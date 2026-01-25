Communal tension erupted in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh after a Hindu woman was allegedly kidnapped from the Konch police station area on 19th January. The incident triggered protests following allegations of police inaction and political influence in the matter, as the accused is now the suspended Jalaun district chief of the Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party, Rizwan Mansuri alias Chotu Tiger.

While Rizwan has been arrested and the woman has since been safely recovered, the incident has raised concerns over the conduct of SP party leaders. OpIndia has accessed the FIR registered in the matter, which sheds light on the allegations levelled by the family.

The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of Konch Kotwali Police Station, led to heightened tension in the area. Hindu organisations staged protests and accused the police of initially dragging their feet due to the accused’s political links.

Case triggers protests and allegations of police delay

According to media reports, the 21-year-old Hindu woman went missing on 19th January after leaving home for the market. When she did not return, her family began a search for her and later approached the police.

The matter led to communal tension after local residents and Hindu organisations said that despite the seriousness of the case, prompt action was not taken against the accused. On 23rd January, Hindu organisations and community members protested outside the Konch Kotwali and accused the police of acting under pressure. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The situation further deteriorated after objectionable photos, chats, and videos linked to the woman and the accused surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the woman was heard saying that she left her home on her own and that no one pressured her to do so. She further accused her parents of forcing her to get married while she wanted to continue her studies. She further stated to have submitted an application in Allahabad High Court seeking protection. The family said that these were circulated under pressure to influence public perception and to psychologically harass the woman.

HUGE: Massive outrage and protests in Jalaun, UP, after SP leader Rizwan Mansuri allegedly abducted a Brahmin Hindu girl.



He was only to be briefly detained and then released.



Shocking screenshots reveal a complete brainwash of the girl.



The 19-year-old Hindu girl went… pic.twitter.com/xeD5MQmsfR — Treeni (@treeni) January 23, 2026

Accused arrested, woman recovered safely

Following sustained pressure from Hindu organisations and community members, the police arrested Rizwan. The abducted woman was subsequently recovered safely and sent for a medical examination. She was later produced before a court for the recording of her statement.

दिनांक 20.01.2026 को आवेदक द्वारा कोतवाली कोंच पर तहरीरी सूचना दी गयी कि आवेदक की 21 वर्षीय पुत्री को रिजवान मंसूरी उर्फ छोटू टाइगर पुत्र रिजवान मंसूरी निवासी मोहल्ला जवाहर नगर कोतवाली कोंच जनपद जालौन बहला-फुसलाकर अपने साथ भगा ले गया है। उक्त सूचना पर कोतवाली कोंच पुलिस द्वारा… pic.twitter.com/BNHzEPEodu — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) January 24, 2026

In a statement, Parmeshwar Prasad, Circle Officer (CO), said, “On 20th January 2026, the complainant submitted a written complaint at Konch Kotwali stating that his 21-year-old daughter had been enticed and taken away by Rizwan Mansoori alias Chotu Tiger. Acting on the said complaint, the Konch Kotwali police immediately registered a case under the relevant sections of law and took the accused Rizwan Mansoori alias Chotu Tiger into custody, where he is currently being interrogated. The abducted woman has been recovered. She is being subjected to a medical examination and is being produced before the Hon’ble Court for recording of her statement. Further investigative proceedings are underway.”

What the FIR says

OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter. It was registered on 20th January on the complaint of the father of the victim at Konch Kotwali Police Station in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rizwan Mansuri alias Chotu Tiger and Usman Qureshi.

source: UP Police

According to the complaint, the Hindu woman left her home around noon on 19th January stating that she was going to the market. When she did not return for several hours, her family searched for her. They later learned that she had allegedly been lured away by Rizwan with the assistance of Usman.

Source: UP Police

The complainant further stated that the woman had taken approximately Rs 3 lakh in cash from her house before leaving. Despite extensive efforts, the family was unable to trace her whereabouts, following which they approached the police for legal action against both accused.

Political links of the accused

Rizwan Mansuri is affiliated with the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party. He was serving as the district head of the Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade (MSYB). Interestingly, the FIR was registered on 20 January at 11:38 AM, and by 4 PM, Rizwan was removed from the post of district chief of the Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade (MSYB). The suspension letter was issued by the State Chief of the MSYB, Anees Raja.

This is not the first time he was removed from the party or from the position he was serving. In September 2024, he was removed from the party for being “involved in anti party activities”. However, on 7th April 2025, his suspension was revoked.

In September 2025, he was reinstated as district head of MSYB.

When OpIndia reviewed Rizwan’s profile, it found several instances in which he was seen visiting Hindu households and getting rakhi tied on Raksha Bandhan. His social media activity also shows him sharing posts wishing Hindus on festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Ram Navami, and Navratri, and participating in Hindu cultural occasions, including having tilak applied on his forehead during Bhaiya Dooj.

Source: Facebook

While political outreach across communities is not uncommon, these repeated displays raise questions about whether Rizwan leveraged his organisational position to build acceptability and visibility among members of the Hindu community in the region. In light of the allegations he now faces, his carefully curated public persona and social media presence warrant closer scrutiny, particularly over whether such outreach was driven by genuine engagement or political convenience.

The authorities have assured proper investigation in the matter. CO Prasad said that action would be taken strictly on the basis of evidence and legal provisions, and no guilty person would be spared.