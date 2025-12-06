Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recently came under fire from the Leftist cabal for his strong remarks made against the illegal Rohingya immigrants during a Supreme Court hearing on 2nd December. While hearing a case relating to illegal Rohingya immigrants, a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether the judiciary is expected to give special treatment to people who entered the country illegally.

Terming the illegal Rohingya immigrants as intruders, the CJI asked if the country’s own poor children are not more entitled to essential services like food and water than the illegal immigrants. In light of intelligence reports, the bench flagged the concerns regarding the national security risks posed by these illegal immigrants.

Why CJI Surya Kant’s remarks about illegal Rohingyas are correct

During the hearing of the case, the bench highlighted that Rohingyas have not been declared as refugees by the government of India, and therefore, they are intruders, whom the government is not obliged to keep. “Where is the order of the Government of India declaring them as refugees? Refugee is a well-defined legal term, and there is a prescribed authority by the Government to declare them. If there is no legal status of a refugee, and somebody is an intruder, and he enters illegally, do we have an obligation to keep that fellow here?” the bench questioned.

“You enter illegally by cutting a fence or through a tunnel, and then say that now that you have entered, you are entitled to all rights – notice, food, and even rights for your children. We also have poor people in this country. Are they not entitled to certain benefits and privileges? Should we give these benefits to others instead?” the CJI added.

Pertinently, the Indian government, which has not signed the UN Refugee Convention, does not recognise the Rohingyas as refugees. As a result, the government does not have an obligation to offer them shelter and other essential services. These illegal Rohingya immigrants enter the Indian territory in violation of the law through hidden and illegal routes and discreetly settle here. Illegal immigrants strain the already limited resources of the country, which has a considerable population below the poverty line.

While the so-called human rights activists and liberals portray these illegal Rohingyas as an innocent persecuted minority seeking shelter in India, in reality, they pose a serious threat to the internal as well as external security of the country. Illegal Rohingya immigrants have been found to be involved in several criminal activities, including an international human trafficking syndicate, cattle smuggling, prostitution, and anti-government riots. In addition to that, an increasing presence of illegal Rohingyas has raised concerns regarding demographic changes in several states, including West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

How a bunch of Left Liberals went after CJI Surya Kant

However, the Left Liberal gang chooses to turn a blind eye to the overwhelming evidence that discloses that illegal Rohingya immigrants are a serious threat to the country because it suits their anti-India agenda. That is the reason that when the CJI pointed out a bitter reality about illegal Rohingyas, it triggered a massive Left Liberal meltdown.

Just three days after the 2nd December hearing, a bunch of retired judges, senior advocates, and leftist activists, with their hearts bleeding for the intruders, launched a scathing attack against CJI Surya Kant. The gang, which included the CJAR (Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms) of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, wrote an open letter expressing concerns regarding the CJI’s “unconscionable remarks” made during the hearing of the Rohingya case. The letter, signed by over 30 Rohingya well-wishers, claimed that the remarks of the Chief Justice of India dehumanised the Rohingyas and eroded public trust in the judiciary’s commitment to human dignity.

The Left Liberals want to use the legal system to their convenience

Clearly, facts or the legality of the Supreme Court’s observations take a backseat when they do not serve the set agendas of the Left Liberal cabal. For them, the ‘human rights’ of these parasitic intruders take precedence over the basic rights of the citizens of the country who toil hard and contribute to the stability and growth of the country. Be the tall principles of morality, humanity, or legality or the democratic institutions like the judiciary, they are all mere tools for the Left Liberal gang to further their agenda and can be shunned the moment they fail to serve it. Their definition of right and wrong changes based on their end goal.

This is the reason that CJI Surya Kant, who is now facing the wrath of the entire Left Liberal ecosystem, became its hero overnight after he made some insidious remarks, which were bad in law, against the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The remarks of CJI Surya Kant (then a puisne judge) were used by the Left Liberals to legitimise the hounding of Nupur Sharma by Jihadists, who gave open threats of beheading, raping and killing her for merely quoting an excerpt from the Islamic Hadith during a TV show in 2022. The incident not only proved catastrophic for Sharma but also cost many people, who voiced their support for her on social media, their lives.

The same Left Liberals hailed the Supreme Court’s comments about Nupur Sharma

The BJP leader had approached the Supreme Court, requesting it to club the multiple vexatious FIRs filed against her in different states, and to transfer them to Delhi as she was facing threats to her life. However, the Supreme Court, despite having provided similar relief in several other cases, berated Sharma and made grossly inappropriate remarks against her, prejudicing her case. The bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala, downplayed threats to Sharma’s life and said, “She has a threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.

The Court blamed Sharma’s “loose tongue” as the reason for her remarks on the Prophet Muhammad being deemed “blasphemous” by Islamists. In a manner not suited to the highest judicial institution of the country, the Court blamed Sharma for the chaos unleashed across the country and said that she owed the country an apology. The remarks of the Supreme Court had the effect of declaring Sharma guilty without any enquiry, investigation or trial.

At that time, despite the Apex Court’s remarks about Nupur Sharma not being in accordance with the law, the Left Liberals hailed CJI Surya Kant. Lauding the Supreme Court’s comments against Sharma, Congress said that they resonated with the whole country. Similarly, Communist leader Brinda Karat wrote a lengthy editorial pouring her heart out in praise of the Supreme Court for reprimanding Nupur Sharma for her “hate speech”, in which she merely happened to quote some facts. Several such articles were published by the Leftist media portals, celebrating the same CJI Surya Kant, who has now fallen from grace for them, just like former CJI Chandrachud, after he stated the truth about illegal Rohingya immigrants.

This episode exposes a recurring pattern: the same activist groups who hail the judiciary when it endorses their narrative instantly condemn it when the Court upholds India’s security concerns or the rights of the majority community. Their outrage is not about constitutional principles, it is about political convenience.