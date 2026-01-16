The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rose to power with the commitment to introduce the politics of honesty, transparency and impartiality into India’s political landscape, soon began to emulate the practices of its predecessor, the Indian National Congress (INC), shortly after it gained power in Punjab and Delhi.

The AAP government has repeatedly come under not only for its corrupt activities but also for its intimidation of the media over their coverage or questioning of these matters. Now, a prominent media house “Punjabi Kesari Group” has accused the state of engaging in a “targeted witch hunt” on 15th January (Thursday) over an article on Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister and the national convenor of the party.

It asserted that the government was browbeating the press through a string of raids and regulatory measures against its publications and affiliated businesses.

“We are writing to express our deep concern and anguish regarding certain recent developments which give rise to a serious apprehension that the Punjab government is specifically targeting the Punjab Kesari Group and its associate concerns with an extraneous motive to intimidate the press,” read a formal letter signed by the outlet’s editor-in chief, Vijay Kumar Chopra alongside Joint Managing Directors, Avinash Chopra and Amit Chopra.

How Punjab Kesari Group was hounded

The letter was sent to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and attributed the move to a news article that was released on 31st October of last year which it maintained, provided a fair assessment of the statements made by the opposition against Kejriwal.

Afterwards, all government advertisements to the group were stopped from 2nd November, according to the publication. It added, “Despite this economic coercion on the press, we stood steadfast and continue our independent and free reporting. However, in the past few days a relentless campaign has been launched against Punjab Kesari and its promoters.”

The group disclosed that the Chopra family, the group’s promoters and others have been frequently targeted in recent days. It highlighted events that occurred between 11th and 15th January, including raids by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, GST department and Excise agencies at Jalandhar’s Park Plaza run by Chopra Hotels Private Limited.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board’s activities at the hotel and presses, the Factories Department’s inspections of its printing presses in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, the cancellation of excise licenses and the Jalandhar hotel’s power outage were also mentioned.

“Due to the actions it is feared that as on 15th January the operation of the press at various presses at Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Bathinda will be obstructed or stopped altogether. There is a heavy deployment of police force outside the press at Suranussi, Jalandhar, focal point, Ludhiana and IGC Bathinda,” the media group asserted.

It also invoked history and reminded Mann that late Lala Jagat Narain who was killed by Khalistanis launched the Hind Samachar in 1949 and Punjab Kesari started its circulation in 1965, requesting him to “enquire into this matter urgently and take the necessary action at the earliest.” However, allegations were refuted as “vendetta narrative” and claimed that the acts were in response to violations recorded in official records in an official press release.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against the action as “attack on media’s freedom” and announced that a party delegation would meet with the governor on 17th January as the Congress emphasised that AAP was suppressing the press.

FIR against social activists, journalists and others

The AAP government possesses a troubling history of harassing the media if it does not acquiesce to its demands or dares to raise valid inquiries as outlined earlier. A similar issue took place on 12th December of last year when a FIR (First Information Report) was submitted in Ludhiana against social activist Manik Goyal, journalists Mintu Gurusaria and Manindejit Sidhu from Lok Awaz TV, in addition to Gagan Ramgarhia, Harman Farmer, Mandeep Makkar, Gurlal S Maan, Arjan, Snammu Dhaliwal and Deep Mangli for purportedly sharing “objectionable posts.”

According to the authorities, an initial review of the uploaded material indicated that it contained misrepresented, unsubstantiated and obvious fabrications regarding the matter. However, Manik Goyal noted that their questions about the use of government helicopters when Mann was away were the root of the complaint.

He revealed, “For 4 years, they’ve refused to share RTI (Right to Information) data on helicopter & Aeroplane usage and expenditure. Now, when we raise legitimate questions on social media, they slap FIRs on journalists and activists. He then remarked, “Is this the democracy we voted for, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann? Was this the Badlaav (change) you promised, silencing voices instead of answering questions.”

YouTuber approached Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection

The Punjab government targeted a YouTuber and commentator on 27th October of the same year, forcing him to request protection from the judiciary. Ajeet Bharti approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to find out about whether the Punjab government had lodged cases against him for his alleged online remarks after a shoe was hurled at then Chief Justice BR Gavai in the Supreme Court by a lawyer on 6th October.

Bharti’s attorney informed the court that he required formal confirmation from the state authorities after learning that his client has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code via national newspaper. However, he is unable to seek conventional legal remedies due to his lack of information regarding the specifics. The YouTuber also feared that coercive action could be initiated against him without warning or a hearing and prayed for protection from the court

Additional Advocate General for Punjab and state attorney Jastej Singh had sought time to confirm the details. The matter was then heard on 3rd November after which Bharti was told to provide the links to his videos to the Mohali Police in order to know the details of the FIR.

AAP media coordinator tenders unconditional apology and fined 25,000 by court

Vikas Kumar Yogi, the media coordinator for the AAP had to offer an unequivocal apology to a woman journalist about an altercation that occurred outside the party headquarters in May 2024. Afterwards, the Delhi High Court dismissed a formal complaint against him and directed him to deposit Rs 25,000 with the Delhi Police Martyrs’ Fund in September 2025.

The FIR stated that Yogi started a dispute with the journalist and eight to ten party members also joined him at his instance. She was there to cover a story on foreign funding. They attempted to steal the camera, encircled the complainant and her cameraperson as well as shoved them in the direction of the gate while shouting disparaging remarks.

However, the court was told that the parties had resolved the matter through a settlement deed, free from undue influence, pressure, or coercion in June 2025. It pronounced, “The petitioner states that he has unconditionally apologised for his behaviour. He also undertakes not to indulge in any such activity in future.” The journalist also conveyed that she had no more grievance to the court after accepting the apology.

“Operation Sheesh Mahal” fame journalist Bhawana Kishore arrested, humiliated

Times Now journalist Bhawana Gupta (Kishore) who exposed “Operation Sheesh Mahal” related to Kejriwal’s lavish official residence, was apprehended by Ludhiana Police along with video journalist Mritunjay Kumar and driver Parminder for reportedly striking a Dalit woman with a vehicle and using casteist insults against her. The Indian Penal Code and the SC and ST Act were also invoked in the 2023 case.

The channel termed it as a witch hunt following the expose. Kishore even broke down in tears on national television as she recounted the humiliation she faced during her time in incarceration. “When I went to the washroom, 2-3 female constables accompanied me. There was no electricity or water at the police station (I was kept in),” she voiced.

“I still used the washroom while the door was open. I was under so much mental pressure that I felt no shame,” she added. Kishore was permitted to bath but she “felt awkward that the door was open and they (female constables) might be looking. I feared that a CCTV was recording me while I was using the washroom.”

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was petitioned against the action after which interim bail was granted and later the FIR was quashed along with all subsequent proceedings in 2024, highlighting that they “had no personal knowledge of the caste of the victim or her family.”

It further observed, “As such, the court cannot presume that the accused was aware of the victim’s caste or tribal identity” and “the primary burden was on the complainant to establish the same” but they failed. It further observed that “neither the state nor the complainant” indicated about it “and their conspicuous silence speaks more than the words.” The bench determined that carrying out criminal proceedings would be an abuse of the judicial system.

Charges of media censorship in Punjab

The AAP governments have also gained a reputation for their media censorship in addition to the attacks and targeting directed at the journalists. It encountered intense condemnation and allegations of repressing the media in Punjab after newspaper deliveries, including “The Indian Express” were delayed in some areas of the state on the morning of 2nd November 2025.

The reason was that the authorities stopped vehicles carrying newspapers and conducted checks throughout the 1st and 2nd November intervening night. Interestingly, the dailies had printed BJP’s charges regarding the AAP supremo’s second “Sheesh Mahal” in Chandigarh.

Police gave conflicting explanations, claiming to have information about drugs, weapons and explosives being transported in a newspaper truck. Punjab Police later asserted that “various kinds of commercial vehicles” were searched after “intelligence inputs” were received about the involvement of the drivers in the smuggling of firearms and drugs in an official statement.

Congress took aim at AAP, labelling it a “disturbing assault on press freedom” and expressed that the action “raised significant concerns regarding press freedom and public safety.” Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), implied that the government targeted the vehicles “because they do not want anyone writing against them.”

Raids on newspaper delivery vans across Punjab are a chilling attack on press freedom.



The media that built @AAPPunjab is now being hounded by it — just as Modi targets voices that question him.@ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann are walking the same path as Modi.



Both have no… pic.twitter.com/BG2DQsmuD3 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) November 2, 2025

The Chandigarh Press Club also slammed the action in a statement and urged the Punjab government to step in to ensure an unimpeded newspaper distribution along with protecting the fundamental right to press freedom.

Channel blacked out, photojournalists barred from conference

The Punjab government banned all Zee Media Corporation’s channels in the state on 28th May 2024. Zee News Hindi stated the media platform confronted the government about its shortcomings and brought up public concerns during the Lok Sabha Elections which resulted in the black-out and argued whether the state was under a “state of emergency.”

BJP leader Jawahar Yadav talked to the channel and stated, “It is clear that media is not allowed to show the truth in Punjab without the approval of Aam Aadmi Party-led state government.” He invited anyone who claimed that the media outlets and their staff were “Godi Media” to come out and offer their opinions about the state ban on the channels associated with Zee Media.

On 4th November 2022, Kejriwal and Mann convened a press conference in which photojournalists from specific media outlets, such as The Print, The New Indian Express and The Morning Standard were not allowed. The Sunday Standard is owned by the same media conglomerate that also owns The Morning Standard and The New Indian Express.

The group’s chief, Swatantra Bhattacharya commented on this via a series of tweets, speculating that it was because these news outlets reported on the inconsistencies and corruption by the AAP governments in the distribution of permits to sell alcohol which is currently infamous as Delhi liquor scam, leading to imprisonment of top party leaders including Kejriwal.

She reacted, “AAP goes down censorship route. Photojournalists from The New Indian Express and The Morning Standard were disallowed from the Kejriwal-Bhagwat Mann presser. Why throw out photojournalists? Is the extra hospitality bcoz of our Liquorgate and Hawalagate reports?” Bhattacharya further wrote, “The same treatment was meted out to the photographer from a prominent news website. For reasons best known to AAP.”

Journalist harassed at Kejriwal-Mann presser

On 26th April 2022, Punjab Police officials misbehaved with journalist Naresh Vats during a joint news conference between Kejriwal and Mann at The Imperial Hotel. “I showed them my PIB (Press Information Bureau) card. But on the pretext of checking they took it and after a few minutes they told me that I was not a reporter and will not be allowed to enter the press conference room,” the Hindustan Post reported revealed and mentioned that was subjected to further mistreatment when he questioned them about the criteria to define a reporter.

“One of them asked other cops to have me arrested. When I again opposed, they dragged me out of the room. In CCTV, it could be seen,” he added while narrating the story of his physical and mental harassment. Vats further complained that neither of the AAP leaders took any action despite being notified about the incident. He filed a complaint at the Connaught Place Police Station. The Chandigarh Press Club and Press Association also denounced the occurrence, asking for an extensive probe and strict action.

Reporters removed from AAP’s group

Likewise, seven Hindustan Times reporters were kicked out of a WhatsApp group used for exchanging press notes, including a daily health update, reported Newslaundry. The development transpired on 6th May 2021 by the Delhi government’s Media Cell and Vikas Yogi did not provide an explanation for the same. However, journalists in the group unveiled that a piece criticising the government’s response to the oxygen crisis prompted the action.

A reporter expressed, “The representatives of the government should give an explanation to other reporters in the group. Ignoring questions from multiple reporters, who you also know personally, is insulting.”

“It’s not just this, we have seen a steady decline in their engagement with journalists. For instance, once the lockdown happened, they didn’t arrange for a mechanism for us to directly question Kejriwal at his press conference. Kejriwal holds a press conference everyday, but how is it a press conference if you’re not taking any questions,” asked another journalist who called the move “disgusting and shameless.”

The person added, “This is just bad behaviour from a party that claims to be the alternative, it just reflects so poorly on them. We need to look at this from a larger perspective, as to what they are trying to do. Are they trying to intimidate journalists, scare them? What exactly are they aiming for here?”

India News, three journalists sued over sting operation

The AAP does not shy away from legal acction against the media if they try to uncover the corruption or malpractice within the party, a conduct that has been evident since its formation. Hence, the party sued Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Sarkar Anuranjan Jha for defamation over a sting operation that showed eight prominent members taking financial assistance without doing a background check in 2013.

It also lodged the case against then editor-in-chief of “India News” Deepak Chaurasia and CEO Vinod Sharma and dubbed the sting operation as phoney which was carried out to damage its reputation.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta submitted the petition which accused that the sting’s CD was made available by Jha to the media and showcased by the other two, tarnishing the party’s image. Dinesh Mohania, who was AAP’s Sangam Vihar candidate and featured in the video also approached court.

“Act of the accused is clearly malafide and calculated to defame the complainant in the eyes of voters of Delhi where assembly election is going to take place on 4th December. Therefore, they have committed an offence of defamation under section 500 (defamation) of the India Penal Code,” it insisted.

AAP, a day earlier, declared that its internal investigation revealed that significant portions of the sting operation’s tape had been altered and removed to portray the party members negatively. “They have manipulated and edited and presented the CD to people. The edited scenes/conversations change the whole meaning. The CD is doctored, its fake and fraud,” contended Yogendra Yadav who was in AAP at the time.

Conclusion

The AAP government has once again reiterated its anti-media stance with the recent measures against the “Punjab Kesari Group,” which was a beacon of light against anti-Khalistani elements during the period of terrorism in Punjab, despite facing severe threats, fatalities and intimidation.

Notably, its made the ultimate sacrifice, but his media organisation never succumbed to the deadly pressure of the gun-weilding extremists even in the face of death. Thus, the present matter points out more about the incumbent AAP rulers, especially in relation to their controversial track record.