increase in employment opportunities under the Yogi government. As per data shared by the Mission Rozgar initiative of the UP government, ₹45 lakh crore in investment proposals have been received over the last eight years.

Of the ₹45 lakh crore in investment proposals, over ₹15 lakh crore worth of projects have already been implemented on the ground, creating a massive increase in employment. In UP, more than 60 lakh youth have got jobs in the last 8 years, driven by the growth in investments.

UP’s significant employment rise is a hallmark of robust policies, coordination of the state government with the central government to implement various schemes and the state government’s consistent efforts to drive industrial growth in India’s most populous state. On Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath shared that 60 lakh youth have got private sector jobs, while addressing the public in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area.

CM Yogi laid foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,251 crore in GIDA area.

Initiatives undertaken by the UP government to boost economic growth have displayed a strategic and significant shift under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who, since 2017, has prioritised infrastructure and investment, evidenced by Uttar Pradesh’s rise from 7th to 2nd in India’s ease of doing business rankings by 2024, challenging the narrative that northern states lag in economic development.