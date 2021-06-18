Friday, June 18, 2021
Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests four more illegal Rohingya Muslims who ran a sophisticated human trafficking network

Four Rohingya Muslim youths - Hafiz Shamiullah, Azizul Rahman, Mohammad Ismail, and Mufizur Rahman-were nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh ATS on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
UP police unearths a massive trafficking network run by Rohingya Muslims/ Image Source: UP Police
The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested four Rohingya illegal immigrants from Meerut for running a sophisticated international human trafficking syndicate from inside the country. According to the Uttar Pradesh police, four Rohingyas – Hafiz Shamiullah, Azizul Rahman, Mohammad Ismail and Mufizur Rahman were nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh ATS on Friday. The four Rohingya Muslims, illegal staying in India, were caught running a notorious human trafficking syndicate and helped other illegal Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar infiltrate India.

Following the arrest of Rohingyas from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police revealed that these four arrested accused indulged in human trafficking of fellow Rohingyas, especially young girls, on the pretext of bringing them to India. The police said that the accused helped Rohingyas settled in Bangladesh to cross over to India with the help of forged documents such as Voter Id, Aadhar card, passports etc.

The four arrested Rohingya Muslims from Meerut, who are accused of running an international human trafficking syndicate/ Image Source: Uttar Pradesh police

The police said that the four accused charged money from fellow Rohingyas to bring them into India. In addition, the accused also got them employment in various parts of the country and took half of their salary as their share. The arrested Rohingya Muslim also helped innocent Rohingya women from Myanmar infiltrate inside India and later trafficked them to different parts of the world.

In addition, these accused also helped Rohingya Muslims to get Indian citizenship documents, said Uttar Pradesh police. They used cards given by UNHCR to apply for a work permit in the country and forged other documents sometimes to establish themselves as the legal citizens of the country, the Uttar Pradesh police added.

Based on credible electronic information, the Uttar Pradesh ATS raided their residence on Friday to nab the human traffickers. During the raid, the police officials seized illegal voter ID cards, fake Aadhar cards, duplicate passports and equipment from the accused residence in Meerut. The Uttar Pradesh ATS has unearthed a massive Rohingya syndicate, which could have potentially been a massive national security threat to the country in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh arrests two more Rohingya Muslims from Aligarh

In a similar operation, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested two more Rohingya Muslims from Aligarh on Thursday for living in India illegally for the past several years on forged documents.

According to reports, the two Rohingya Muslims were also allegedly involved in gold smuggling. The accused were identified as Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Aameen.

The police have seized a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, Rs 770 cash, a mobile phone and six gold biscuits weighing 137 grams from the accused. The police suspect that the accused forged documents and supplied Indian residency documents to bring more Rohingya Muslims into India. However, they are yet to recover the fake Aadhaar cards used by them.

The two men have been booked under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) and the Foreigners Act.

Babloo Kumar, SSP ATS, said that the two Rohingya Muslims would be produced in the court and ask for police remand to uncover their nexus.

Two more arrested from Ghaziabad

A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested two Rohingyas named Noor Alam and Amir Husain living in Ghaziabad with forged papers last week. The duo was sent to a five-day remand to Lucknow where they made startling revelations during the interrogation. 

It has come to light that a vendor operating from the Khajuri Khas area in Delhi had facilitated the illegal immigration of Rohingyas and settled them in Uttar Pradesh, as per the reports.

Following the arrests, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar had revealed that the Rohingyas have begun to settle in various parts of Uttar Pradesh with forged ration cards, PAN cards and voter ID cards. The illegal migrants are being used as vote banks for which they are receiving financial aid too.

DGP Kumar added that the Rohingyas have settled in every assembly constituency. With them having Aadhar cards, voter ID and other identity cards, it is difficult to differentiate them from the local population, he added.

Rohingyas caught in 2021

Reportedly Noor Alam was the brother-in-law of Azizul Haq, also a Rohingya, who was arrested by the ATS in January this year from Sant Kabir Nagar district. Haq had been living in India for 20 years on forged documents.

On February 28, Mohammad Farooq and Hasan were arrested from Aligarh following which Farooq’s brother was also nabbed from Unnao on March 01. Shahid was caught with fake Indian identity documents and 5 lakhs. 

It is during this interrogation it was revealed that the Rohingyas have settled in thousands all across the state with the help of their relatives. 

Most Rohingyas have been employed at slaughterhouses in Aligarh, Agra and Unnao as per the reports. 

 

