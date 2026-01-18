The Beldanga town in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, which has previously witnessed violent attacks on the Hindu community by Muslims, is yet again on the boil.

On Friday (16th January), a frenzied Muslim mob blocked the National Highway (NH)-12 in Beldanga for 6 hours over the death of a migrant worker named Alauddin Seikh.

Seikh, a 34-year-old native of Beldanga, had gone to Daltonganj in Jharkhand to work as a hawker about 10 days prior. His body was found hanging in his room on Thursday (15th January).

It was alleged that prior to his death, Seikh had called his mother and expressed concerns over ‘Hindu-Muslim divide’. After his dead body reached his hometown of Beldanga, local Muslims seized the opportunity to create chaos and anarchy.

Beldanga, West Bengal..



J!hadi “Mob” created anarchy and blocked the national highway & railway station after the death of a migrant worker from Murshidabad.



The deceased Alauddin Sheikh, was found hanging in his room in Jharkhand where he worked as a street vendor.… pic.twitter.com/xhI21oX0IN — Sourish Mukherjee (@me_sourish_) January 16, 2026

They first took Alauddin Seikh’s body to NH-12 and blocked it completely. Thereafter, the local Muslims stopped multiple trains along the Sealdah-Lalgola route.

As their numbers increased, the mob burnt tyres and pelted stones. They brought private buses, trucks and SUVs to a halt on either side of the highway.

The Muslim mob thereafter thrashed several reporters and photojournalists and even molested some of them. One case in point is that of Soma Maiti, a female journalist who works for Zee 24 Ghanta News.

She was punched, kicked and sexually assaulted in the middle of the road. The attackers also chased the victim when she ran for her life.

The Zee 24 Ghanta journalist is now undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

While speaking about the matter, she said, “I went to work there, but the way I was beaten cannot be expressed in words. In all these years of my journalism, I never had such a disturbing experience. 2 people grabbed my legs, one was pulling my hair while another was pulling my clothes.”

Interestingly, the attack was carried out despite a significant police presence in the area. Initially, no arrests were made in connection with the case. Later, it was reported that the police nabbed the main accused, Matiur Rahman, who instigated the violence.

Besides Rahman, 3 other accused were arrested specifically over the assault on Soma Maiti.

In a statement, the police claimed that the mob was ‘co-operative’ during Friday (16th January) and not ‘aggressive.’ SP (Murshidabad) Kumar Sani Raj even went on to say that there were no ‘injuries’ to anyone.

Later in the press conference, he expressed sadness over the assault on journalists in Beldanga. SP Kumar Sani Raj cautioned, “I would humbly request media persons to exercise caution while covering volatile situations and ensure their own safety.”

He also suggested that journalists should be wary of people’s sentiments and avoid ‘provoking the mob’.

“Any loose statement by you can make someone take it in a negative direction. Remember, the mob has no direction,” the officer further warned.

#WestBengal



Today, Kumar Sani Raj, SP of #Murshidabad district did a press conference regarding the violence by Islamist mob in #Beldanga on 17.01.2026.



He said that Islamists are dispersed by lathicharge. Till now, the Police arrested 30 Islamists.



He also expressed his… pic.twitter.com/tkPePv335p — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) January 17, 2026

Muslim mobs run rampage over ‘assault’ on another migrant worker

A day later, on Saturday (17th January), a Muslim mob resorted to rioting near the Barua crossing in Beldanga. This time, the pretext for creating unrest was an alleged ‘assault‘ on another migrant worker named Anisur Rahman in Bihar.

Rahman reportedly returned to his hometown with ‘severe injuries’ from Majhyampur in Bihar. “A group of people kicked me, beat me up with sticks after they checked my ID in Bihar on Friday,” he claimed

According to reports, the attackers vandalised the railway signalling system of the Beldanga station and destroyed the railway gate.

They successfully disrupted train services, forcing authorities to suspend trains running between Krishnanagar and Lalgola.

#BREAKING | Brazen attempt at mobocracy during Prime Minister’s visit to West Bengal



Tune in to LIVE TV for fastest #BREAKING alerts – https://t.co/nY7O9as6fl pic.twitter.com/E1hnEbLnJf — Republic (@republic) January 17, 2026

A large contingent of Railway Police Force (RPF) was deployed to bring the situation under control.

According to the police, the attack was carried out in a pre-planned manner. Accused Matiur Rehman was part of the violence.

“From uprooting railway signal posts to attacking government buses, there was a conspiracy to spread chaos in every instance,” it stated.

SP (Murshidabad) Kumar Sani Raj informed that a bus was vandalised and the mob resorted to stone pelting.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Murshidabad SP Kumar Sunny Raj says, "…There was a road blockade there, and at Panchraha Mod, there was a railway blockade…Some people pelted stones at the police and vandalised a bus. There are no reports of any injuries so far…The police had to… pic.twitter.com/Q4gfABFBA1 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

5 passengers who were on board the bus were injured.

He pointed out that the police had to fire tear gas shells and carry out a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control in 30-35 minutes.

He further added that 30 accused were nabbed from the spot.

In the meantime, the Chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, has sought a report on the incident.

Hindu houses and businesses torched, informs BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

On Saturday (17th January), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari posted a video of the chaos and anarchy taking place in Beldanga.

He informed that Hindu properties and businesses were being burnt down in the name of ‘dissent’ over migrant issues outside of West Bengal.

“This is no spontaneous outrage, it’s a calculated replay of the horrific violence that engulfed Murshidabad during the Anti-CAA and Anti-Waqf Amendment Act protests, where innocent Hindus like Haragobinda and Chandan Das were systematically targeted, Hindu homes and livelihoods reduced to ashes while the state machinery looked the other way,” Suvendu emphasised.

He added, “Once again, the same sinister design unfolds: Police standing as mute spectators, complicit in their inaction, allowing these rioters and arsonists to wreak havoc without fear. Why? Because Mamata Banerjee’s precious vote bank must not be offended!”

The audacity of the Anti National forces knows no bounds ! For two consecutive days, Beldanga; Murshidabad district, has descended into utter chaos and lawlessness, with Anti National mobs running amok, torching Hindu properties and businesses under the guise of "dissent" over… pic.twitter.com/dSpeRpGFhZ — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) January 17, 2026

The BJP leader has called for an NIA probe into the matter.

Earlier, he had written to Governor CV Ananda Bose for the promulgation of prohibitory orders to control the law and order situation in Murshidabad.

He had stated, “I am deeply concerned and outraged by the ongoing communal violence in Beldanga; …….Over the last 48 hours, rioters have unleashed terror, vandalizing properties and even assaulting Journalists of Zee 24 Ghanta and ABP Ananda who were simply reporting the truth. This is a direct assault on Democracy and the Rule of Law.”

I am deeply concerned and outraged by the ongoing communal violence in Beldanga; Murshidabad district, where innocent Hindu families are facing targeted attacks on their homes, shops, and places of worship.

Over the last 48 hours, rioters have unleashed terror, vandalizing… pic.twitter.com/IWeTNyI6mB — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) January 17, 2026

In the meantime, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that the violence in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad by Muslim mobs was somehow the handiwork of the BJP and a ‘gaddar’ (perhaps referring to ex-party MLA Humayun Kabir).

The Mamata government has also announced ₹2 lakh financial assistance for the deceased migrant worker Alauddin Seikh and a government job for his wife.

Murshidabad, the hotbed of the Muslim street veto

In November 2024, a frenzied Muslim mob unleashed attacks on Hindu homes in Beldanga town in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The attack coincides with the Kartik Puja celebration, observed by the Hindu community across the State. The Muslim mob resorted to arson and stone pelting after accusing Hindus of committing ‘blasphemy.’

In a video shared by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, a Hindu man narrated his ordeal, “Despite the presence of the police, see how Hindu houses are set on fire. Look at the stones lying around. A car has been set ablaze.”

BJP (West Bengal) President Sukanta Majumdar also raised alarms about Bangladesh-like cleansing of Hindus in Beldanga. He highlighted instances of bombing and death threats issued to Hindu women.

In the meantime, a Muslim man (sporting a skull cap) was seen issuing threats to the Hindu community and calling upon other co-religionists to unleash havoc in Beldanga.

He threatened, “I want to inform all my Muslim brothers that a Kartik Puja pandal in Beldanaga insulted Allah. I want to call upon my Muslim brothers to ensure that the land of Beldanga shakes.”

“The son of a swine who did this needs to be eliminated. Hindustan should get the message about the aftermath of disrespecting Allah and the Prophet,” the radical Muslim man declared.

He encouraged his fellow co-religionists to come to Beldanga and run riots in the town to avenge alleged blasphemy. “We don’t want legal justice or fines. Just hand over the blasphemer to us,” the Muslim man hinted at mob lynching.

In April this year, the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community in the garb of protests against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

Muslim mobs unleashed mayhem in Suti and Samserganj areas in Murshidabad after the conclusion of the Jumma Namaz.

In the guise of peaceful protests, the extremists destroyed the sweet shop of a Hindu couple and looted all their belongings.

While breaking down in tears, the owner of the shop said, “I had a sweet shop here.” He then pointed towards his now-destroyed ‘Subha Smriti Hotel.’

“They took away all our belongings. including cash kept inside the shop…There is nothing left. How will we eat now?” the owner’s wife was heard saying.

Muslims also vandalised another establishment named ‘Sri Hari Hindu Hotel & Lodge’. The visuals of the damage were shared by the news agency ANI.

There have also been local reports of attacks on Hindu temples and idol desecration in Murshidabad. In a video shared by Republic Bangla, Trinamool Congress MP Khalilur Rahaman admitted that a temple was vandalised in Jangipur.

According to a report by India Today, the extremists also targeted homes belonging to Hindu families.

“Several houses of Hindu families in the minority-dominated district were targeted and shops were attacked,” it stated.

“The protesters didn’t even spare an ambulance that got caught in the violence and set it ablaze. The driver of the ambulance was brutally thrashed before the vehicle was set on fire,” the report further pointed out.

An eyewitness confirmed to India Today that Muslims set fire to an ambulance and assaulted the driver of the vehicle. “We were scared and sitting inside our homes. I had kept my parents, wife and children at home,” he narrated.

The Hindu man pointed out that the attackers were local Muslims and not outsiders. A CCTV footage that has now surfaced online shows an attacker damaging the vehicle of a Hindu family in Murshidabad.

“They have destroyed and torched bikes, looted our belongings and set shops on fire,” another Hindu victim of the Murshidabad carnage narrated to ANI.

“I couldn’t sleep at night. We were awake and in fear. There was no police force when violence was being carried out here. The cops were running for their lives…Let us see if the government gives us compensation,” he added.

Manju Bhagat, the wife of a Hindu trader Amar Bhagat, told Aaj Tak, “They (Muslim mobs) tried to enter through the front gate. When they failed, they attempted to enter through the back gate.”

“They broke the bike, vandalised our home, and looted everything from chairs, mattresses, TV to expensive household items,” she added.

“Our whole family was praying to God. We were risking our lives and hiding on the terrace. We were chanting the name of God and praying that the mob leave the house. What would I have done if something happened to my daughter at that time?” she narrated her ordeal.

The situation became so grim that 1000s of Hindus had to flee their homes in Murshidabad to the nearby Malda district via boats.