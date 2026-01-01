2026: India’s year of leadership, resolve and direction

As we enter another Gregorian New Year, two historical moments come to mind. One, Gopal Krishna Gokhale’s statement that “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.” Second, Sushma Swaraj’s bold declaration in the Lok Sabha, “Yes, we are communal because we advocate singing Vande Mataram….”

While the Gregorian New Year may not have any spiritual significance in the Sanatan tradition, it is no longer merely a calendar change in the global sense of time. Some years are truly turning the course of history. 2026 is one such year.

For decades, India has been expected to provide “clarifications” on every issue: sometimes on Kashmir, sometimes on the Citizenship Act, sometimes on its religion, culture, and national consciousness.

But in 2026, India had moved beyond that era. Today’s India doesn’t offer explanations. Today’s India provides direction. It shapes the discourse.

This year symbolises the confidence that stems not from mere economic statistics, but from a civilizational consciousness, the same consciousness that has sustained India for millennia.

Message for New Year 2026: India – Not a Rising Power, but a Decisive Power

India will assume the presidency of BRICS from 1st January, 2026. This is not just a diplomatic formality, but a moment to take the centre stage of global discourse.

India in today’s world order;

The Global South has a natural voice

It is the centre of balance between East and West.

A vibrant confluence of democracy, technology and culture

While America is worried about losing leadership, and Europe is struggling with its identity and energy crisis, India has emerged as a pillar of stability and trust.

Nationalism is no longer an insult; it is a model

There was a time when nationalism was equated with backwardness. India was told that to appear ‘secular and modern,’ it had to distance itself from its roots. The Sushma Swaraj speech I mentioned earlier stemmed from this very anguish.

Her address to the Lok Sabha on 11th June, 1996, was a warning against this distortion. She clearly stated that the country must understand the true nature of secularism and how it had been distorted.

Bengal also suffered the consequences of this distortion. The state that suffered partition after the massacre of Hindus was then subjected to appeasement, leftist violence, and infiltration after independence.

Today, West Bengal once again stands at the crossroads of ideological and social crisis. The 2026 assembly elections are no ordinary political exercise. They are a test of Bengal’s self-realisation and national consciousness. This is the year to stand in alignment with the vision of today’s India. This is the year to return to the glory that inspired Gokhale to say what Bengal, even today, lacks.

The end of secularism, the rise of civilizational nationalism

In 2026, the artificial secular narrative that had transformed a sense of nationalism into a sense of guilt has crumbled. Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made nationalism respectable and globally acceptable again.

India’s nationalism today;

is inclusive

is self-confident

is conceptually clear

Globally accepted

India has proved that self-forgetfulness is not necessary for modernity and sacrifice of sovereignty is not essential for cooperation.

OpIndia’s role: Not just news, but ideological intervention

OpIndia’s role in the New Year 2026 is not limited to just reporting news. It is a platform that stands against the narrative that;

India has been consistently held guilty

Hindu society is filled with guilt

National interest has been put into doubt

OpIndia’s mission is clear – boldness with facts and a clear commitment to the nation.

2026: Whose Year?

This year will not be theirs.

Those who do not believe anything without a foreign certificate

Those who find doubt in every achievement of India

those who shy away from their own civilisation

This year will be theirs.

who want to see India lead

Those who are not ashamed of history, but are inspired

Those who know that progress does not come by cutting off the roots

Resolution for 2026

This New Year, OpIndia wants only one resolution from its readers – stand for the truth, fight myths, and take pride in understanding India.

2026 is not a test for India, but a proclamation. It is the declaration of India that no longer asks, but tells.

Happy New Year 2026!

(This article is a translation of the original article published on OpIndia Hindi.)

