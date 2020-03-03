Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Rohingya Muslims Alameen Sheikh and gang arrested, used to ‘settle’ illegal immigrants with forged documents, anti-CAA funding link suspected

The Kanpur police revealed that Alameen, the kingpin of the gang, use to help illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to enter India through the porous borders of West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
The Kanpur police busted a gang involved in looting people by exchanging fake US dollars when they arrested two Rohingya Muslims named Alameen Sheikh and Masoom Sheikh on February 2 (Monday). On being interrogated Alameen has revealed shocking details about his network and their operations.

According to a Jagran report, Alameen confessed that his gang use to work to provide shelter to the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Kanpur. They used to run an illegal Dollars exchange business and collected lakhs of rupees which was then sent to their chief sitting in Mumbai. This money collected was, in turn, used to fund the anti-CAA riots carried out across India.

This is how Uttar Pradesh Police got the information:

The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested one Tarsikulla Mulla, a resident of Twenty-four Parganas in West Bengal, Raju Khan, a resident of Khulna district in Bangladesh and one Aliya Begum from Dholpur in Rajasthan for running the illegal Dollar exchange business. Police recovered Bangladeshi SIM card and fake Aadhaar cards from these people. Upon suspicion that these arrested people were Rohingya Muslims who were part of a syndicate running the US Dollar exchange racket, the police probed further, eventually finding that the gang is also involved in settling illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

After interrogation, Kanpur police arrested gang leaders Alameen Sheikh and Masoom Sheikh, both Rohingya Muslims, from a house in Barasirohi. Alameen used to provide dollars to the gang. The police are now investigating the accounts of these fraudsters.

Alameen arranged hideouts for the illegal Bangladeshi intruders:

The Kanpur police revealed that Alameen, the kingpin of the gang, use to help illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to enter India through the porous borders of West Bengal. They were taken to Kanpur from West Bengal where they were provided rooms on rent in slum areas in different localities.

Alameen use to arrange for fake Aadhar cards, mobile phones, sim cards for these illegal Bangladeshis. He also provided them with the US Dollars and trained them to run an illegal exchange business.

Station in-charge Ajay Seth said that the search for three other members of the gang is on.

The money collected was transferred to Mumbai and used to fund anti-CAA riots:

As police further interrogated kingpin Alameen it was revealed that the mastermind of this entire operation was sitting in Mumbai. The SHO said that the mastermind was operating the gang sitting in Mumbai. It is being suspected that the funds collected by selling these Dollars were transferred to Mumbai which, in turn, were probably used to sponsor the anti-CAA riots.

The police are now investigating the Mumbai bank account details where this money was transferred. “A team will soon be sent to Mumbai to arrest the mastermind,” said the station in-charge, Ajay Seth. The police are also probing the account beneficiaries whom the suspects have sent money.

