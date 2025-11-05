Wednesday, November 5, 2025
HomeNews ReportsVoter Anjali Tyagi featured in Rahul Gandhi's 'H-files’ presentation says no “vote chori”, video...
News Reports
Updated:

Voter Anjali Tyagi featured in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-files’ presentation says no “vote chori”, video misused: Electoral fraud narrative dealt body blow in OpIndia ground report

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of “vote theft” in the Haryana elections suffered a major setback after the voter he showcased in his ‘H-files’ denied any wrongdoing in the process. Speaking exclusively to OpIndia, Anjali Tyagi said her video was used out of context and that her case may have been an administrative lapse, not evidence of fraud.

केशव मालान
Rahul Gandhi H files vote chori
A voter who appeared in Rahul Gandhi's presentation has refuted Congress leader's 'vote chori' claim

On 5th November, during a fiery press conference on the so-called ‘vote chori’ (vote theft), Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi once again launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of “destroying evidence” by allegedly deleting CCTV footage from polling stations. But those claims have fallen flat as one of the voters featured in his presentation has denied claims of ‘vote chori’.

Brandishing what he called the “H-files,” Gandhi presented a series of video clips and anecdotes to claim large-scale manipulation in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. Among the videos featured was that of Anjali Tyagi, a voter from Haryana, which Gandhi cited as proof of voter suppression.

However, just hours after his press conference, Tyagi herself came forward in an exclusive conversation with OpIndia’s Keshav Malan to categorically deny Gandhi’s allegations, asserting that her experience had been misrepresented and that her vote was “missed, not stolen.”

Gandhi had included Tyagi’s video in his slideshow to allege widespread voter fraud, suggesting that votes were manipulated to sway the election results. However, in her conversation with Malan, Tyagi clarified that her experience did not align with Gandhi’s narrative.

Anjali Tyagi, a voter from Haryana, has directly refuted claims of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the state’s 2024 assembly elections, speaking to OpIndia’s Keshav Malan just hours after Rahul Gandhi’s dramatic presentation of the “H-files.” Gandhi had included Tyagi’s video in his slideshow to allege widespread voter fraud, suggesting that votes were manipulated to sway the election results. However, in her conversation with Malan, Tyagi clarified that her experience did not align with Gandhi’s narrative. She stated that her vote might have been missed due to administrative errors rather than stolen, directly challenging the opposition leader’s assertions.Tyagi’s denial is significant as it undermines the core of Gandhi’s allegations, which were part of a broader strategy to question the integrity of the electoral process in Haryana. Speaking to Malan, she expressed her belief that her video was misrepresented, suggesting it was used out of context to support a false narrative of voter fraud. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing political discourse, where Gandhi’s claims have been met with skepticism from both the Election Commission and BJP, who argue that no formal objections were raised during the election process.The contrast between Gandhi’s presentation and Tyagi’s statements highlights a deepening partisan divide, with OpIndia’s coverage positioning her testimony as a counter-narrative to the Congress leader’s accusations. Tyagi’s assertion that there was no “vote chori” in India, and that her case was likely a matter of oversight rather than malfeasance, resonates with the Election Commission’s stance that Gandhi’s claims lack substantiation. This exchange not only fuels the debate over electoral integrity but also underscores the challenges of verifying political allegations in a highly polarized environment.

She stated that her vote might have been missed due to administrative errors rather than stolen, directly challenging the opposition leader’s assertions.Tyagi’s denial is significant as it undermines the core of Gandhi’s allegations, which were part of a broader strategy to question the integrity of the electoral process in Haryana.

Speaking to Malan, she expressed her belief that her video was misrepresented, suggesting it was used out of context to support a false narrative of voter fraud. “I believe my video was incorrectly presented,” Anjali said in conversation with OpIndia.

The revelation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing political discourse, where Gandhi’s claims have been met with dismissal from both the Election Commission and the Centre, who argue that no formal objections were raised during the election process.

Tyagi’s assertion that there was no “vote chori” in India, and that her case was likely a matter of oversight rather than malfeasance, resonates with the Election Commission’s stance that Gandhi’s claims were unfounded and lacked substantiation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
केशव मालान
केशव मालान
Ground Reporter

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As New York votes for Zohran Mamdani as their mayor, here’s how his father Mahmood Mamdani had defended suicide bombers

Shraddha Pandey -
Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan scholar, author and political theorist of Indian origin. Known in the Islamo-leftist ideological circles as an outspoken intellectual and scholar having expertise on decolonisation-related studies, there is more to him. In his pursuit of criticising Western interventions, colonialism and deconstructing power structures, Mahmood Mamdani humanised terrorists and suicide bombers.
News Reports

Hindus needed an order from Madras HC to hold a feast on public land, but Christians responded with protests: Dindigul tensions explained

Divya Bharti -
Tensions rose in Dindigul as over 500 Christians protested a Madras High Court order. The court permitted a Hindu annadhanam on government land, rejecting the Christian community's claims of exclusive traditional use for Easter events.

Prakash Raj-led jury honours rape-accused rapper Vedan as Best Lyricist at Kerala State Film Awards; defends move saying “Vedan is the voice of today’s...

Muslim League conspired to assassinate Sardar Patel in Bhavnagar, weapons were recovered from mosque: Read about this forgotten chapter of Indian history

“Get her gang-raped by an Islamic gang”: Hindu journalist tells OpIndia about chilling threats she’s facing in Bangladesh for exposing atrocities against Hindus

India’s crude imports from Russia rebound in October: Read what drives the monthly fluctuations in India’s energy procurement strategy amid US tariffs pressure

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

294 Indian institutions listed in QS World University Rankings Asia 2026, number went up by 1,125% in 10 years: What are the rankings and...

Rukma Rathore -

As New York votes for Zohran Mamdani as their mayor, here’s how his father Mahmood Mamdani had defended suicide bombers

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindus needed an order from Madras HC to hold a feast on public land, but Christians responded with protests: Dindigul tensions explained

Divya Bharti -

Prakash Raj-led jury honours rape-accused rapper Vedan as Best Lyricist at Kerala State Film Awards; defends move saying “Vedan is the voice of today’s...

Rukma Rathore -

Muslim League conspired to assassinate Sardar Patel in Bhavnagar, weapons were recovered from mosque: Read about this forgotten chapter of Indian history

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

“Get her gang-raped by an Islamic gang”: Hindu journalist tells OpIndia about chilling threats she’s facing in Bangladesh for exposing atrocities against Hindus

शिव -

India’s crude imports from Russia rebound in October: Read what drives the monthly fluctuations in India’s energy procurement strategy amid US tariffs pressure

Rukma Rathore -

Rahul Gandhi’s ’10 per cent of India controls Army’ shocker: How Congress leader is weaponising caste rhetoric to undermine India, one institution at a...

Jinit Jain -

Gujarat Farmer Relief: AAP accused of ‘Propaganda’ and ‘Creating Noise’ as State Government conducts crop damage surveys

મેઘલસિંહ પરમાર -

Meet Ritlal Yadav: Jailed RJD candidate with over 40 criminal cases for whom Lalu Yadav conducted roadshow in Bihar

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com