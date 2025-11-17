Mahagathbandhan’s influencer op exposed: Zakir Ali Tyagi reveals RJD won’t pay Delhi YouTubers after hauling them to Bihar. Read details

The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar suffered a spectacular defeat in the Bihar assembly election at the hands of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Afterward, amidst the unfounded claims of vote theft and unwarranted attacks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, the reality behind their humiliation has been surfacing each day. The opposition fostered an atmosphere with the help of social media to indicate a substantial victory, but it was at odds with the reality.

The I.N.D.I. Alliance appeared to disregard the notion that the election is primarily an offline contest where the online narrative can only serve a limited purpose. It devoted all its energy in creating online echo chambers that merely reiterated the chosen propaganda. The opposition’s engagement on social media platforms was greater than its involvement on the ground.

This responsibility was delegated to social media influencers who might have declared the coalition’s triumph in the digital realm, however, the illusion was shattered when the latter awoke to the stark embarrassment of profoundly disappointing poll results. Now, the Mahagathbandhan has been defeated, however, those who labored on social media to deceive the public and influence their opinion with a fabricated narrative regarding the opposition’s potential grand performance in Bihar are now demanding their payment.

RJP hired YouTubers to disseminate their agenda, party officials abused their funds

Furthermore, the same was validated by part-time journalist and full-time propagandist Zakir Ali Tyagi who confirmed that multiple YouTubers were recruited by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under this plan. He further complained to Tejashwi Yadav that the party is currently declining to compensate for their immense “hard work.”

हेलो @yadavtejashwi ! मैं आपको एक बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी दे रहा हूँ!



आपकी पार्टी ने जिन लोगों को सोशल मीडिया (ख़ासकर यूट्यूब) पर पार्टी के समर्थन में माहौल बनाने व बनवाने की ज़िम्मेदारी सौंपी थी, उन्होंने दर्जनों बार दिल्ली के यूट्यूबर्स के साथ मीटिंग की और ट्रको में भर-भर… — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) November 16, 2025

“The individuals that your party entrusted with the responsibility of building and securing support on social media, especially on YouTube, organised a multitude of meetings with YouTubers in Delhi. They loaded these YouTubers into trucks and took them to Bihar, making them work relentlessly around the clock and completely exhaust themselves. Yet, when the moment arrived to remunerate their hardwork, the middlemen straightforwardly responded that no money had been allocated by the party,” Zakir wrote on X.

Ironically, he inadvertently highlighted how each element of RJD is saturated with corruption and mentioned that afterward several YouTubers returned to Delhi as the party intermediaries who helmed the entire campaign consumed the complete share allocated to the former and retained 15-20% of the amount, even if they paid some YouTubers. Meanwhile, these accused persistently flashed new vehicles such as the Creta and Brezza, during the polls.

“This not only caused electoral damage to your party but also tarnished its image, as a result of which the party got less space on social media,” Zakir added. He then pleaded to “hardworking” RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, who is currently in the spotlight following the allegations of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya.

“There can be no doubt regarding his integrity, however, those affiliated with his office have repeatedly violated his trust. He remains unaware of how his reliable associates have exploited his confidence, deceiving and cheating the diligent YouTubers. Certain people linked to the party have transformed this election into an opportunity for personal gain, putting every effort to secure substantial profits.” Zakir remarked.

Zakir implored Tejashwi and Sanjay to apprehend these culprits who not only duped the YouTubers but also the party, thereby causing harm not only in elections but also tarnishing the reputation. “The YouTubers are in distress and it would be preferable to retrieve their money and hand over it to them.”

The party’s personnel clearly cannot even be trusted with the small amount of money designated for those endorsing their manipulative agenda. Can the administration of a vital and large state like Bihar be entrusted to such individuals? Interestingly, the public has made a sound choice for their future through the power of their vote even without awareness of this incident.

Zakir Ali’s questionable past actions

On 24th October, Zakir posted an “early morning” photo of a Muslim man with Tejashwi in a helicopter and conveyed, “You were asking what did Muslims receive in Bihar? They got to sit in a helicopter,” during the peak of the election campaign.

The question arises as to why a statement of this nature would be issued to instruct his community members to feel content just because a skullcap donning person was able to accompany a top Mahagathbandhan leader in a helicopter.

आप कह रहे थे मुसलमान को बिहार में क्या मिला? सुबह सवेरे तस्वीर आ गई हैं हेलिकॉप्टर में बैठने के लिए मिला! pic.twitter.com/QeIf5urdmz — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) October 24, 2025

The man who accuses the BJP and its affiliates over trivial issues related to the community ironically wishes for them to be pleased and satisfied with a hollow helicopter ride which has no bearing on the life of any ordinary Muslim.

Their hypocrisy is evident to everyone and the leniency they extend to the opposition, considering its history of appeasing Muslims is well-known. Nevertheless, to create such an impression for the community during a critical election paints a very strong message for those who can read between the lines.

Similarly, a mere glance at Zakir’s profile would narrate the tale of his support for anti-NDA propaganda from various elements which he sought to amplify to create a narrative for his favoured coalition. While every person has the right to hold and express their views as well as opinions, there seemed to be a concentrated effort on his part to glorify the alleged failures of the NDA government.

Who could have benefited from his efforts had he succeeded? Hence, his allegation concerning the non-payment to YouTubers casts significant aspersions on many of his past actions as well. Does this suggest that the “journalist,” akin to his numerous others peers was also advocating for the opposition?

However, whether this is true or not, the fact remains that the opposition was not only defeated in the elections, but the YouTubers assembled for their propaganda also did not obtain their dues, ending up in a dual hardship for these people.

Opposition mocked PM Modi over his social media remark while hiring YouTubers for peddling narrative

Rahul Gandhi claimed, “Instagram reels are the 21st century addiction,” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that mobile data in India “is now within everyone’s reach.”

“Modi gave you addiction. Earlier, people would get addicted to alcohol and drugs. Today, Instagram and Facebook have the same effect. Youth today watch Reels and share with one another 24 hours. But does it fill your pockets,” the former announced in Purnia during an election rally.

नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिहार आकर युवाओं से कहा- हमने आपको सस्ता डेटा दिया है, ताकि युवा रील बनाकर पैसा कमा सकें।



जबकि सच यह है कि Reel, 21वीं सदी का नशा है। जब आप रील देखते हो तो पैसा अडानी-अंबानी और जियो की जेब में जाता है।



जो काम पहले शराब, ड्रग्स से होता था, वो आज Reel से हो रहा… pic.twitter.com/tGdpOBWFGV — Congress (@INCIndia) November 6, 2025

“He did not tell you that when you make reels and watch the videos, the money doesn’t come to your pocket. It goes to Ambani, it goes to Jio,” the Gandhi scion claimed. “If the unemployed are not engaged on Instagram and Facebook, they would reach Modi’s residence,” he reiterated later amid disparaging remarks against PM Modi.

“If Narendra Modi had a proper education, he would not discuss creating reels with the youth but focus on improving education and guiding them in the right direction. He would emphasise the importance of constructing an airport or a university, yet he chooses to say, create reels,” Congress leader Supriya Shrinate wrote while citing an interview of a “Bihari youth.”

The controversial RJD spokesperson, Kanchana Yadav, whose party relied on social media to secure victory in the Bihar assembly elections, asserted that PM Modi was promoting reels as a means of employment and alleged that he advised the youth to create reels due to his inability to provide them with jobs.

पकौड़े के बाद अब मोदी जी ने रील्स बनाने को रोज़गार बताया।



बिहार के युवाओं से कहा कि नौकरी नहीं दूँगा, रील्स बनाकर रोज़गार करो। — Kanchana Yadav (@Kanchanyadav000) October 25, 2025

“There was a time when 1 GB of data cost up to ₹269, but now it’s available for just ₹15. That’s cheaper than a cup of tea. Big connection at a small cost, that’s the digital revolution of the Modi government,” the prime minister outlined on 10th October.

“Now we have created a system where 1 GB of data costs no more than one cup of tea, this chaiwala has ensured this,” he voiced during a speech in Samastipur. “The youth of Bihar have benefited the most from this. The reels being made and all the creativity you see are because of the BJP-NDA government,” he mentioned, adding that several Biharis are generating good money by making reels on Instagram.

It seems that social media is not considered an addiction when it is utilized to promote the Mahagathbandhan’s narrative and to secure its success, even if it is rooted in falsehoods.

PM Modi was just emphasising how the digitisation policies of his government have benefited the youth, including via social media, which is a fact. Many individuals gained national recognition due to their online content and even entered the television or film industry. However, the entire opposition not only twisted his comment but attempted to depict that he was urging everyone to forsake employment, studies and other development in favour of solely engaging with social media.

It has become a source of income for many such as the YouTubers employed by RJD. Now, it is another issue that their earnings were taken over by party members, leaving them empty-handed.

The fabrications, their administrative failures, major corruption charges coupled with their hypocrisy contrasted against the significant growth and progress of the state under the NDA government, exemplify why Indian voters consistently choose PM Modi and NDA over them.

Conspicuous silence of YouTubers after the Bihar election results

Zakir refrained from naming any YouTubers who were associated with the party’s agenda. Nevertheless, some YouTubers including Ravish Kumar, appear to enter a state of hibernation after the results were declared on 15th November. Notably, Ajit Anjum was also dormant for two days and only shared a video on 17th November in relation to Prashant Kishor’s dismal performance.

There could be many reasons for this but one cannot help but wonder how their previously active online presence has suddenly faded. They are evidently very disheartened by the election outcome. Anjum, voicing his frustration even commented on how the leaders, ministers and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party invested everything into the contest while remaining out of the social media limelight. The same was pointed out by another BJP detractor, Saba Naqvi.

बीजेपी ऐसे लड़ती है चुनाव

दृश्य -1

25 अक्टूबर को बक्सर के एक होटल में मैं अपनी टीम के साथ डिनर कर रहा था . दूसरी टेबल पर बीजेपी का फटका डाले कुछ नेता टाइप के लोग बैठे थे . उनमें से एक सज्जन बार -बार मेरी तरफ़ देख रहे थे . मैं भी उन्हें पहचानने की कोशिश कर रहा था . तभी वो मेरे… pic.twitter.com/VAJp1h8pTW — Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) November 14, 2025

His statement also implied that the opposition’s electoral visibility was primarily a product of constant online engagement and very little grassroots effort. However, Anjum swiftly clarified that he simply described the reality which does not mean that he will stop disseminating the opposition’s agenda under the guise of neutral journalism. The post was retweeted by Ravish.

Anjum and others might have underscored the BJP’s work ethics due to growing anger over repeated electoral losses but they continue to attack the Election Commission and avoid direct criticism of the Mahagathbandhan for their monumental failure. Even though they are aware of the truth as clearly illustrated by the aforementioned post, they refuse to openly accept that the opposition’s defeat stemmed from its own shortcomings and the NDA’s diligent efforts.

The same could be the reason for their reluctance to address the Mahagathbandhan’s disappointing number of seats, in their videos. Similarly, the exposure by Zakir exacerbated their problems regarding how their preferred parties aimed to skew the online narrative in their favor rather than committing to genuine work on the ground.

At this point, these “journalists” have no plausible justification to defend the opposition and continue to mislead the public to sway their opinion against the truth and gain more views.

NDA’s thumping victory in Bihar, RJD’s soap opera

Bihar assembly elections took place on 6th and 11th November and the results were announced on 14th November after a record-breaking voter turnout, attributed to SIR program.

The Bharatiya Janat Party won 89 seats followed by the Janata Dal (United) with 85 seats, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with 19 seats, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) with 5 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha with 4 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, had a terrible electoral showing and barely managed to reach the 35-seat threshold.

Now, while the NDA is occupied with portfolio discussions and finalising a date for the oath-taking ceremony, the Lalu-Rabri family is embroiled in an embarrassing family drama following Rohini Acharya’s severance of ties with her family and her announcement of leaving politics. Her other sisters have also reportedly distanced themselves from the family. Tej Pratap Yadav also extended support to his sisters.

Acharya previously shared a post on social media in which she named Tejashwi’s close associates Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat Khan, outlining that they are the cause of the conflicts within the Yadav family and the RJD’s poor electoral performance. The discussion that should focus on the party’s astonishing loss in the election is now eclipsed by these events, effectively redirecting all attention and blame away from Tejashwi.

Likewise, Zakir’s post unveiled the fraudulent strategies, alienation from reality and the extensive corruption that has permeated every facet of the RJD. The alliance’s effort to trick the public not only resulted in their downfall but also yet again laid them bare before the voters.