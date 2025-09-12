Friday, September 12, 2025
Badaun: Muslim Shanu lures Dalit Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and rapes her in moving car with Arif’s help, both shot in leg in police encounter

When the police surrounded the accused, they opened fire. Shanu and Arif were shot in their legs in the retaliatory firing by the police.

OpIndia Staff

In Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, a Muslim youth befriended a Hindu woman by posing as ‘Sunny’ on Instagram, took her to Manuana Dham and raped her in a moving car along with his friend. The incident transpired on 9th September 2025. After about seven hours of effort, the police arrested both the accused in an encounter.

The victim, a Dalit Hindu girl and a resident of  Kadar Chowk in Badaun, came in contact with a man named ‘Sunny’ on Instagram, who had hidden his real name Shanu. The accused introduced himself as a Hindu said that he belongs to the same caste as her, and they started talking frequently.

The girl had visited Manuna Dham on Tueday, 9 September, and she had told him about the same. At around 7 pm, Shanu reached there in a car with his friend Arif. They talked for some time and then lured her sit in the car.

They went to Bisauli Road, where accused Shanu raped the woman in the moving car driven by Arif. When she resisted, he gagged her mouth and threatened her with a gun. Arif kept driving the car while Shanu kept raping her. Later, at around 9 PM, they returned near Manuna Dham Gate, pushed her out of the car at gun point, and fled. The woman immediately lodged a complaint in Aonla police station. 

On Tuesday night itself, the police launched a search operation. At around 3 AM, police received informaiton about the car used in the crime. It was learnt that the accused were standing near Revati turn with the car. When the police reached the spot and surrounded the accused, they opened fire. The police also opened fire in return.

Shanu and Arif were shot in their legs in the retaliatory firing by the police. Shaanu was shot in both legs and Arif in the right leg. After this, both were arrested and sent to hospital.

Police have also recovered weapons and car from them. Notably, two pistols, cartridges, a car and other items have been recovered from the possession of the gangrape accused. A case has been registered against them at Aonla police station. Both the injured have been sent to the district hospital for treatment. 

During investigation, police found that Shanu and Arif had made several social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram using Hindu names. It is belived that both of them have trapped many other girls.

