A historic moment in Maharashtra politics occurred on Saturday (31st January, 2026) when Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar took the oath of office as Deputy Chief Minister. She became Maharashtra’s first female Deputy Chief Minister. During the swearing-in, supporters chanted “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe!”

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Mumbai, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other Mahayuti leaders. Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, took the oath of office at 5:05 p.m., replacing her husband, who tragically died in a plane crash in Baramati on 28th January, 2026.

The decision to appoint Sunetra Pawar as Deputy CM strengthened the NCP (Ajit faction) but caused surprise and resentment within the Sharad Pawar faction. Sources say this move is not merely a matter of filling the position, but part of a strategy to maintain control over the party.

Consensus reached in legislative party meeting before oath

On Saturday (31st January, 2026), at 2 p.m., a meeting of NCP (Ajit faction) MLAs was held at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party. Party leader Dilip Walse Patil proposed her name, which was unanimously supported. Subsequently, a letter was sent to the Chief Minister recommending Sunetra’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

Senior leaders like Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and Chhagan Bhujbal expedited the process. MLA Sana Malik said, “For the past two days, workers and leaders have been demanding that Sunetra replace Dada (Ajit Pawar).”

However, Sunetra Pawar has now been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. She resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership before taking the oath. However, Sunetra is not currently a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council, so she will have to contest elections within six months.

The main reason is to save NCP from the control of the Sharad Pawar faction

Reports suggest that the primary reason for bringing Sunetra to power so quickly is to protect the NCP (Ajit faction). Before Ajit Pawar’s death, there were strong talks of a merger between the two factions. Sharad Pawar faction leaders Jayant Patil, Eknath Khadse, and Anil Deshmukh claimed that the merger was almost certain. Ajit Pawar himself was scheduled to announce on 12th February.

Maharashtra politics was in mourning after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, but another discussion had intensified in political circles: the merger of the two factions of the NCP. Senior leaders of the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction claimed that this was not just a discussion, but negotiations had been ongoing for three to four months. It was even said that Ajit Pawar’s last wish was that the party be united and this ‘gift’ be given on Sharad Pawar’s birthday. The question is, why was Ajit Pawar’s last wish brought to the fore so soon after his death?

In such a situation, the Ajit faction feared that a merger would strengthen Sharad Pawar’s hold on the party, marginalising their faction. Leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare did not want the party to fall back into Sharad Pawar’s hands. Therefore, by appointing Sunetra as Deputy CM, the faction was given a strong centre. This is a deliberate strategy by the Mahayuti to maintain balance within the NCP.

Sharad Pawar’s surprising statement: I have no information

Sharad Pawar expressed surprise at the swearing-in. He said, “I have no information about this. This would be an internal decision of their party. Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare may have decided.” Regarding the merger, he said, “Talks have been going on for the last four months. Ajit and Jayant Patil were leading the charge. Ajit wanted the two parties to come together, but nothing can be said now.”

Sharad Pawar hinted at a rushed decision. He said, “Ajit’s plane crash put the merger talks on hold.” Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule did not attend the swearing-in ceremony, clearly reflecting the discontent within the family. Sharad Pawar also said that the new generation of the family would carry on the legacy, but he felt marginalised in the current power structure.

There are many other reasons beyond just preventing the merger. Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as Deputy CM has sent four important messages to NCP supporters:

Keeping Ajit Pawar’s political legacy in the family. Sunetra is from Baramati and has contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Workers call her “Vahini” and have demanded that the legacy continue.

Stability in the Mahayuti alliance. Ajit’s death could have weakened the NCP, benefiting the opposition. Bringing in Sunetra strengthened the alliance.

Promoting women’s leadership. Becoming the first woman deputy CM in Maharashtra sends a powerful message.

The morale of the workers was boosted, and the mourning workers found a new face.

10 important things about Sunetra Pawar

Birth and Family Background: Sunetra Pawar was born into a political family in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), Maharashtra, on 18th October 1963. Her father and brother, Padmasingh Patil, were also active politicians, exposing her to public life from a young age.

Education and early life: Sunetra earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Aurangabad. After marrying Ajit Pawar in 1985, she settled in Baramati and became active in social work.

Initiated sanitation and rural development: She launched a sanitation campaign in Kathewadi, the Pawar family’s ancestral village, eliminating open defecation. Later, he promoted sanitation through self-help groups in 86 villages under the Nirmal Gram Abhiyan.

Contribution to environmental protection: Founded the Environmental Forum of India NGO in 2010 and popularised the eco-village concept in India. His focus on environmental awareness and sustainable development has brought about significant change in rural areas.

Leadership in the Textile Industry: Sunetra Pawar is the Chairperson of the Baramati High-Tech Textile Park (2008), which employed over 15,000 people, mostly women. This project was linked to a central government scheme and became a major example of women’s empowerment.

Role in the education sector: Sunetra Pawar is a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an organisation founded by Sharad Pawar that educates thousands of students. Since 2017, she has been contributing to education reforms as a Senate member of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

International engagement: Sunetra Pawar has been a think tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011. She has represented India in global discussions on sustainable development and entrepreneurship.

Entry into politics: After a long period in the background, she entered active politics in 2024. She contested the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati, losing but carrying forward the Pawar family legacy.

Role as a Rajya Sabha MP: Elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from the NCP, she raises issues related to Maharashtra in Parliament. Her activism on social and environmental issues is reflected in parliamentary debates.

Current Deputy Chief Minister: Following the death of Ajit Pawar, she became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She continues to carry on the legacy of the party and family, focusing on rural development, women’s empowerment, and the environment.

The merger is now on hold, what next?

After the swearing-in, speculation about the merger has ceased. The Ajit faction remains silent, while the Sharad faction claims the talks have stalled. This development marks a new turning point in Maharashtra politics. While Sunetra Pawar has saved the family legacy, the distance between the two NCP factions has widened. It is believed that Sharad Pawar is now considering the next phase of his strategy.